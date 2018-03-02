Beyond Vinyl

More than 25 collectible guitars including Les Pauls, Stratocasters and a Flying V are up for grabs at Backstage Auctions’ 2014 Rock N’ Pop Auction. The 750-lot auction, which closes for bidding beginning at 2 p.m. ET Sunday, Oct. 5, also includes concert T-shirts, photos and negatives (with full copyright transfer), posters and passes, autographs and artist-signed items, RIAA awards and vinyl records related to artists ranging from Aerosmith to ZZ Top.

