Goldmine Record Show Calendar, April 2018

The following are upcoming records shows and events, including Danbury Record & CD Expo on April 15 and The Atlanta Record and CD Show on April 22. Call before you travel. Listings are provided by show promoters, subject to change and not verified by Goldmine. Want to list your event? Send pertinent information at least six weeks before the show via e-mail to GoldmineMagazine@fwmedia.com (Subject: “Shows Calendar”) or via mail to Goldmine Record Show Calendar, 700 E. State St., Iola, WI 54990.

Apr 7 CA, Davis. Armadillo Music & KDVS 90.3FM Vinyl & Music Fair. Davis Senior Center: 9AM-4PM. Adm: Free, $5 early bird adm at 8:30AM. Tables: $45. Info at (530) 758-8058 or Facebook page. A link to the Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1685263681517066/

Apr 08 NM, Albuquerque. ALBUQUERQUE RECORD CONVENTION, ELEGANTE HOTEL, 2020 MENAUL BLVD, NE. OVER 35 YEARS. A: $2. SH: 9AM-5PM. C: 505-281-9215

Apr 08 MI, Ann Arbor. Ann Arbor Monster Record & CD Show. Webers Inn, 3050, Jackson Rd I-94 Exit 172. 8’ dealer tables. rom West 1st drive on left. From East turn left go Half MI.A: $3. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 734-604-2540

April 8 CA, San Francisco. KUSF.org Rock ‘N’ Swap USF Campus, McLaren Center, 2130 Fulton St. A: $3 SH: 7AM-3PM Contact: 415-422-2836.

April 8 NY, Wappingers Falls. Music Expos CD DVD Record Show. VFW, 8 School Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590. 9:30am – 3:00pm. A: $4. The early bird buyers and dealers is $10 from 8:30-9:30am. Plenty of FREE parking. Multiple vendors & all styles of music on vinyl records, CDs, DVDs plus books, posters, tour books, pins, patches and other collectibles. NEW & USED + Imports and Picture Discs. Vendors book now! Contact: musicexpos@yahoo.com. www.musicexpos.com

April 8 NY, Garden City. The Vinyl Revolution Record Show at Cluett Hall. 60 Dealer Tables filled with vendors from all over the east coast! 1,000's of rare and collectible vinyl records! Plus CDs, DVDs & Memorabilia! *Special Guest: GREG PRATO signing his new book "THE YACHT ROCK BOOK". Door prizes throughout the day! On site parking! SH: 11am-4pm. A: $4. Early: 10am-11am / $7. Cluett Hall, 295 Stewart Ave., Garden City, NY 11530. http://www.vinylrevolutionrecordshow.com

Apr 08 NC, Carrboro. Carrboro CD and Record Show. Century Center,100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro, NC. 40 tables of new and used LPs, CDs and music memorabilia. Free. SH: 12PM-6PM. C: 919-260-0661.www.musicalroots.net.

Apr 08 PA, Lancaster. Pennsylvania Music Expo, Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway (Beside Dutch Wonderland).The largest show of its kind, by collectors, for collectors. Free. SH: 9AM-3PM. C: 717-898-1246, www.recordcollectors.org

Apr 14 IL, Chicago. CHIRP Record Fair & Other Delights. Plumbers’ Union Hall, 1340 W. Washington Ave., Chicago, IL 60607. Earlybird hours: 8-10am, $25 admission!!A: $9. SH: 8AM-6PM. C:312-636-2691.

Apr 14 MI, Livonia. Motor City Music Convention, Elks on Plymouth Road (East of Merriman). 6 YEARS GOING STRONG, 1 BLK EAST MERRIMAN, SOUTH OF I-96. A: $3. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 313-304-0778

Apr 14 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S). www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission! A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067

Apr 14 TX, Dallas. Dallas Record Show. Richardson Civic Center 411 W. Arapaho Rd. 75080. 88 tables with over 40 vendors. Awesome show! A: $5. SH: 8AM-6PM. C: 210-415-2972

April 15 CT, East Hartford. Music Expos CD DVD Record Show. Holiday Inn, 100 East River Drive, East Hartford, CT 06108. 9:30am – 3:00pm. A: $4. The early bird buyers and dealers is $10 from 8:30-9:30am. Plenty of FREE parking. Multiple vendors & all styles of music on vinyl records, CDs, DVDs plus books, posters, tour books, pins, patches and other collectibles. NEW & USED + Imports and Picture Discs. Vendors book now! Contact: musicexpos@yahoo.com. www.musicexpos.com

