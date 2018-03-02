Three U2 vinyl reissues coming soon

UMC/Island/Interscope are proud to announce the release of 3 new vinyl reissues from Irish rock giants, U2: Pop (1997), Wide Awake In America (1985) and All That You Can’t Leave Behind (2000).

Pop (2LP)

March 3, 2018 marks the 21st anniversary of Pop, U2’s ninth studio album, which reached #1 in the UK, US, Ireland and 26 other countries around the world following its release in 1997. Produced by Flood, with Howie B and Steve Osborne, the album was recorded in Dublin (Hanover Quay, Windmill Lane, The Works) and Miami (South Beach Studios). It features the singles: Discothèque,Staring At The Sun, Last Night On Earth, Please, If God Will Send His Angels and Mofo. Remastered and pressed on 180gsm vinyl, this reissue includes a download card. The artwork has been faithfully reproduced from the original release, including a gatefold sleeve, printed inner sleeves and a lyrics insert.

Wide Awake In America (EP)

Wide Awake In America is a four-track half live/half studio EP from 1985. Originally released only in North America and Japan, it was subsequently re-released internationally in the late 1980s. Side A features live performances of A Sort Of Homecoming and Bad from UK shows on The Unforgettable Fire tour in late 1984. Side B features two B-sides from the 12” single of The Unforgettable Fire – The Three Sunrises and Love Comes Tumbling. Remastered and pressed on 180gsm vinyl, this reissue includes a download card and the artwork is a faithful reproduction of the original.

All That You Can’t Leave Behind (1LP)

All That You Can’t Leave Behind, the tenth studio album from U2, garnered multiple Grammy awards following its release in October 2000 and shot to #1 in 32 countries. Produced by Daniel Lanois and Brian Eno, and recorded in Dublin (HQ, Windmill Lane, Westland and Totally Wired) and the South of France, it includes the singles Beautiful Day, Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of, Elevationand Walk On. Remastered and pressed on 180gsm vinyl, this reissue also includes a download card. The artwork comprises a 16-page booklet featuring lyrics and photography by Anton Corbijn.

Formed in Dublin in 1976, U2 comprises the same four members who came together whilst still at school: Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen. They signed their first major record deal with Island Records in 1980 and by May 1983 they had achieved their first UK number 1 album with the Steve Lillywhite-produced, War. Acknowledged as one of the best live acts in the world, U2 has released 14 studio albums, including GRAMMY Album of the Year winners The Joshua Tree and How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb,selling many millions of albums worldwide. Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005, in their first year of eligibility, their accolades include 22 GRAMMY Awards, the most of any rock band. Following the #1 U.S. chart debut of their new album Songs ofExperience, they are now one of just four musical acts to score a #1 album in the States in each of the four last decades and the only group to achieve this remarkable feat. In 2005 the band were the recipients of the Amnesty International Ambassador of Conscience Award in recognition of their longstanding commitment to global human rights.

With the December 2017 release of Songs of Experience, the follow-up to 2014’s Songs of Innocence, 2018 heralds U2’s Experience + Innocence Tour throughout North America and Europe.

