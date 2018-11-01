No rest for KISS… until farewell

By Carol Anne Szel
It’s the end of the world as we know it. Well, actually it’s the end of the rock ‘n’ roll road for KISS next year as they bid a fond farewell to their army of fans. In their 45+ years of revelry, KISS has wowed the stages they’ve played with arguably the loudest and proudest of gigs. Between the sound, the pyro, the lights, and the act, this band’s been playing for decades (almost!) non-stop.
Although for many a KISS devotee, the band un-officially ended with the departure of Ace and Peter way back when. However, KISS is doing just fine, thank you. With Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons at the helm, along with Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer in tow, KISS tickets to their final tour (even though they said nineteen years ago that they were through touring!) go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 2!
This time around this notoriously flamboyant band are playing larger arena venues to say their final farewell. And as we speak (or blog!) the tickets to the first leg of the run are going up for grabs, just at the same time as they are embark on the again sold-out KISS Kruise VIII.
“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years,” Kiss said in a formal statement.
The band actually made a guest appearance on ABC’s GMA Day afternoon TV show on Tuesday where Michael Strahan told Gene he used to own a KISS lunchbox. Star struck at these costume-wearing four sitting in front of him, Strahan grimaced that he wished he still had his treasured merch. And without a beat Gene said “I’ll get you one!”
And speaking of merch, KISS is notorious for getting the consumers anything and everything their little hearts desire as far as the band goes. From arcade games, posters, hats, T-shirts, bags, and even, well, an infamous coffin for the die-hard fan … they are the icons for bands around the world in putting together a franchise that sells itself silly! And they’re damn proud of it!
I’ve met and interviewed the band a number of times both as a whole with just them and myself in a little room at the rehearsal studio about 25 years ago to individually over the decades. And they are charming! Something that doesn’t have to be out of your rock wheelhouse, however, as KISS offer a few different VIP packages to sooth your star-gazing cravings. “The End of the Road” tour will feature VIP Tickets, a VIP Meet and Greet Experience, the Captain’s Lounge VIP Experience, and last but not least the ultimate KISS Army Experience. And of course, there is the tried-and-true basic. The ticket. Something for everyone.
“This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in. Unapologetic and Unstoppable,” they said in their official statement.
From someone whose seen them live a bunch of times thanks to the band’s hospitality, they put on a helluva show. I honestly don’t know how they can improve on that, but from what the band proudly says, they’re going to raise the bar and then some! Enjoy 2019, where in fact, Gene Simmons will turn 70 and as he said to Strahan, he wants to go out on top. They will do that on tour, I have no doubt.
KISS “End of the Road” World Tour 2019
Jan. 31 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
Feb. 1 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
Feb. 2 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
Feb. 4 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena
Feb. 7 — San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena
Feb. 8 — Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center
Feb. 9 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
Feb. 12 — Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center
Feb. 13 — Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena
Feb. 15 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena
Feb. 16 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum
Feb. 19 — Corpus Christi, Texas @ American Bank Center
Feb. 20 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center
Feb. 22 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center
Feb. 23 — Memphis, Tenn. @ FedEx Forum
Feb. 26 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
Feb. 27 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center
March 1 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum
March 2 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
March 4 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center
March 6 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
March 7 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Omaha
March 9 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
March 10 — Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center
March 12 — Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center
March 13 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
March 16 — Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena
March 17 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Quicken Loans Arena
March 19 — Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre
March 20 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
March 22 — Long Island, N.Y. @ NYCB LIVE’s Nassau Coliseum
March 23 — Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
March 26 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
March 27 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
March 29 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
March 30 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
April 2 — Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre
April 3 — Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre
April 6 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena
April 7 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
April 9 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
April 11 — Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
April 12 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
April 13 — Birmingham, Ala. @ BJCC
You know I’ll be there.for my 7th time in the past decade.