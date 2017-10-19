An Eric Clapton guitar is once again up for bidding

San Francisco, CA — In 2004 when Eric Clapton’s coveted Blackie sold at Christies at a then-record-breaking price of $959,500, the guitar world was astounded. That guitar was Eric’s favorite “side kick” for more than 15 years and was known to music fans throughout the world. In the years since, major guitars have now sold into the multi-millions, but that sale of Blackie at nearly $1 million, 14 years ago, provided a tipping point in the perception of value for such historic instruments.

Now…. The guitar being sold: Offered in that same auction was another very special guitar that Eric personally collaborated in designing in order to replace Blackie several years after its retirement. It was created in Blackie’s image, ultimately with the famed black and white two-tone colors, and upon its completion in 1990 it became Eric’s standard go-to instrument throughout the period 1990-1993.

Of course, it was Blackie that was the big newsmaker at the Christies auction that night, but another story was brewing. The replacement “Blackie” now being offered also received serious attention that evening with bidding going to $200,000. As it turned out, the successful bidder was not able to follow through, and the guitar was then offered by Eric personally, over the phone, to the second highest bidder. That bidder was greatly surprised and delighted when he answered to hear Eric’s voice on the line asking him if he’d like to maintain his original offer. He agreed to follow through and that’s what led, 14 years later , to him now requesting that San Francisco Art Exchange represent it for resale.

Highlights of the guitar’s pedigree:

*Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: Eric played “Sunshine of Your Love” on the guitar during the induction of Cream into the Rock Hall of Fame in 1993. See the performance: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=eUGOXnzn8bI

* Royal Albert Hall 24 Nights: This is the same guitar Eric utilized throughout the famed Royal Albert Hall “24 Nights” concert performances during1990-91.

*George Harrison: Clapton used this guitar when he and his band backed George Harrison on their tour of Japan in December 1991 and continued as his main stage instrument during the 1992 European and US Tours.

* Bob Dylan: Eric used this guitar when he played a version of Bob Dylan’s “Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright” to a standing ovation during the four-hour Bob Dylan 30th Anniversary Concert at Madison Square Garden, October 16, 1992.

*Smoking Guitar: This is reported to be the last known “smoking” guitar, as Eric gave up smoking in 1993. It has the characteristic cigarette burns on the headstock.

* Eric Clapton Signature Stratocaster, the guitar has been referred to as the first officially sanctioned Eric Clapton Signature Stratocaster.