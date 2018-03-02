Golden Smog’s ‘Down By The Old Mainstream’ will be pressed on limited colored vinyl by Run Out Groove

Fans voted to make the next limited and numbered Run Out Groove title, Down By The Old Mainstream available for pre-order. The fans have spoken and by overwhelming majority Golden Smog’s Down By The Old Mainstream will be pressed on transparent yellow vinyl mixed with red and black swirl. Golden Smog, the alternative-country super group from Minneapolis, released their debut album on Rykodisc in 1995 and this is the first time it will be repressed on vinyl since the original 2-LP release in 2010. The loosely connected, interchangeable group has comprised members from the Jayhawks, Wilco, Soul Asylum, Run Westy Run and Big Star. This new deluxe ROG package will come in a gatefold, old school tip-on Stoughton jacket with printed inner sleeves and will be strictly limited and individually numbered based on pre-orders. Pre-orders close at the end of the day on 3/8 and will no longer be available to order from our website after that day. We will announce the final number of the pressing on Wed 3/14.

