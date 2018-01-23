John M. Borack’s Top 40 Songs of 2017

Overall, I felt that 2017 was one of the finest years for new music in many a moon. So fine, in fact, that I had a devil of a time narrowing down this list of my favorite songs of the year to a “top 40,” as it were. But narrow it I did, so what follows is a list of my picks of the best of what I heard in 2017. Some of these tunes are instant earworms and others may take just a bit to grow on the listener, but all of ’em are jam-packed with melodic goodness and have that certain (often indefinable) something special.

Many of the tunes listed below are lifted from albums that will show up on my rundown of the 20 best long-players of 2017; similarly, some albums that will be included on that list are not represented by songs on this particular list. Because I’m strange like that.

At any rate, here’s the best of the best from last year, featuring 40 songs that would make one hell of a mixtape. (Remember those?) Listed after each song and artist is the corresponding album (if applicable) and record label. Do some digging online and if you like what you hear, please support these talented artists’ endeavors by purchasing their songs, albums, CDs, downloads, etc. Let’s go!