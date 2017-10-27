Vinyl subscription service Table-Turned announces label partnerships

Chicago-based vinyl subscription service Table-Turned has announced its first two label partnerships for Round Two.

For its Americana Punk package, subscribers are guaranteed an LP from Last Chance Records, who has released records by punk-rock, alt-country, and Americana bands, including Two Cow Garage, Drag the River, Austin Lucas, and John Moreland.

For its Noise Rock package, subscribers are guaranteed an LP from Temporary Residence, who has released a wide variety of records, including noise rock albums by Young Livers, Coliseum, and other bands who have spearheaded that genre.

Table-Turned sends its subscribers new records in the mail each month. Instead of telling them what to enjoy, though, the service empowers subscribers to select the genre from two options. The records they receive each month will not only include some of that genre’s best, but will also expose them to bands and albums they might have missed. Year-long subscriptions, available for $175 or $15 monthly payment options, are available until December 31.

For their first two rounds (including emo, pop-punk, grunge, and post-rock), Table-Turned partnered with several independent labels to find the best music for their subscribers, including Sub Pop, Topshelf Records, Constellation Records, No Sleep Records, Fat Possum Records, and many more.

Round Two Subscribers can expect their first record on or around January 1, and on the first of each subsequent month for twelve months. New packages will launch with different genres in the coming months, along with new opportunities to subscribe.

For more information about each package and how to subscribe, please visit Table-Turned’s website.

