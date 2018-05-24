The Vapors to play three shows at NYC’s Mercury Lounge in October

By John Curley

Thirty-seven years after their last shows in North America, the reunited 1980s UK New Wave band The Vapors (best known for their hits “Turning Japanese” and “Jimmie Jones.”) have scheduled three shows in New York City in October. The performances will take place at the Mercury Lounge on East Houston Street. The first two shows on October 20th and 21st sold out quickly, so a third show was scheduled for October 19th. Tickets for the October 19th show are now on pre-sale. They go on sale to the general public tomorrow, Friday, May 25th, at noon. Details for ticket purchase can be found at https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1703252?utm_medium=bks.

The Vapors reformed in 2016 after many years apart to play a number of shows and festivals in the UK. The reformed Vapors feature founding members Dave Fenton (vocals and guitar), Edward Bazalgette (lead guitar), and Steve Smith (bass and vocals) as well as new recruit Michael Bowes (drums). Original drummer Howard Smith declined to participate in the reunion but gave it his blessing. Bazalgette will not be performing at the New York City concerts due to other commitments. Dan Fenton, Dave Fenton’s son, will stand in for Bazalgette on lead guitar for the Mercury Lounge shows.

The Vapors’ trip to New York City was made possible when a fan in the Big Apple set up a GoFundMe page in November 2017 to cover the costs of Visas, legal fees, and accommodation for the band. The target was reached this month, and the band announced the first two Mercury Lounge shows shortly thereafter.

Regarding the concerts in New York City, Dave Fenton said, “We are totally blown away at the support we have received for the shows in New York and even more amazed at how quickly the three dates have sold out. Very much looking forward to playing in the States after more than 37 years, and we hope it creates enough interest for US promoters to get in touch and paves the way for us to return in 2019 for Coast- to-Coast dates.”

Additional information about The Vapors can be found at www.facebook.com/thevaporsofficial.

Goldmine did a Q&A with Dave Fenton in September 2016 about The Vapors’ reunion. It can be read at http://www.goldminemag.com/blogs/vapors-reuniting-first-shows-35-years