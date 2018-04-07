Goldmine Record Show Calendar, April 2018

The following are upcoming records shows and events, including Danbury Record & CD Expo on April 15 and The Atlanta Record and CD Show on April 22.
Call before you travel. Listings are provided by show promoters, subject to change and not verified by Goldmine. Want to list your event? Send pertinent information at least six weeks before the show via e-mail to GoldmineMagazine@fwmedia.com (Subject: “Shows Calendar”) or via mail to Goldmine Record Show Calendar, 700 E. State St., Iola, WI 54990.
April 8 CA, San Francisco. KUSF.org Rock ‘N’ Swap USF Campus, McLaren Center, 2130 Fulton St. A: $3 SH: 7AM-3PM Contact: 415-422-2836.
April 8 NY, Wappingers Falls. Music Expos CD DVD Record Show. VFW, 8 School Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590. 9:30am – 3:00pm. A: $4. The early bird buyers and dealers is $10 from 8:30-9:30am. Plenty of FREE parking. Multiple vendors & all styles of music on vinyl records, CDs, DVDs plus books, posters, tour books, pins, patches and other collectibles. NEW & USED + Imports and Picture Discs. Vendors book now! Contact: musicexpos@yahoo.com.
Apr 08 NC, Carrboro. Carrboro CD and Record Show. Century Center,100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro, NC. 40 tables of new and used LPs, CDs and music memorabilia. Free. SH: 12PM-6PM. C: 919-260-0661.www.musicalroots.net.
Apr 08 PA, Lancaster. Pennsylvania Music Expo, Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway (Beside Dutch Wonderland).The largest show of its kind, by collectors, for collectors. Free. SH: 9AM-3PM. C: 717-898-1246, www.recordcollectors.org
Apr 14 IL, Chicago. CHIRP Record Fair & Other Delights. Plumbers’ Union Hall, 1340 W. Washington Ave., Chicago, IL 60607. Earlybird hours: 8-10am, $25 admission!!A: $9. SH: 8AM-6PM. C:312-636-2691.
Apr 14 MI, Livonia. Motor City Music Convention, Elks on Plymouth Road (East of Merriman). 6 YEARS GOING STRONG, 1 BLK EAST MERRIMAN, SOUTH OF I-96. A: $3. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 313-304-0778
Apr 14 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S). www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission! A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067
Apr 14 TX, Dallas. Dallas Record Show. Richardson Civic Center 411 W. Arapaho Rd. 75080. 88 tables with over 40 vendors. Awesome show! A: $5. SH: 8AM-6PM. C: 210-415-2972
April 15 CT, East Hartford. Music Expos CD DVD Record Show. Holiday Inn, 100 East River Drive, East Hartford, CT 06108. 9:30am – 3:00pm. A: $4. The early bird buyers and dealers is $10 from 8:30-9:30am. Plenty of FREE parking. Multiple vendors & all styles of music on vinyl records, CDs, DVDs plus books, posters, tour books, pins, patches and other collectibles. NEW & USED + Imports and Picture Discs. Vendors book now! Contact: musicexpos@yahoo.com.
Apr 15 CT, Danbury. Danbury Record & CD Expo, Ethan Allen Hotel (Exit 4 off I-84). A: $4. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 203-942-7612
Apr 15 CT, East Hartford. 3rd Sunday Vinyl Record Shows. Holiday Inn, 100 East River Drive. Monthly Show Each 3rd Sunday Vinyl Records + CDs & DVDs A: $4. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 860-840-6171. www.musicexpos.com for full event info
Apr 15 FL, Orlando. ORLANDO RECORD & CD SHOW. Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W Colonial Drive. A: $3. SH:10AM-4PM Florida’s Largest Show- 80+ Tables – Early Admission 7 AM. C: 352-665-0259
Apr 15 IN, South Bend. South Bend Record & CD Collector’s Show. Comfort Suites 52939 In 933N @Cleveland Rd. We’ve expanded! 2 rooms 63 tables! $30-6 foot Discounts for >1, See us on Facebook A: Free. SH: 11AM-5PM. C: 574-329-1483
Apr 15 MD, Arbutus. Arbutus Record & CD Show. Arbutus Volunteer Fire Dept Hall 5200 Southwestern Blvd Arbutus MD 21227. 1000s of records, CDs, DVDs and Music related collectibles Free. SH: 9AM-3PM. C: 410-242-4649, Check out our website: www.arbutusrecordshow.net
Apr 15 NY, New York City. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.). A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. SPECIAL SUNDAY SHOW! www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!
