Goldmine Record Show Calendar, August 2017 update

The following are upcoming records shows and events, including Chicagoland on Aug. 12-13 and the Pennsylvania Music Expo in Lancaster on Aug. 13.

Call before you travel. Listings are provided by show promoters, subject to change and not verified by Goldmine. Want to list your event? Send pertinent information at least six weeks before the show via e-mail to GoldmineMagazine@fwmedia.com (Subject: “Shows Calendar”) or via mail to Goldmine Record Show Calendar, 700 E. State St., Iola, WI 54990.

Aug 13 PA, Lancaster. Pennsylvania Music Expo hosted by the Keystone Record Collectors, Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway East (U.S. 30). Dealer Tables: 80 – 6’ tables, $35.00 ea. + annual club membership. SH: 9 am-3 pm. A: FREE. Features vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, concert and juke box items, imports, hobby supplies, picture sleeves and discs, music memorabilia, for a variety of genres. Occasional meet and greet appearances. Info: P.O. Box 10532, Lancaster, PA 17605, PH: 717-898-1246 or www.recordcollectors.org.

Aug 27 CA, San Francisco. KUSF.org Rock ‘N’ Swap USF Campus, McLaren Center, 2130 Fulton St. A: $3 SH: 7AM-3PM Contact: 415-422-2836.

Sep 16 Los Angeles CA LA Record Fair 5610Soto.com 5610 Soto Street. Huntington Park, CA 90255 A: Free SH: 3PM-8PM Contact: 213-926-8220 .

Sep 17 Claremont CA KSPC CD & Record Expo Smith Campus Center Edmunds Ballroom 170 E. 6th St. A: $2 SH: 10AM-4PM. Contact John Stout at 909-621-1960

Sept 10 PA, Lancaster. Pennsylvania Music Expo hosted by the Keystone Record Collectors, Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway East (U.S. 30). Dealer Tables: 80 – 6’ tables, $35.00 ea. + annual club membership. SH: 9 am-3 pm. A: FREE. Features vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, concert and juke box items, imports, hobby supplies, picture sleeves and discs, music memorabilia, for a variety of genres. Occasional meet and greet appearances. Info: P.O. Box 10532, Lancaster, PA 17605, PH: 717-898-1246 or www.recordcollectors.org.

Sept 16 MN, Minneapolis. American Legion Wold-Chamberlain Post 99, 5600 South 34th Avenue, Minneapolis, 55417 (Minnesota Highway 62, 34th Avenue exit). SH: 10AM-4PM. A: Free 10AM-4PM, early-bird admission $10/person at 8:30 AM. Tables $40 (8-foot). Contact: Tim 651-373-0065. www.mspmusicexpo.com

Sept 17 CT, North Haven. Music Expos CD DVD Record Show. Best Western, 201 Washington Ave, North Haven, CT 06473. 9:30am – 3:00pm. A: $4. The early bird buyers and dealers is $10 from 8:30-9:30am. Plenty of FREE parking. Multiple vendors & all styles of music on vinyl records, CDs, DVDs plus books, posters, tour books, pins, patches and other collectibles. NEW & USED + Imports and Picture Discs. Vendors book now! Contact: musicexpos@yahoo.com. www.musicexpos.com

Sept 23, NJ, Jersey City. Jersey City Record Riot. SH:9am-5pm. Outdoors at the Grove Street PATH Plaza (GPS: 325 Grove Street). Free admission all day. Over 40 dealer tables! LPs, 45s, CDs, DVDs, collectibles, much more. A Record Store Day SPECIAL! 6 foot of table space costs $70. Reserve early since this show always sells out. Live DJs all day. Contact: Stephen Gritzan at recordriots@gmail.com or 60 9-468-0885 www.recordriots.com

Oct 1 Astoria, NY The Vinyl Revolution Record Show at Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden • 29-19 24th Ave. Astoria, NY 11102 • TWO rooms! 55 dealer tables! Door Prizes! Record Supplies! Concert tickets! Authentic Czech & Slovak delicacies, BEER! DJ Laura Rebel Angel spins all day! SH: 11am – 5pm • A: $3.00 • Early A: 10am – 11am / $5.00 • www.vinylrevolutionrecordshow. com

Oct 1 MA, Dedham. New England Record & Compact Disc Expo. Sunday. American Legion Post #18,155 Eastern Avenue, Dedham, MA 02026. SH: 9:30 am-3 pm. A: $5 Free parking. Thousands and thousands of CDs, Vinyl LPs &45s, DVDs, imports, books and music memorabilia. Info: Randolph Music Center, 781-986-4538 or email recordsusa@juno.com.

Oct 8 PA, Lancaster. Pennsylvania Music Expo hosted by the Keystone Record Collectors, Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway East (U.S. 30). Dealer Tables: 80 – 6’ tables, $35.00 ea. + annual club membership. SH: 9 am-3 pm. A: FREE. Features vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, concert and juke box items, imports, hobby supplies, picture sleeves and discs, music memorabilia, for a variety of genres. Occasional meet and greet appearances. Info: P.O. Box 10532, Lancaster, PA 17605, PH: 717-898-1246 or www.recordcollectors.org.

Oct 21 FL, Jacksonville. Jacksonville Record & CD Festival, UNF Adam W. Herbert University Center, 12000 Alumni Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32224 – 2678, SH 9 am-5 pm, Free admit, free parking, 50+ 6 ft tables (1 or 2 @$50 ea, 3 @ $145) Contact:thatcdguyjax@gmail.com Info: https://www.facebook. com/events/1244642558978304/?