Apr 15 CT, Danbury. Danbury Record & CD Expo, Ethan Allen Hotel (Exit 4 off I-84). A: $4. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 203-942-7612

Apr 15 CT, East Hartford. 3rd Sunday Vinyl Record Shows. Holiday Inn, 100 East River Drive. Monthly Show Each 3rd Sunday Vinyl Records + CDs & DVDs A: $4. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 860-840-6171. www.musicexpos.com for full event info

Apr 15 FL, Orlando. ORLANDO RECORD & CD SHOW. Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W Colonial Drive. A: $3. SH:10AM-4PM Florida’s Largest Show- 80+ Tables – Early Admission 7 AM. C: 352-665-0259

Apr 15 IN, South Bend. South Bend Record & CD Collector’s Show. Comfort Suites 52939 In 933N @Cleveland Rd. We’ve expanded! 2 rooms 63 tables! $30-6 foot Discounts for >1, See us on Facebook A: Free. SH: 11AM-5PM. C: 574-329-1483

Apr 15 MD, Arbutus. Arbutus Record & CD Show. Arbutus Volunteer Fire Dept Hall 5200 Southwestern Blvd Arbutus MD 21227. 1000s of records, CDs, DVDs and Music related collectibles Free. SH: 9AM-3PM. C: 410-242-4649, Check out our website: www.arbutusrecordshow.net

Apr 15 NY, New York City. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.). A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. SPECIAL SUNDAY SHOW! www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Apr 15 NY, Utica. NY Record and CD Fairs. Deerfield Fire Hall, 5476 Trenton Rd. Deerfield, NY 13502. Over 100,000 CDs, DVDs, & records for sale. Early admission $5. NYS Thruway Exit 31. Free. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 607-648-4997

Apr 15 OR, Canby. Record Bonanza. Ackerman School, 350 S.W. 13th. Oregon’s oldest — 80 plus tables — dealers from 4 states! A: $3. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 503-651-2780

Apr 21 IL, Countryside. SW Chicago Record Show. Holiday Inn 6201 Joliet Rd, Countryside IL. Your favorite dealers old and new – Vinyl, CD, DVD – New, Used and collectible! A: $3. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 847-409-9656 Apr 21 OH, Columbus. Columbus Ohio Record, CD & Music Memorabilia Show

The Haimerl Center – 1421 Morse Road. Same great show since 1978! Over 100 dealers tables! See you there! A: $5. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 614-261-1585

April 21 MI, Ann Arbor. Pop-Up Record Fair at Ann Arbor District Library for Record Store Day; Ann Arbor District Library, Downtown, 343 S. Fifth Ave, 48104. Show hours 11 am – 5 pm; FREE admission; Dealers and Collectors selling vintage vinyl records and memorabilia to celebrate the day — within walking distance to 4 other local record shops that will be having their own RSD celebrations! 6′ tables are free of charge but need to be reserved in advance. Call Mariah 734-327-4574 or email cheremm@aadl.org

April 22 GA, ATLANTA – The Atlanta Record and CD Show. Marriott Century Center 2000 Century Blvd. Early entry 7:00am – 10am – $10 / A: $3 – SH: 10AM – 4PM. CONTACT – # 770-463-2727

April 22 CT, Cromwell. CROMWELL RECORD RIOT! LPs, 45s, CDs, DVDs, and more. Radisson Hotel, 100 Berlin Road. 5 Dealer Tables, Early Admission 7:30 AM – $10. A: $3. SH: 9AM-3PM. C: 914-409-3982

Apr 22 OH, Toledo. GLASS CITY RECORD SHOW. Knights Of Columbus Hall, 4256 Secor Rd, Toledo OH. A: $1. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 419-450-6255

Apr 22 WI, Milwaukee. Milwaukee Music Fest. Clifford’s Supper Club 10418 West Forest Home Avenue Hales Corners WI. NEW LOCATION – Your favorite dealers old and new – Vinyl, CD, DVD – New, Used and collectible!A: $3. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 847-409-9656

April 27-29 The WFMU Record Fair will take place at the Brooklyn Expo Center in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Tables (8’x30″) are on sale now for the whole weekend (10% discount on tables purchased before September 1st). $25 early admission (Friday 4-7pm) & weekend pass, $7 admission the rest of the weekend (7-10pm Friday, 10am-7pm Saturday & Sunday). For more information about the fair, email Matt Warwick at recfair@wfmu.org or visit wfmu.org/recfair

