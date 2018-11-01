No rest for KISS… until farewell

By Carol Anne Szel

It’s the end of the world as we know it. Well, actually it’s the end of the rock ‘n’ roll road for KISS next year as they bid a fond farewell to their army of fans. In their 45+ years of revelry, KISS has wowed the stages they’ve played with arguably the loudest and proudest of gigs. Between the sound, the pyro, the lights, and the act, this band’s been playing for decades (almost!) non-stop.

Although for many a KISS devotee, the band un-officially ended with the departure of Ace and Peter way back when. However, KISS is doing just fine, thank you. With Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons at the helm, along with Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer in tow, KISS tickets to their final tour (even though they said nineteen years ago that they were through touring!) go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 2!

This time around this notoriously flamboyant band are playing larger arena venues to say their final farewell. And as we speak (or blog!) the tickets to the first leg of the run are going up for grabs, just at the same time as they are embark on the again sold-out KISS Kruise VIII.

“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years,” Kiss said in a formal statement.

The band actually made a guest appearance on ABC’s GMA Day afternoon TV show on Tuesday where Michael Strahan told Gene he used to own a KISS lunchbox. Star struck at these costume-wearing four sitting in front of him, Strahan grimaced that he wished he still had his treasured merch. And without a beat Gene said “I’ll get you one!”

And speaking of merch, KISS is notorious for getting the consumers anything and everything their little hearts desire as far as the band goes. From arcade games, posters, hats, T-shirts, bags, and even, well, an infamous coffin for the die-hard fan … they are the icons for bands around the world in putting together a franchise that sells itself silly! And they’re damn proud of it!

I’ve met and interviewed the band a number of times both as a whole with just them and myself in a little room at the rehearsal studio about 25 years ago to individually over the decades. And they are charming! Something that doesn’t have to be out of your rock wheelhouse, however, as KISS offer a few different VIP packages to sooth your star-gazing cravings. “The End of the Road” tour will feature VIP Tickets, a VIP Meet and Greet Experience, the Captain’s Lounge VIP Experience, and last but not least the ultimate KISS Army Experience. And of course, there is the tried-and-true basic. The ticket. Something for everyone.

“This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in. Unapologetic and Unstoppable,” they said in their official statement.

From someone whose seen them live a bunch of times thanks to the band’s hospitality, they put on a helluva show. I honestly don’t know how they can improve on that, but from what the band proudly says, they’re going to raise the bar and then some! Enjoy 2019, where in fact, Gene Simmons will turn 70 and as he said to Strahan, he wants to go out on top. They will do that on tour, I have no doubt.

KISS “End of the Road” World Tour 2019

Jan. 31 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

Feb. 1 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Feb. 2 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

Feb. 4 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

Feb. 7 — San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena

Feb. 8 — Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center

Feb. 9 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

Feb. 12 — Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center

Feb. 13 — Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena

Feb. 15 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena

Feb. 16 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

Feb. 19 — Corpus Christi, Texas @ American Bank Center

Feb. 20 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

Feb. 22 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

Feb. 23 — Memphis, Tenn. @ FedEx Forum

Feb. 26 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

Feb. 27 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

March 1 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum

March 2 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

March 4 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

March 6 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

March 7 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Omaha

March 9 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

March 10 — Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center

March 12 — Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center

March 13 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

March 16 — Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

March 17 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Quicken Loans Arena

March 19 — Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

March 20 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

March 22 — Long Island, N.Y. @ NYCB LIVE’s Nassau Coliseum

March 23 — Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

March 26 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

March 27 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

March 29 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

March 30 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

April 2 — Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre

April 3 — Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre

April 6 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

April 7 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

April 9 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

April 11 — Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

April 12 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

April 13 — Birmingham, Ala. @ BJCC

