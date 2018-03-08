Run Out Groove releasing two titles exclusively for Record Store Day

NEW YORK – March 8, 2018: Each month, RUN OUT GROOVE allows fans to vote on the label’s next high-quality vinyl pressing, chosen from selections of unreleased material, reissues of out-of-print titles, or brand new collections compiled from the Warner Music vault.

In support of independent record stores, RUN OUT GROOVE is releasing two titles that are exclusive for Record Store Day this year and will be available to purchase at participating stores on 4/21/18. Both titles will NOT be eligible for a vote or available to pre-order on www.runoutgroovevinyl.com.

Baby Huey “The Baby Huey Story: The Living Legend” over the years has grown into a cult favorite with the crate digging and DJ crowd and songs off the album have been sampled by the likes of A Tribe Called Quest and Ice Cube. And although the record has been reissued countless times on wax since its original release in 1971, Run Out Groove’s version will expand the original to include a second LP of previously unreleased instrumental tracks aimed at the remixer. The album was mastered by Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman Studios, with lacquers cut from the original analog tape. The 2LP set is lovingly packaged in a gatefold tip-on Stoughton sleeve and will come with a bonus Run Out Groove-logo turntable mat inspired by the original Curtom label design. The Baby Huey Story: The Living Legend 2LP expanded edition is limited to only 3350 copies and available at participating stores in the US and Canada only.

The Beau Brummels “Bradley’s Barn” is an overlooked masterpiece that beautifully marries country and rock and hasn’t seen a vinyl reissue in the U.S. for 50 years. For this RSD exclusive, ROG is expanding the album to a 2LP set that will include an extra LP of demo recordings from the sessions making their debut on vinyl. Mastered for vinyl by Pete Weiss at Verdant Studios with lacquers cut by Jeff Powell at Sam Phillips Recording Studio in Memphis, this deluxe 2LP edition will come packaged in a gatefold tip-on Stoughton sleeve and get pressed on 180 gram multi-color vinyl at Record Industry in the Netherlands. The Beau Brummels “Bradley’s Barn” 2LP expanded edition is limited to only 3000 copies and available at participating stores in the US and Canada only.

To get involved and learn more about RUN OUT GROOVE or to get additional details about both of these exclusive Record Store Day releases, please visit www.runoutgroovevinyl.com