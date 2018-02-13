Wishbone Ash’s ‘Raw To The Bone’ and ‘Twin Barrels Burning’ released as remastered editions

These are the FIRST OFFICIAL re-releases of Twin Barrels Burning from 1982 and Raw to the Bone from 1985 in decades and DEFINITIVE EDITIONS with all new 2017 REMASTERS.

Both albums feature new liner notes by rock journalist Dave Ling, including new interviews with all the surviving members and archive quotes from the late Trevor Bolder.

Twin Barrels Burning – This smoking hot 21 TRACK 2CD set includes the American Remixes of the album on a second disc, which have NEVER BEEN ON CD BEFORE.



Raw To The Bone – This mammoth 23 TRACK 2CD set has bonus tracks including a HOLY GRAIL for Wishbone Ash fans – ALL FOUR UNRELEASED SONGS from the post-album 1986 SESSIONS. The bonus CD also includes The Friday Rock Show BBC Sessions, which are often described as better than the album versions, plus four live tracks from Hammersmith.

“Neither of these hard hitting albums were what I would call typical mainstream Wishbone Ash fare. In other words they weren’t heavy on the signature harmonised vocals and twin lead guitar lines. However, they both show that we could rock out with the best of them.” – Andy Powell

“It’s a chapter of Wishbone Ash’s career we are proud of and we know fans have been asking for these re-releases for years. A great deal of care has been given by everyone in sourcing master tapes, taking part in interviews for the liner notes and presenting these as band endorsed Definitive Editions. It’s unbelievable to think they’ve never been on CD until now!” – Laurie Wisefield

These re-issues by Cherry Red are FULLY APPROVED by Steve Upton, Laurie Wisefield, Andy Powell, Merv Spence, and the estate of Trevor Bolder.

The second disc of bonus tracks accompanying each CD will not be available with any other product or box set.

Twin Barrels Burning 2CD Track List

DISC ONE:

1. Engine Overheat

2. Can’t Fight Love

3. Genevieve

4. Me and My Guitar

5. Hold On

6. Streets of Shame

7. No More Lonely Nights

8. Angels Have Mercy

9. Wind Up

Bonus Tracks:

10. Cat and Dog Fight

11. Go for the Gold

12. Night Hawker

DISC TWO – The American Remixes

1. Engine Overheat

2. Can’t Fight Love

3. No More Lonely Nights

4. Wind Up

5. Streets Of Shame

6. My Guitar

7. Hold On

8. Genevieve

9. Angels Have Mercy

Raw To The Bone 2CD Track List

DISC ONE:

1. Cell of Fame

2. People in Motion

3. Don’t Cry

4. Love in Blue

5. Long live the Night

6. Rocket in my Pocket

7. It’s Only Love

8. Don’t You Mess

9. Dreams (Searching for an Answer)

10. Perfect Timing

Bonus Tracks:

11. She’s Still Alive

The 1986 Sessions

12. Apocalypso

13. Valley of Tears

14. Nkomo

15. Talk To Me

DISC 2:

The Friday Rock Show

1. Long Live the Night

2. Cell of Fame

3. Love in Blue

4. People in Motion

Live at Hammersmith on BBC local radio

5. Living Proof

6. Cell of Fame

7. The King Will Come

8. Blowin’ Free

To order:

Twin Barrels Burning

Twin Barrels Burning Deluxe 2CD set: http://geni.us/WATBB

Twin Barrels Burning Picture Disc LP: http://geni.us/WATBBLP

Twin Barrels Burning Album Download: http://geni.us/WATBBdig

Twin Barrels Burning US Remixes Download: http://geni.us/WATBBdigUS

Raw to the Bone

Raw to the Bone Deluxe 2CD set: http://geni.us/WARTTB

Raw to the Bone Picture Disc LP: http://geni.us/WARTTBLP

Raw to the Bone Album Download: http://geni.us/WARTTBdig

Raw to the Bone at the BBC Download: http://geni.us/WARTTBdigBBC