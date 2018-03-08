Sounds From Across The Pond

The Manchester, England-based writer-director Chris Green discusses his film project The Pebble And The Boy in a Goldmine Q&A. ►
The former Oasis star shines at a magnificent show at Radio City Music Hall in midtown Manhattan. ►
The former Smiths guitarist and the “Three Girls” actress have crafted a moving and breathtaking piece on homelessness. ►
Chris Difford, Glenn Tilbrook, and company delivered the goods at a terrific show in Manhattan on Sunday, November 19th. ►
The former Beatle closed out his latest tour in grand style with a fun and spectacular show in Newark, New Jersey on Thursday, November 16th. ►
The British rocker known as The Modfather showed why he earned that nickname with a terrific show in Manhattan on Tuesday, October 3rd that featured songs from throughout his four-decade career in music. ►
Pink Floyd’s greatest hits are the centerpiece in one of the must-see tours of the year. ►
Manchester’s rock legends played a fun and memorable show in Manhattan on Friday, June 9th. ►
Billy Sullivan, The Spitfires’ guitarist, singer, and songwriter, discusses the band’s latest album, A Thousand Times, and other subjects in a Goldmine Q&A. ►
The Oxford, England-based band put on a memorable concert at the United Palace Theatre in New York City on Friday, November 4th. ►