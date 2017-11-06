An auction set to the Top 500 greatest albums of all time

Louisiana — Imagine owning the 500 greatest record albums of all time – as determined by Rolling Stone Magazine. Well, it is now possible thanks to the efforts of Cool Vinyl Records – a Louisiana-based record store with multiple locations and an online presence. They will be auctioning off this one-of-a-kind collection on EBay beginning November 9, 2017 at 9AM (CST) – November 15, 2017, to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Rolling Stone Magazine. www.ebay.com/usr/ coolvinylrecords.

In 2003, Rolling Stone Magazine asked a panel of 271 artists, producers, industry executives and journalists to pick the greatest albums of all time. In 2009, a similar panel was asked to pick the best albums from the 2000’s. From those results, Rolling Stone created the current list of the greatest albums of all time.

38% of the record albums are 1st pressings, 20% of the albums are sealed (never opened), 20 of the records are audiophile quality (MFSL, Nautilus, CBS) and there are 15 bonus records! The collection is almost entirely vinyl record albums, unless the collection required compact discs. Also included is a collector magazine and poster featuring many of the stores where the records were sourced.

Cool Vinyl Records sourced the collection from both North America and a slew of other countries as far away as Asia and Europe. “Building this collection was truly a labor of love that took four years to complete,” notes Jackie Logan, Chief Vinyl Officer. “In the process, I’ve met some truly passionate, wonderful people from many countries with a zeal for music, and particularly vinyl records. My biggest takeaway was that music brings Joy to people of all walks of life.”

The collection is the only one of its kind known to exist and is compendium of who’s who: from #1 ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ (Beatles – 1967) to #144 ‘Straight Outta Compton (N.W.A. – 1998) to #346 ‘At Newport 1960’ (Muddy Waters – 1960) to #500 ‘Aquemini’ (OutKast – 1998). Leading the pack is, of course, the Beatles with 14 albums combined from the four members of the group. Eric Clapton, Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young, U2, Bob Marley, Talking Heads, Elvis Presley and Nirvana are just a small fraction of the artists included (this group accounts for 48 albums). Listening to the entire collection would take nearly 14 days – nonstop.

With more than 10,000 records in stock, Cool Vinyl Records distributes its albums online and through its four locations in Hammond, Covington, Denham Springs and Metairie, Louisiana. For more information, visit www.coolvinylrecords.net or contact Jackie Logan at (985) 778-9112; Email – jlogan@coolvinylrecords.net.