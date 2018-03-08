Collector Resources

The coolness of the 8-Track

If you think about it, the 8-Track tape is the ultimate punk rock art form. It had no respect for pretension, no time for procrastination, and it didn’t give a damn for concept or continuity.

Three U2 vinyl reissues coming soon

UMC/Island/Interscope are proud to announce the release of 3 new vinyl reissues from Irish rock giants, U2: ‘Pop’ (1997), ‘Wide Awake In America’ (1985) and ‘All That You Can’t Leave Behind’ (2000).