Collecting News

Run Out Groove is releasing ‘The Baby Huey Story: The Living Legend’ 2-LP expanded edition (limited to only 3,350 copies) and The Beau Brummels ‘Bradley’s Barn’ 2-LP expanded edition (limited to only 3000 copies) for Record Store Day. ►
Only 50 copies of the 1994 Prince/Warner Brothers limited-edition release variant were pressed. ►
Record Stored Day announces a whole bunch of heavy-hitting releases. And a full list of titles and their accompanying artwork can be found on the RSD website. ►
Vinyl record fans voted to make the next limited and numbered Run Out Groove title, ‘Down By The Old Mainstream’ by Golden Smog available for pre-order by March 8. ►
The “Lover Man” 7-inch single is drawn from Jimi Hendrix’s upcoming album ‘Both Sides of the Sky’ (out March 9), and is backed by a live version of “Foxey Lady,” recorded in Bussum, Holland in November 1967. Both tracks are previously unreleased. ►
UMC/Island/Interscope are proud to announce the release of 3 new vinyl reissues from Irish rock giants, U2: ‘Pop’ (1997), ‘Wide Awake In America’ (1985) and ‘All That You Can’t Leave Behind’ (2000). ►
George Thorogood & The Destroyers’ ‘Bad To The Bone,’ ‘Born To Be Bad,’ and ‘Greatest Hits: 30 Years Of Rock’ — available now for Preorder on Black Vinyl and Limited Edition 180g Color Vinyl ►
Vinyl audiobook series launches today with David Foster Wallace release as Hachette Audio and Wax Audio Group announce partnership. ►
One of eight known original pressings of Prince’s ‘The Black Album’ sold at auction — among other Prince memorabilia. ►
The following are upcoming records shows and events, including Cromwell Record Riot in Cromwell, CT on Jan. 28 and the KUSF.org Rock ‘N’ Swap in San Francisco, CA on Feb. 11. Call before you travel. Listings are provided by show promoters, subject … ►