SPIN CYCLE’S BEST OF 2017

THIS WAS HARD – ONE ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Mordecai Smyth – The Mayor of Toytown is Dead (Mega Dodo) – review

THIS WAS EASY – TWO YOUTUBE VIDEOS

Jayne County with Jimi LaLumia – “Leave My Pussy Alone” (Youtube) – video

and then watch it again.

FOR THE HOLE IN YOUR STOCKING – THREE CHRISTMASSY THINGS

A Year In The Country – All The Merry Year Round (A Year in the Country)

The Beatles – The Christmas Records (Capitol)

The Bordellos – … Do Christmas (bandcamp)

plus an honorary mention for… Schizo Fun Addict – Stupid Cat’s Christmas Song

HOME TAPING IS KILLING MUSIC – FOUR LEGAL DOWNLOADS

The Bordellos – Life, Love & Billy Fury (bandcamp) – review

Hanford Reach -“Caught My Mind” (bandcamp) – review

The Hare And The Moon – The Hare And The Moon- Futur Passé (bandcamp) – review

Sendelica – Live in Berlin 2017 (bandcamp) – review

WATCH THE SHOW, NOT YOUR PHONE – FIVE LIVE ALBUMS

Black Sabbath – The End (Eagle Vision) – review

King Crimson – Live in Chicago 28 June 2017 (Inner Knot) – review

Cary Grace – The Uffculme Variations (Door 13 Music) – review

Rolling Stones – Sticky Fingers Live at the Fonda Theatre 2015 (Eagle Rock)

Frank Zappa – Halloween 77, The Palladium, NYC (Universal)

‘OOZAT THEN? – SIX VARIOUS ARTISTS COLLECTIONS

Am I Dreaming? – 80 Brit Girl Sounds of the 60s (RPM) – review

The Brain Box – Cerebral Sounds Of Brain Records 1972-1979 (UMC) – review

Classic English & Scottish Ballads from the Francis James Child Collection (Smithsonian Folkways) – review

Close to the Noise Floor Presents… Noise Reduction System (Formative European Electronics 1974-1984) (Cherry Red) – review

Milk of the Tree – An Anthology of Female Vocal Folk and Singer-Songwriters 1966-73 (Grapefruit) – review

The Texas Box (Bear Family)

A QUICK SPIN – SEVEN NICE SINGLES

Anton Barbeau – Heaven Is In Your Mind (Regal Crabomophone) – review

The Chemistry Set -“Lovely Cup of Tea” (Regal Crabmophone) – review

Mick Jagger – England Lost (Interscope)

Patti Smith – Hey Joe (7-inch) (Sire)

The Pretty Things -“The Same Sun” (Fruits de Mer) – review

The Tex Pistols – Chip Shop EP (RDJ Recordings) – review

Us and Them -“When I Was Walking” (Mega Dodo) – review

ONCE MORE INTO THE VAULT – EIGHT ARCHIVE CDS

Blind Alfred Reed – Appalachian Visionary (Dust To Digital)

Frank Zappa – Greasy Love Songs (Zappa Records)

Ian Lowery – Agent Orange ’92 plus Drug of Choice Sessions (Spectacle Music) – review

Kevin Ayers, Lady June, Ollie Halsall – The Happening Combo (Market Square) – review

Lal and Mike Waterson – Bright Phoebus (Domino)

Philippe Debarge with the Pretty Things – Rock St Trop (Madfish) – review

Tim Blake – New Jerusalem (Cherry Red/Esoteric) – review

Washington Phillips – … & His Manzarene Dreams (Dust To Digital)

IT’S NOT AS GOOD AS IT USED TO BE – NINE REASONS TO CELEBRATE RECORD STORE DAY

David Bowie – Bowpromo (Parlophone)

The Doors – Live at the Matrix ’67 (Rhino)

Marianne Faithfull – Rich Kid Blues (Demon)

Neil Young – Decade (Reprise)

Nico & the Faction – the Last Sessions (Tidal Waves)

Panduranga Henderson – Ocean of Love (Luaka Bop)

Richard Hell and the Voidoids – Blank Generation (Sire)

United States of America – United States of America (Sundazed)

various – Ciao! Manhattan Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Light in the Attic)

SCRATCHY WAXY THINGS – TEN VINYL TREATS

3 Teens Kill 4 – No Motive (Dark Entries) – review

From Nursery to Misery – Pixies in the Woods (Dark Entries) – review

Ian Dury and the Blockheads – New Boots and Panties (Demon)

Kraftwerk – 3-D: The Catalogue (Atlantic)

Mothers of Invention – Absolutely Free 50th Anniversary (Universal)

Schizo Fun Addict – Sun Yard (Fruits de Mer) – review

Sendelica – Cromlech Chronicles II (Fruits de Mer/Strangefish) – review

Sister Gertrude Morgan – Let’s Make a Record (Vinyl Me Please)

Sisters of Mercy – Some Girls Wander By Mistake (Elektra)

Stargaze & Poliça – Bruise Blood: Reimagining Steve Reich’s Music for Pieces of Wood (Totally Gross National Product)

COASTERS AND BEERMATS – ELEVEN CD BOX SETS

Bob Marley & The Wailers – Exodus 40th Anniversary (Island)

David Bowie – A New Career in a New Town (Parlophone)

Doctors of Madness – Perfect Past: The Complete Doctors of Madness (RPM/Cherry Red) – review

Fairport Convention – Come All Ye – The First Ten Years 1968 To 1978 (A&M)

The Fall – A/B-Sides 1978-2016 (Cherry Red) – review

The Honey Pot – Ascending Scales Special Edition (Regal Crabomophone) – review

Humble Pie – The A&M Vinyl Box Set 1970-1976 (Universal)

Luke Haines – is Alive and Well and Living in Buenos Aires (Cherry Red) – review

Ola Bella Reed – … & Southern Mountain Music on the Mason Dixon Line (Dust To Digital)

Radio Stars – Thinking Inside the Box (Anagram) – review

The Residents – 80 Aching Orphans (MVD/Ralph) – review

NOBODY PUTS OUT GOOD ALBUMS ANYMORE – TWELVE (OR THIRTEEN) NEW RELEASES

A Year in the Country – From The Furthest Signals (A Year in the Country) – review

Alison O’Donnell – Climb Sheer The Fields of Peace (Mega Dodo) – review

Crystal Jacqueline – Await the Queen (Mega Dodo) – review

Danny Adler – Gaslight Angels (Roogalator DALP 21) – review

The Feelies – In Between (Bar/None)

Gene Loves Jezebel – Dancing Underwater (Westworld Recordings) – review

Judy Dyble/Andy Lewis – Summer Dancing (Acid Jazz) – review

Mortlake Bookclub – Mysteriorum Libri Quinque (Reverb Worship)

Peter Hammill – From the Trees (Fie)

Sex Clark Five – Rembrandt X ((Records to Russia) – review

Tim Bowness – Lost in the Ghost Light (Inside Out Music) – review

Tricky – ununiform (!K7)

The Unthanks – Diversions Vol. 4: The Songs And Poems Of Molly Drake (Rabble Rouser)