Apr 28 MN, Woodbury (Minneapolis/St Paul). Sound+Vision MN- Music, Comics, Toys; Pop Culture Collectibles Show/Sale. Valley Creek Mall, 1750 Weir Drive Woodbury, MN (1 blockwest of 494 / Valley Creek Rd [exit 59]) SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. F:$25. Show Info/Table request at http://soundvisionmn.webs. com/ or soundvisionMN@gmail.com

Apr 29 MI, Livonia. Rock N Roll Toy and Nostalgia Show. 19801 Farmington, Monaghan Knights of Columbus. 50-plus tables. Free. 9am-3pm. treaspaulsbsmt@gmail.com

Apr 29 NY, Rochester. Rochester Record Show. Sunday, April 29. 10 AM-4 PM. Centerstone Plaza Hotel, Evergreen Room, second floor. Free admission. Tables are 8 feet long and are $40 each. FFI: Tim 651-373-0065

May 6 NY, Buffalo. Buffalo Record & CD sale. Leonard Post VFW 10am-4pm. $3 admission. 54 tables of all music. Albums, CDs, DVDs, cassettes, memorabilia, 45s and more. Door prizes and a grand prize drawing. Early admission available. Call NY, Buffalo. Buffalo Record & CD sale. Leonard Post VFW 2450 Walden Ave .1mi east of exit 52E. SH:$3 admission. 54 tables of all music. Albums, CDs, DVDs, cassettes, memorabilia, 45s and more. Door prizes and a grand prize drawing. Early admission available. Call 716-871-8722

May 6 MA, Dedham. The Original N.E. Record & CD Show. American Legion Post #18. 155 Eastern Ave., Dedham, MA 02026. Vinyl Records, CDs, DVDs, Videos & Music. Memorabilia over 50 dealer tables. SH: 9:30am-3:00pm. A: $5.00. Free Parking. Vendor Tables Available. Sponsored by: Randolph Music, 900 North Main Street (Rt. 28) Randolph, MA 02368. Info: 781-986-4538. Email: recordsusa@yahoo.com.

May 19-20 TX, Austin. The Spring 2018 Austin Record Convention. The Biggest, Best and Oldest Music Sale in the USA ! Palmer Event Center 900 Barton Springs Road. Austin. For Info : Www.AustinRecords.com. Doug@austinrecords.com

May 20 IL, Hillside. Chicagoland Record Collectors Shows at Best Western Chicago Hillside, 4400 Frontage Rd, Hillside, Illinois. Big vinyl show – 45’s, Lp’s – 75 dealers. A: $3.00. Early Bird Admission: $10.00. SH: 8:45am – 4:00pm. Early Bird Hours: 5:30am – 8:30am. Dealer Tables: 115 – 8’ tables $45.00 each. C: John Govi, 630-898-1533 (evenings), johngovi@hotmail.com.

May 27 BC, Vancouver. Vinyl Record Show. Heritage Hall 3102 Main Street Vancouver BC Canada 🇨🇦 Door Prizes, Vendors From All Over, 33s, 45s and 78s, Music Memorabilia, Concert Posters, Turntables, and Vintage Stereo Gear. SH: 11am-4pm. A: $4@Door. For More Info Or To Book A Table Please Contact tyler@vancouvervinyl.com

June 10 CT, Norwalk, Music Expos CD DVD Record Show. Hilton Garden Inn, 560 Main Ave, Norwalk CT. 10:00am – 4:00pm. A: $4. The early bird buyers and dealers is $10 from 9am-10:00am. Plenty of FREE parking. Multiple vendors & all styles of music on vinyl records, CDs, DVDs plus books, posters, tour books, pins, patches and other collectibles. NEW & USED + Imports and Picture Discs. Vendors book now! Contact: musicexpos@yahoo.com. www.musicexpos.com

Jun 23 MI, Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids Record & CD Show; Westgate Bowl Center (Banquet Room) 4486 Alpine Ave. NW Grand Rapids MI 49321. Show hours 10 am-5 pm; FREE admission; Dealers and Collectors from all over the Mid-West and Beyond selling new & vintage vinyl records, CD’s and memorabilia. 8′ tables are $40. Call Doug Smith 616-802-0076 or email dlmssmith@msn.com

