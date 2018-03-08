Collector Resources

Run Out Groove is releasing ‘The Baby Huey Story: The Living Legend’ 2-LP expanded edition (limited to only 3,350 copies) and The Beau Brummels ‘Bradley’s Barn’ 2-LP expanded edition (limited to only 3000 copies) for Record Store Day. ►
Only 50 copies of the 1994 Prince/Warner Brothers limited-edition release variant were pressed. ►
Record Stored Day announces a whole bunch of heavy-hitting releases. And a full list of titles and their accompanying artwork can be found on the RSD website. ►
Music reviews: Everything from Tiddlywinks to Traffic is covered. ►
The following are upcoming records shows and events, including WKRN Music Mash in Bridgeport, CT on March 3 and the Chicagoland Record Collectors Show in Hillside, IL on March 18. ►
If you think about it, the 8-Track tape is the ultimate punk rock art form. It had no respect for pretension, no time for procrastination, and it didn’t give a damn for concept or continuity. ►
Vinyl record fans voted to make the next limited and numbered Run Out Groove title, ‘Down By The Old Mainstream’ by Golden Smog available for pre-order by March 8. ►
The “Lover Man” 7-inch single is drawn from Jimi Hendrix’s upcoming album ‘Both Sides of the Sky’ (out March 9), and is backed by a live version of “Foxey Lady,” recorded in Bussum, Holland in November 1967. Both tracks are previously unreleased. ►
UMC/Island/Interscope are proud to announce the release of 3 new vinyl reissues from Irish rock giants, U2: ‘Pop’ (1997), ‘Wide Awake In America’ (1985) and ‘All That You Can’t Leave Behind’ (2000). ►
George Thorogood & The Destroyers’ ‘Bad To The Bone,’ ‘Born To Be Bad,’ and ‘Greatest Hits: 30 Years Of Rock’ — available now for Preorder on Black Vinyl and Limited Edition 180g Color Vinyl ►