Oct 28 NY, Albany. Albany Record Riot. SH:10am-5pm. Albany Ramada Plaza, 3 Watervliet Ave ext., Albany. A: $3. Early Admission: 8 am, $10. Over 55 dealer tables! LPs, 45s, CDs, DVDs, collectibles, much more. 8 foot of table space costs $70. Reserve early since this show always sells out. Contact: Stephen Gritzan at www.recordriots.com

Nov 5 Garden City, NY • The Vinyl Revolution Record Show at Cluett Hall • 295 Stewart Ave. Garden City, NY 11530 • Expanded show! 60 Dealer Tables filled with vendors from all over the east coast! Plus CDs • DVDs • Memorabilia! Door Prizes! Record Supplies! Concert tickets! SH: 11am – 4pm • A: $4.00 • Early A: 10am – 11am / $7.00 • www.vinylrevolutionrecordshow. com

Nov 12 CA, San Francisco. KUSF.org Rock ‘N’ Swap USF Campus, McLaren Center, 2130 Fulton St. A: $3 SH: 7AM-3PM Contact: 415-422-2836.

Nov 12 MA, Dedham. New England Record & Compact Disc Expo. Sunday. American Legion Post #18,155 Eastern Avenue, Dedham, MA 02026. SH: 9:30 am-3 pm. A: $5 Free parking. Thousands and thousands of CDs, Vinyl LPs &45s, DVDs, imports, books and music memorabilia. Info: Randolph Music Center, 781-986-4538 or email recordsusa@juno.com.

Nov 12 NC, Carrboro. Bi-Annual Carrboro CD and Record Show. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Century Hall (second floor). SH: Noon-6pm. A: Free. Features 40 tables of new and used CDs, vinyl records and music memorabilia. PH: 919-260-0661. Info: musical_roots@bellsouth.net or www.musicalroots.net

Nov 12 PA, Lancaster. Pennsylvania Music Expo hosted by the Keystone Record Collectors, Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway East (U.S. 30). Dealer Tables: 80 – 6’ tables, $35.00 ea. + annual club membership. SH: 9 am-3 pm. A: FREE. Features vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, concert and juke box items, imports, hobby supplies, picture sleeves and discs, music memorabilia, for a variety of genres. Occasional meet and greet appearances. Info: P.O. Box 10532, Lancaster, PA 17605, PH: 717-898-1246 or www.recordcollectors.org.

Nov 18 MN, Woodbury (Minneapolis/St Paul). Sound+Vision MN- Music, Comics, Toys; Pop Culture Collectibles Show/Sale. Valley Creek Mall, 1750 Weir Drive Woodbury, MN (1 block west of 494 / Valley Creek Rd[exit 59]) SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. F:$25. soundvisionMN@gmail.com or http://soundvisionmn.webs. com/ .

Dec 10 PA, Lancaster. Pennsylvania Music Expo hosted by the Keystone Record Collectors, Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway East (U.S. 30). Dealer Tables: 80 – 6’ tables, $35.00 ea. + annual club membership. SH: 9 am-3 pm. A: FREE. Features vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, concert and juke box items, imports, hobby supplies, picture sleeves and discs, music memorabilia, for a variety of genres. Occasional meet and greet appearances. Info: P.O. Box 10532, Lancaster, PA 17605, PH: 717-898-1246 or www.recordcollectors.org.

Nov 11 NC, Carrboro. Bi-Annual Carrboro CD and Record Show. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Century Hall (second floor). SH: Noon-6pm. A: Free. Features 40 tables of new and used CDs, vinyl records and music memorabilia. PH: 919-260-0661. Info: musical_roots@bellsouth.net or www.musicalroots.net

2018

Jan 28 NY, Albany. Albany Record Riot. SH:10am-5pm. Albany Ramada Plaza, 3 Watervliet Ave ext., Albany. A: $3. Early Admission: 8 am, $10. Over 55 dealer tables! LPs, 45s, CDs, DVDs, collectibles, much more. 6 foot of table space costs $70. Reserve early since this show always sells out. Contact: Stephen Gritzan at www.recordriots.com

Feb 11 CA, San Francisco. KUSF.org Rock ‘N’ Swap USF Campus, McLaren Center, 2130 Fulton St. A: $3 SH: 7AM-3PM Contact: 415-422-2836.

Mar 14 MN, Minneapolis. American Legion Wold-Chamberlain Post 99, 5600 South 34th Avenue, Minneapolis, 55417 (Minnesota Highway 62, 34th Avenue exit). SH: 10AM-4PM. A: Free 10AM-4PM, early-bird admission $10/person at 8:30 AM. Tables $40 (8-foot). Contact: Tim 651-373-0065. www.mspmusicexpo.com

April 8 CA, San Francisco. KUSF.org Rock ‘N’ Swap USF Campus, McLaren Center, 2130 Fulton St. A: $3 SH: 7AM-3PM Contact: 415-422-2836.

April 27-29 The WFMU Record Fair will take place at the Brooklyn Expo Center in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Tables (8’x30″) are on sale now for the whole weekend (10% discount on tables purchased before September 1st). $25 early admission (Friday 4-7pm) & weekend pass, $7 admission the rest of the weekend (7-10pm Friday, 10am-7pm Saturday & Sunday). For more information about the fair, email Matt Warwick at recfair@wfmu.org or visit wfmu.org/recfair