June 24 CT, East Hartford. Music Expos CD DVD Record Show. Holiday Inn, 100 East River Drive, East Hartford, CT 06108. 10:00am – 4:00pm. A: $4. The early bird buyers and dealers is $10 from 9am-10am. Plenty of FREE parking. Multiple vendors & all styles of music on vinyl records, CDs, DVDs plus books, posters, tour books, pins, patches and other collectibles. NEW & USED + Imports and Picture Discs. Vendors book now! Contact: musicexpos@yahoo.com. www.musicexpos.com

July 15 IL, Hillside. Chicagoland Record Collectors Shows at Best Western Chicago Hillside, 4400 Frontage Rd, Hillside, Illinois. Big vinyl show – 45’s, Lp’s – 75 dealers. A: $3.00. Early Bird Admission: $10.00. SH: 8:45am – 4:00pm. Early Bird Hours: 5:30am – 8:30am. Dealer Tables: 115 – 8’ tables $45.00 each. C: John Govi, 630-898-1533 (evenings), johngovi@hotmail.com.

Sept. 16 IL, Hillside. Chicagoland Record Collectors Shows at Best Western Chicago Hillside, 4400 Frontage Rd, Hillside, Illinois. Big vinyl show – 45’s, Lp’s – 75 dealers. A: $3.00. Early Bird Admission: $10.00. SH: 8:45am – 4:00pm. Early Bird Hours: 5:30am – 8:30am. Dealer Tables: 115 – 8’ tables $45.00 each. C: John Govi, 630-898-1533 (evenings), johngovi@hotmail.com.

Sept 23 MA, Dedham. The Original N.E. Record & CD Show. American Legion Post #18. 155 Eastern Ave., Dedham, MA 02026. Vinyl Records, CDs, DVDs, Videos & Music. Memorabilia over 50 dealer tables. SH: 9:30am-3:00pm. A: $5.00. Free Parking. Vendor Tables Available. Sponsored by: Randolph Music, 900 North Main Street (Rt. 28) Randolph, MA 02368. Info: 781-986-4538. Email: recordsusa@yahoo.com.

Sept 29 MI, Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids Record & CD Show; Westgate Bowl Center (Banquet Room) 4486 Alpine Ave. NW Grand Rapids MI 49321. Show hours 10 am-5 pm; FREE admission; Dealers and Collectors from all over the Mid-West and Beyond selling new & vintage vinyl records, CD’s and memorabilia. 8′ tables are $40. Call Doug Smith 616-802-0076 or email dlmssmith@msn.com

Nov 4 MA, Dedham. The Original N.E. Record & CD Show. American Legion Post #18. 155 Eastern Ave., Dedham, MA 02026. Vinyl Records, CDs, DVDs, Videos & Music. Memorabilia over 50 dealer tables. SH: 9:30am-3:00pm. A: $5.00. Free Parking. Vendor Tables Available. Sponsored by: Randolph Music, 900 North Main Street (Rt. 28) Randolph, MA 02368. Info: 781-986-4538. Email: recordsusa@yahoo.com.

Nov 11 CT, New Haven. New Haven Record Riot. YMA Annex, 554 Woodward Avenue, New Haven. Early admission 8 AM $10. A: $3. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 914-948-2674.

Nov 17 MN, Woodbury (Minneapolis/St Paul). Sound+Vision MN- Music, Comics, Toys; Pop Culture Collectibles Show/Sale. Valley Creek Mall, 1750 Weir Drive Woodbury, MN (1 block west of 494 / Valley Creek Rd[exit 59]) SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. F:$25. Show Info/Table request at http://soundvisionmn.webs.com/ or soundvisionMN@gmail.com

Nov 18 IL, Hillside. Chicagoland Record Collectors Shows at Best Western Chicago Hillside, 4400 Frontage Rd, Hillside, Illinois. Big vinyl show – 45’s, Lp’s – 75 dealers. A: $3.00. Early Bird Admission: $10.00. SH: 8:45am – 4:00pm. Early Bird Hours: 5:30am – 8:30am. Dealer Tables: 115 – 8’ tables $45.00 each. C: John Govi, 630-898-1533 (evenings), johngovi@hotmail.com.

Dec 8 MI, Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids Record & CD Show; Westgate Bowl Center (Banquet Room) 4486 Alpine Ave. NW Grand Rapids MI 49321. Show hours 10 am-5 pm; FREE admission; Dealers and Collectors from all over the Mid-West and Beyond selling new & vintage vinyl records, CD’s and memorabilia. 8′ tables are $40. Call Doug Smith 616-802-0076 or email dlmssmith@msn.com