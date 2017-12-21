Johnny Marr teams with Maxine Peake for arresting single “The Priest”

By John Curley

Johnny Marr, concerned about the growing homeless population in his hometown of Manchester, England, has collaborated with the actress Maxine Peake to produce a stunning single about homelessness titled “The Priest.” Marr provides the moody music for the piece while Peake did the spoken-word vocal. The song’s title comes from the nickname that is given to the song’s protagonist by two drug dealers. The song is based on the writing of Joe Gallagher, who had been homeless in Edinburgh, Scotland during parts of 2015 and 2016. The stunning video for “The Priest,” which was shot in Manchester and co-directed by Marr, stars the actress Molly Windsor, who appeared in the BBC-TV drama “Three Girls” along with Peake.

Marr and Peake spoke at length about the single and the homeless issue in Manchester earlier this month with The Guardian. That article can be read at https://www.theguardian.com/culture/2017/dec/11/johnny-marr-and-maxine-peake-you-cant-avoid-homelessness-in-manchester-it-touched-us-both.

Marr’s third solo album is slated for release next year.

The video for “The Priest” can be seen below: