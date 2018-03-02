Vinyl Finds

The album ‘Inner Secrets’ is a controversial album for many Santana fans. It marks a decided move toward album oriented music. However… ►
Often considered his ‘happy record,’ “New Sensations” casts a light on a different side of Lou Reed without losing any of what has made him an icon. ►
The one song where John Parr made a real mark in the rock world. ►
For Record Store Day 2015, John Prine’s Oh Boy Records made a rare contribution to the exclusive vinyl offerings. ►
In the end Blondie Chaplin made a record that somehow wrapped up the best of what draws us to music of that period. ►
Delaney & Bonnie’s first and finest record, 1969’s “Home,” was recorded at the Stax studios in Memphis with Stax house musicians joining the duo. ►
Walsh’s masterpiece, 1978’s “But Seriously Folks…,” is an introspective work, often compared thematically to “Pet Sounds” but set in the ’70s. ►
The transition album for Steve Miller, 1969’s “Your Saving Grace,” is Goldmine’s latest Vinyl Find. ►
At times Bonaroo’s debut record seems to be a bit ambitious and uneven but overall it is certainly a vinyl find. ►
Before Foreigner, a band named Black Sheep heralded a real rock sound with vocalist Lou Gramm and bassist Bruce Turgon. ►