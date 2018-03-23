Run Out Groove’s vinyl to vote on: Bettye Lavette, The Hawks, and Sons of Freedom

Run Out Groove has its March titles to vote on and time is almost up.

First up is a collection of soul songstress Bettye Lavette’s Muscle Shoals recordings done for Atlantic Records back in 1972. This is the first time any of this material would be available on vinyl and if voted to win, would come with new artwork, liner notes, deluxe packaging and the best sound possible. Fans will also get the opportunity to vote on three different cover art versions for the final cover art.

Note: Bettye has a new studio album coming from Verve in March.

Second is a proposed deluxe edition of “Mr. Dynamo,” from Rockabilly maestro Ronnie Hawkins and The Hawks. Ronnie famously influenced many rock n’ rollers and even assembled the classic Canadian group, THE BAND that included Robbie Robertson, Levon Helm, Garth Hudson, Richard Manuel and Garth Hudson. If voted to win, the ROG edition will come outfitted in the original 1959 sleeve design and will be pressed on 180g red vinyl and in glorious MONO, as originally issued and now very rare.

And finally, the 1988 Slash Records debut album from Canadian alternative-rockers, The Sons of Freedom. If voted to win, ROG will reissue this album in deluxe packaging, master from the original source and tack on some unreleased bonus tracks for good measure.

Voting is still open on all three of these titles. If interested, go to runoutgroovevinyl.com and vote.