Apr 15 NY, Utica. NY Record and CD Fairs. Deerfield Fire Hall, 5476 Trenton Rd. Deerfield, NY 13502. Over 100,000 CDs, DVDs, & records for sale. Early admission $5. NYS Thruway Exit 31. Free. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 607-648-4997
Apr 15 OR, Canby. Record Bonanza. Ackerman School, 350 S.W. 13th. Oregon’s oldest — 80 plus tables — dealers from 4 states! A: $3. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 503-651-2780
Apr 21 IL, Countryside. SW Chicago Record Show. Holiday Inn 6201 Joliet Rd, Countryside IL. Your favorite dealers old and new – Vinyl, CD, DVD – New, Used and collectible! A: $3. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 847-409-9656
Apr 21 OH, Columbus. Columbus Ohio Record, CD & Music Memorabilia Show
The Haimerl Center – 1421 Morse Road. Same great show since 1978! Over 100 dealers tables! See you there! A: $5. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 614-261-1585
April 22 GA, ATLANTA – The Atlanta Record and CD Show. Marriott Century Center 2000 Century Blvd. Early entry 7:00am – 10am – $10 / A: $3 – SH: 10AM – 4PM. CONTACT – # 770-463-2727
April 22 CT, Cromwell. CROMWELL RECORD RIOT! LPs, 45s, CDs, DVDs, and more. Radisson Hotel, 100 Berlin Road. 5 Dealer Tables, Early Admission 7:30 AM – $10. A: $3. SH: 9AM-3PM. C: 914-409-3982
Apr 22 OH, Toledo. GLASS CITY RECORD SHOW. Knights Of Columbus Hall, 4256 Secor Rd, Toledo OH. A: $1. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 419-450-6255
Apr 22 WI, Milwaukee. Milwaukee Music Fest. Clifford’s Supper Club 10418 West Forest Home Avenue Hales Corners WI. NEW LOCATION – Your favorite dealers old and new – Vinyl, CD, DVD – New, Used and collectible!A: $3. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 847-409-9656
April 27-29 The WFMU Record Fair will take place at the Brooklyn Expo Center in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Tables (8’x30″) are on sale now for the whole weekend (10% discount on tables purchased before September 1st). $25 early admission (Friday 4-7pm) & weekend pass, $7 admission the rest of the weekend (7-10pm Friday, 10am-7pm Saturday & Sunday). For more information about the fair, email Matt Warwick at recfair@wfmu.org or visit wfmu.org/recfair
Apr 28 MN, Woodbury (Minneapolis/St Paul). Sound+Vision MN- Music, Comics, Toys; Pop Culture Collectibles Show/Sale. Valley Creek Mall, 1750 Weir Drive Woodbury, MN (1 blockwest of 494 / Valley Creek Rd [exit 59]) SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. F:$25. Show Info/Table request at http://soundvisionmn.webs.
Apr 29 MI, Livonia. Rock N Roll Toy and Nostalgia Show. 19801 Farmington, Monaghan Knights of Columbus. 50-plus tables. Free. 9am-3pm. treaspaulsbsmt@gmail.com
May 6 MA, Dedham. The Original N.E. Record & CD Show. American Legion Post #18. 155 Eastern Ave., Dedham, MA 02026. Vinyl Records, CDs, DVDs, Videos & Music. Memorabilia over 50 dealer tables. SH: 9:30am-3:00pm. A: $5.00. Free Parking. Vendor Tables Available. Sponsored by: Randolph Music, 900 North Main Street (Rt. 28) Randolph, MA 02368. Info: 781-986-4538. Email: recordsusa@yahoo.com.
May 19-20 TX, Austin. The Spring 2018 Austin Record Convention. The Biggest, Best and Oldest Music Sale in the USA ! Palmer Event Center 900 Barton Springs Road. Austin. For Info : Www.AustinRecords.com. Doug@austinrecords.com
512 288-7288
May 20 IL, Hillside. Chicagoland Record Collectors Shows at Best Western Chicago Hillside, 4400 Frontage Rd, Hillside, Illinois. Big vinyl show – 45’s, Lp’s – 75 dealers. A: $3.00. Early Bird Admission: $10.00. SH: 8:45am – 4:00pm. Early Bird Hours: 5:30am – 8:30am. Dealer Tables: 115 – 8’ tables $45.00 each. C: John Govi, 630-898-1533 (evenings), johngovi@hotmail.com.
