Beyond Vinyl

The coolness of the 8-Track

If you think about it, the 8-Track tape is the ultimate punk rock art form. It had no respect for pretension, no time for procrastination, and it didn’t give a damn for concept or continuity.

Exhibition opening for David Bowie personal art collection

From November 1-10, Bowie’s art collection will be exhibited at Sotheby’s galleries in London, giving fans, collectors, art lovers and experts a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to immerse themselves in the extraordinary range of objects that informed Bowie’s private world.

Collectible guitars headline Backstage Auctions’ Rock N’ Pop Auction

1977 Musicman Stingray Bass guitar owned and used by Climax Blues Band bassist Derek Holt

More than 25 collectible guitars including Les Pauls, Stratocasters and a Flying V are up for grabs at Backstage Auctions’ 2014 Rock N’ Pop Auction. The 750-lot auction, which closes for bidding beginning at 2 p.m. ET Sunday, Oct. 5, also includes concert T-shirts, photos and negatives (with full copyright transfer), posters and passes, autographs and artist-signed items, RIAA awards and vinyl records related to artists ranging from Aerosmith to ZZ Top.