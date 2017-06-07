Stan Panenka Beatles vinyl collection offered at Heritage Auctions

DALLAS, Texas (May 17, 2017) – A Beatles “Yesterday And Today,” (above) Sealed Original First State Mono “Butcher Cover” LP in GEM MINT 10 Condition, (est. $30,000) leads the Stan Panenka Beatles Vinyl Collection crossing the block June 17-18 at Heritage Auctions.

“Panenka possesses a Beatles record collection so astounding we’ve never seen its equal,” said Giles Moon, Consignment Director at Heritage Auctions. He’s never bought an album that wasn’t at least Near Mint, bringing a “just-left-the-pressing-plant” quality to nearly every item in this incredible accumulation.”

Although his first Beatles record was Hey Jude, bought in 1970, it wasn’t until 1990 with his purchase of a copy of the Decca single My Bonnie that Panenka began seriously collecting high-end American Beatles vinyl. Since then, his collection has grown to colossal proportions, in terms of both quantity and quality, making it quite possibly the greatest collection of United States-pressed Beatles records ever known, Moon said.

The collection starts with the still sealed Yesterday And Today “Butcher Cover” and includes an ultra-rare version One “Column Back” Stereo LP in Original Sears Sleeve of Introducing the Beatles (est. $20,000); a rare, 1962 45 of Tony Sheridan and the Beat Brothers (Beatles) My Bonnie / The Saints; a 1964 Mono White Label Promo LP of A Hard Day’s Night (est. $5,000) and an extraordinary Something New Sealed Juke Box EP, complete with title strips and mini-LP cover photos (est. $2,000).

“As one of the preeminent experts in American Beatles records, Panenka also has written well-received price guides on Beatles vinyl, and is a walking treasure trove of information on the subject,” Moon said.

The collection includes, but is not limited to:

· Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band Sealed Original Gatefold Mono LP (est. $1,500)

· (“Beatles”) Please Please Me / Ask Me Why Oval Logo Label 45 with Original Sleeve, 1963 (est. $5,000)

· Beatles – Tony Sheridan and the Beat Brothers My Bonnie / The Saints Rare Pink Label Promo 45, 1962 (est. $3,000)