Jun 23 MI, Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids Record & CD Show; Westgate Bowl Center (Banquet Room) 4486 Alpine Ave. NW Grand Rapids MI 49321. Show hours 10 am-5 pm; FREE admission; Dealers and Collectors from all over the Mid-West and Beyond selling new & vintage vinyl records, CD’s and memorabilia. 8′ tables are $40. Call Doug Smith 616-802-0076 or email dlmssmith@msn.com
July 15 IL, Hillside. Chicagoland Record Collectors Shows at Best Western Chicago Hillside, 4400 Frontage Rd, Hillside, Illinois. Big vinyl show – 45’s, Lp’s – 75 dealers. A: $3.00. Early Bird Admission: $10.00. SH: 8:45am – 4:00pm. Early Bird Hours: 5:30am – 8:30am. Dealer Tables: 115 – 8’ tables $45.00 each. C: John Govi, 630-898-1533 (evenings), johngovi@hotmail.com.
Sept. 16 IL, Hillside. Chicagoland Record Collectors Shows at Best Western Chicago Hillside, 4400 Frontage Rd, Hillside, Illinois. Big vinyl show – 45’s, Lp’s – 75 dealers. A: $3.00. Early Bird Admission: $10.00. SH: 8:45am – 4:00pm. Early Bird Hours: 5:30am – 8:30am. Dealer Tables: 115 – 8’ tables $45.00 each. C: John Govi, 630-898-1533 (evenings), johngovi@hotmail.com.
Sept 23 MA, Dedham. The Original N.E. Record & CD Show. American Legion Post #18. 155 Eastern Ave., Dedham, MA 02026. Vinyl Records, CDs, DVDs, Videos & Music. Memorabilia over 50 dealer tables. SH: 9:30am-3:00pm. A: $5.00. Free Parking. Vendor Tables Available. Sponsored by: Randolph Music, 900 North Main Street (Rt. 28) Randolph, MA 02368. Info: 781-986-4538. Email: recordsusa@yahoo.com.
Sept 29 MI, Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids Record & CD Show; Westgate Bowl Center (Banquet Room) 4486 Alpine Ave. NW Grand Rapids MI 49321. Show hours 10 am-5 pm; FREE admission; Dealers and Collectors from all over the Mid-West and Beyond selling new & vintage vinyl records, CD’s and memorabilia. 8′ tables are $40. Call Doug Smith 616-802-0076 or email dlmssmith@msn.com
Nov 4 MA, Dedham. The Original N.E. Record & CD Show. American Legion Post #18. 155 Eastern Ave., Dedham, MA 02026. Vinyl Records, CDs, DVDs, Videos & Music. Memorabilia over 50 dealer tables. SH: 9:30am-3:00pm. A: $5.00. Free Parking. Vendor Tables Available. Sponsored by: Randolph Music, 900 North Main Street (Rt. 28) Randolph, MA 02368. Info: 781-986-4538. Email: recordsusa@yahoo.com.
Nov 11 CT, New Haven. New Haven Record Riot. YMA Annex, 554 Woodward Avenue, New Haven. Early admission 8 AM $10. A: $3. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 914-948-2674.
Nov 17 MN, Woodbury (Minneapolis/St Paul). Sound+Vision MN- Music, Comics, Toys; Pop Culture Collectibles Show/Sale. Valley Creek Mall, 1750 Weir Drive Woodbury, MN (1 block west of 494 / Valley Creek Rd[exit 59]) SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. F:$25. Show Info/Table request at http://soundvisionmn.webs.com/ or soundvisionMN@gmail.com
Nov 18 IL, Hillside. Chicagoland Record Collectors Shows at Best Western Chicago Hillside, 4400 Frontage Rd, Hillside, Illinois. Big vinyl show – 45’s, Lp’s – 75 dealers. A: $3.00. Early Bird Admission: $10.00. SH: 8:45am – 4:00pm. Early Bird Hours: 5:30am – 8:30am. Dealer Tables: 115 – 8’ tables $45.00 each. C: John Govi, 630-898-1533 (evenings), johngovi@hotmail.com.
Dec 8 MI, Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids Record & CD Show; Westgate Bowl Center (Banquet Room) 4486 Alpine Ave. NW Grand Rapids MI 49321. Show hours 10 am-5 pm; FREE admission; Dealers and Collectors from all over the Mid-West and Beyond selling new & vintage vinyl records, CD’s and memorabilia. 8′ tables are $40. Call Doug Smith 616-802-0076 or email dlmssmith@msn.com