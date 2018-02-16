Rare Factory-Sealed Copy of Prince’s ‘The Black Album’ sold for more than $42,000 at auction

BOSTON, MA – (February 16, 18) An incredibly rare original 1987 U.S. first pressing of Prince’s “The Black Album” sold for $42,298 according to Boston-based RR Auction.

The album is factory sealed in its original shrink-wrap, complete with affixed peach-and-black sticker and parental advisory.

This is the last of five sealed copies of The Black Album recently discovered in the collection of a former Warner Bros. Records executive. Prior to that discovery, only three copies of the original 1987 U.S. pressing had surfaced.

The Black album, also known as The Funk Bible, was originally intended to be released on December 8, 1987, with an entirely black sleeve and no printed title or song credits.

A week before its release date, Prince had the album withdrawn after having a spiritual experience that convinced him the album was ‘evil.’ Warner Bros. worked extremely hard to destroy all of the 500,000 copies that had been pressed—very few survived, making extant examples among the rarest records in the world.

The Black Album was later released as a limited edition CD and cassette by Warner Bros. in 1994, and then digitally via Tidal in 2016—however, no U.S. vinyl version of the album was ever commercially released.

“An original copy of Prince’s ‘The Black Album’ is one of the rarest, if not the rarest vinyl records by the music legend— and therefore highly sought after by collectors,” said Bobby Livingston, Executive VP at RR Auction. “His legions of fans worldwide still mourn the loss of this larger-than-life talent that forever changed the music landscape.”

Highlights from the sale include, but are not limited by:

Purple piano played by Prince sold for $30,370 (below).

Prince’s stage-used microphone used during the Purple Rain Tour sold for $22,869.

Prince handwritten draft of the lyrics to Sign ‘O’ the Times’ “I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man” sold for $20,886.

Prince signed Purple Rain promotional poster sold for $18,375.

Prince handwritten signed speech for the 1988 Minnesota Music Awards sold for $12,251.

Prince’s ‘Diamonds and Pearls’ cufflinks sold for $7,840.

The Prince auction from RR Auction began on January 19 and concluded on February 15. More details can be found online at www.rrauction.com