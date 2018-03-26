Rolling Stones 45s a hit in Tefteller Auction

In last month’s auction from John Tefteller’s World’s Rarest Records, Rolling Stones 45s (with picture sleeves) were such a hit that one single, “Heart of Stone,” led the auction by selling for over $1,000.

A copy of “Heart of Stone”/”What a Shame” on London (9725) in mint condition sold for $1,205.00. The rare promo of “Stoned”/”I Wanna Be Your Man” on London (9641) in VG+ condition went for $726 and “Tell Me”/”I Just Want To Make Love To You” on London (9682) for $400 in mint condition. A near mint “Satisfaction” 45 (London 9766, above) with picture sleeve sold for $330. Perhaps it would have sold for more if the sleeve were mint. According to Tefteller, it is one of the hardest Rolling Stones sleeves to get in in mint condition.

Go to www.tefteller.com to bid on future auctions.