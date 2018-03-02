If you think about it, the 8-Track tape is the ultimate punk rock art form. It had no respect for pretension, no time for procrastination, and it didn’t give a damn for concept or continuity.
Beyond Vinyl
Megadeth fans will have 234 different ways to bring a piece of the band’s history into their lives, thanks to Backstage Auctions’ upcoming sale. Bidding runs Dec. 1-7, 2014, for the Megadeth: The Countdown to Extinction Auction, which features several decades of the band’s historical tour memorabilia.
More than 25 collectible guitars including Les Pauls, Stratocasters and a Flying V are up for grabs at Backstage Auctions’ 2014 Rock N’ Pop Auction. The 750-lot auction, which closes for bidding beginning at 2 p.m. ET Sunday, Oct. 5, also includes concert T-shirts, photos and negatives (with full copyright transfer), posters and passes, autographs and artist-signed items, RIAA awards and vinyl records related to artists ranging from Aerosmith to ZZ Top.