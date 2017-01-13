Top 40 songs of 2016

by John M. Borack

I listen to tons of music each year, and 2016 was certainly no exception. As the year went on and the MP3s kept pouring in and the stacks of discs (both CDs and vinyl) to review grew and grew, I began to fret that I’d never catch up with my listening. But catch up I did, and what a year it was! Lots and lots of superior music by artists old and new, fairly bursting with melodic goodness and all that sort of stuff.

Since pop music has always been by and large a singles medium, this year I decided to compile a list of the forty best songs I heard in 2016. (I could have listed many more, but a top forty seemed very Casey Kasem-like.) So here are what I consider to be the cream of the crop, ranked in order. A few of these are of slightly older vintage but they were new to me in 2016, so I included ’em. Listed after the song and the artist is the CD (or album) (or EP) from whence it came. Some of these artists and albums will make in appearance on my top 20 albums of 2016 list, to be published soon. Here we go!

1. “She Loved Her Jangle Pop” – Erik Voeks (from So the Wind Won’t Blow it All Away; Hanky Panky Records)

2. “Go Away Girl” – Rocket Bureau (from Phantoms Ringing 67-73; Overdue Miracle Records)