SPIN CYCLE’S BEST OF 2017

THIS WAS HARD – ONE ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Mordecai Smyth – The Mayor of Toytown is Dead (Mega Dodo) – review
THIS WAS EASY – TWO YOUTUBE VIDEOS
Jayne County with Jimi LaLumia – “Leave My Pussy Alone” (Youtube) – video
and then watch it again.
FOR THE HOLE IN YOUR STOCKING – THREE CHRISTMASSY THINGS
A Year In The Country – All The Merry Year Round (A Year in the Country)
The Beatles – The Christmas Records (Capitol)
The Bordellos – … Do Christmas (bandcamp)
plus an honorary mention for… Schizo Fun Addict – Stupid Cat’s Christmas Song
HOME TAPING IS KILLING MUSIC – FOUR LEGAL DOWNLOADS
The Bordellos – Life, Love & Billy Fury (bandcamp) – review
Hanford Reach -“Caught My Mind” (bandcamp) – review
The Hare And The Moon – The Hare And The Moon- Futur Passé (bandcamp) – review
Sendelica – Live in Berlin 2017 (bandcamp) – review
WATCH THE SHOW, NOT YOUR PHONE – FIVE LIVE ALBUMS
Black Sabbath – The End (Eagle Vision) – review
King Crimson – Live in Chicago 28 June 2017 (Inner Knot) – review
Cary Grace – The Uffculme Variations (Door 13 Music) – review
Rolling Stones – Sticky Fingers Live at the Fonda Theatre 2015 (Eagle Rock)
Frank Zappa – Halloween 77, The Palladium, NYC (Universal)
‘OOZAT THEN? – SIX VARIOUS ARTISTS COLLECTIONS
Am I Dreaming? – 80 Brit Girl Sounds of the 60s (RPM) – review
The Brain Box – Cerebral Sounds Of Brain Records 1972-1979 (UMC) – review
Classic English & Scottish Ballads from the Francis James Child Collection (Smithsonian Folkways) – review
Close to the Noise Floor Presents… Noise Reduction System (Formative European Electronics 1974-1984) (Cherry Red) – review
Milk of the Tree – An Anthology of Female Vocal Folk and Singer-Songwriters 1966-73 (Grapefruit) – review
The Texas Box (Bear Family)
A QUICK SPIN – SEVEN NICE SINGLES
Anton Barbeau – Heaven Is In Your Mind (Regal Crabomophone) – review
The Chemistry Set -“Lovely Cup of Tea” (Regal Crabmophone) – review
Mick Jagger – England Lost (Interscope)
Patti Smith – Hey Joe (7-inch) (Sire)
The Pretty Things -“The Same Sun” (Fruits de Mer) – review
The Tex Pistols – Chip Shop EP (RDJ Recordings) – review
Us and Them -“When I Was Walking” (Mega Dodo) – review
ONCE MORE INTO THE VAULT – EIGHT ARCHIVE CDS
Blind Alfred Reed – Appalachian Visionary (Dust To Digital)
Frank Zappa – Greasy Love Songs (Zappa Records)
Ian Lowery – Agent Orange ’92 plus Drug of Choice Sessions (Spectacle Music) – review
Kevin Ayers, Lady June, Ollie Halsall – The Happening Combo (Market Square) – review
Lal and Mike Waterson – Bright Phoebus (Domino)
Philippe Debarge with the Pretty Things – Rock St Trop (Madfish) – review
Tim Blake – New Jerusalem (Cherry Red/Esoteric) – review
Washington Phillips – … & His Manzarene Dreams (Dust To Digital)
IT’S NOT AS GOOD AS IT USED TO BE – NINE REASONS TO CELEBRATE RECORD STORE DAY
David Bowie – Bowpromo (Parlophone)
The Doors – Live at the Matrix ’67 (Rhino)
Marianne Faithfull – Rich Kid Blues (Demon)
Neil Young – Decade (Reprise)
Nico & the Faction – the Last Sessions (Tidal Waves)
Panduranga Henderson – Ocean of Love (Luaka Bop)
Richard Hell and the Voidoids – Blank Generation (Sire)
United States of America – United States of America (Sundazed)
various – Ciao! Manhattan Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Light in the Attic)
SCRATCHY WAXY THINGS – TEN VINYL TREATS
3 Teens Kill 4 – No Motive (Dark Entries) – review
From Nursery to Misery – Pixies in the Woods (Dark Entries) – review
Ian Dury and the Blockheads – New Boots and Panties (Demon)
Kraftwerk – 3-D: The Catalogue (Atlantic)
Mothers of Invention – Absolutely Free 50th Anniversary (Universal)
Schizo Fun Addict – Sun Yard (Fruits de Mer) – review
Sendelica – Cromlech Chronicles II (Fruits de Mer/Strangefish) – review
Sister Gertrude Morgan – Let’s Make a Record (Vinyl Me Please)
Sisters of Mercy – Some Girls Wander By Mistake (Elektra)
Stargaze & Poliça – Bruise Blood: Reimagining Steve Reich’s Music for Pieces of Wood (Totally Gross National Product)
COASTERS AND BEERMATS – ELEVEN CD BOX SETS
Bob Marley & The Wailers – Exodus 40th Anniversary (Island)
David Bowie – A New Career in a New Town (Parlophone)
Doctors of Madness – Perfect Past: The Complete Doctors of Madness (RPM/Cherry Red) – review
Fairport Convention – Come All Ye – The First Ten Years 1968 To 1978 (A&M)
The Fall – A/B-Sides 1978-2016 (Cherry Red) – review
The Honey Pot – Ascending Scales Special Edition (Regal Crabomophone) – review
Humble Pie – The A&M Vinyl Box Set 1970-1976 (Universal)
Luke Haines – is Alive and Well and Living in Buenos Aires (Cherry Red) – review
Ola Bella Reed – … & Southern Mountain Music on the Mason Dixon Line (Dust To Digital)
Radio Stars – Thinking Inside the Box (Anagram) – review
The Residents – 80 Aching Orphans (MVD/Ralph) – review
NOBODY PUTS OUT GOOD ALBUMS ANYMORE – TWELVE (OR THIRTEEN) NEW RELEASES
A Year in the Country – From The Furthest Signals (A Year in the Country) – review
Alison O’Donnell – Climb Sheer The Fields of Peace (Mega Dodo) – review
Crystal Jacqueline – Await the Queen (Mega Dodo) – review
Danny Adler – Gaslight Angels (Roogalator DALP 21) – review
The Feelies – In Between (Bar/None)
Gene Loves Jezebel – Dancing Underwater (Westworld Recordings) – review
Judy Dyble/Andy Lewis – Summer Dancing (Acid Jazz) – review
Mortlake Bookclub – Mysteriorum Libri Quinque (Reverb Worship)
Peter Hammill – From the Trees (Fie)
Sex Clark Five – Rembrandt X ((Records to Russia) – review
Tim Bowness – Lost in the Ghost Light (Inside Out Music) – review
Tricky – ununiform (!K7)
The Unthanks – Diversions Vol. 4: The Songs And Poems Of Molly Drake (Rabble Rouser)