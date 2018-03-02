George Thorogood & The Destroyers to release three essential albums in new vinyl LP editions

Los Angeles – March 2, 2018 – On March 30, George Thorogood & The Destroyers’ Bad To The Bone and Born To Be Bad albums, long out of print on vinyl, and the band’s Greatest Hits: 30 Years Of Rock collection, never before available on vinyl, will be released in special vinyl LP editions via Capitol/UMe. All three albums are available now for preorder on black vinyl LPs and in limited edition, 180-gram color vinyl editions, which are exclusively available for preorder from The Sound of Vinyl and George Thorogood & The Destroyers’ online store.

In 1982, George Thorogood & The Destroyers first hit the rock charts with Bad To The Bone, the band’s major label debut. By that time, the powerhouse band from Delaware had already toured with the Rolling Stones and demonstrated their mettle by performing 50 U.S. shows in all 50 states in 50 days. Bad To The Bone achieved Gold sales status and spent almost a year on the charts, helping to catapult Thorogood & The Destroyers to a new level of popularity. The album’s title track was Thorogood’s first major crossover hit, which remains a staple of classic rock radio and a popular choice for film and TV placements.

A treasured cornerstone of Thorogood’s recorded catalog, Bad To The Bone also features the Berry-esque workout “Back to Wentzville,” the playful rocker “Miss Luann,” the soulful road ode “Blue Highway,” and the introspective blues ballad “It’s A Sin.” The album also includes high-energy covers of the Chuck Berry hit “No Particular Place to Go” and the Isley Brothers’ “Nobody But Me.”

Released in 1988, Born To Be Bad was George Thorogood & The Destroyers’ seventh studio album, featuring the band’s original boogie-rock title track, their signature cover of the Roy Head and Gene Kurtz-written soul classic “Treat Her Right,” the swaggering original “You Talk Too Much,’’ and covers of vital classics by Elmore James, Chuck Berry, Howlin’ Wolf, and others. Born To Be Bad went Gold, spending 24 weeks on the charts and peaking at No. 32 on the Billboard 200.

Released in 2004 to celebrate the band’s 30th anniversary, George Thorogood & The Destroyers’ Gold-certified Greatest Hits: 30 Years Of Rock features 16 standout tracks on two LPs, including the band’s biggest singles, “Bad To The Bone,” “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer,” “Move It On Over,” “You Talk Too Much,” and “If You Don’t Start Drinking (I’m Gonna Leave).” The collection also includes a remix of “Who Do You Love” by longtime Thorogood fan Tom Rothrock (producer for Beck, RL Burnside, and Elliott Smith, among others).

Touring has been as integral to The Destroyers’ success as the band’s studio albums. The raw energy of the band’s live performance is represented on Greatest Hits: 30 Years Of Rockwith concert recordings of “The Sky Is Crying” and “Reelin’ and Rockin’.” The collection also includes a studio session version of “Rockin’ My Life Away,” cut in February 1993 for the Haircut Sessions, recorded by Terry Manning and produced by Terry and the band at Nassau’s Compass Point Studios.

Founded in December 1973, George Thorogood & The Destroyers is comprised of original members George Thorogood (guitars and vocals) and Jeff Simon (drums), Bill Blough (bass), who joined in 1976, and longtime members Jim Suhler (rhythm guitar) and Buddy Leach (saxophone). With more than 20 studio and live albums to their credit, the band has achieved Platinum and Gold success with eight. George Thorogood & The Destroyers continue to actively tour around the world, sharing their bar roots, unchained attitude, and unbridled love for their blues, rock ‘n’ roll, and country influences with fans everywhere the road takes them.

