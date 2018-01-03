Goldmine Record Show Calendar, January 2018 update

The following are upcoming records shows and events, including Cromwell Record Riot in Cromwell, CT on Jan. 28 and the KUSF.org Rock ‘N’ Swap in San Francisco, CA on Feb. 11.

Jan 6 NJ, Jersey City. JERSEY CITY RECORD RIOT! Yes, we move things INDOORS for the winter, in an old magnificent church right down the street from Iris Records. Cathedral Hall (former St. Bridget’s), located at 380 Montgomery Street in JC , was the site of the Iris 20th Anniversary party and is a perfect (and dramatic) spot for a record show. We’ll have live DJs, a full bar with snacks, other surprises as well. And over 35 tables of merchandise from the New York area’s best record and CD dealers too. Event hours are noon-8 PM, and it might go longer in party form! Admission is $3.00 ($10.00 early admission at 10 AM). Think of it as a huge party with records for sale. There’s limited selling space available too, so get in touch with us before this event sells out. C: 914-409-3982

Jan 7 CT, East Hartford. Music Expos CD DVD Record Show. Holiday Inn, 100 East River Drive, East Hartford, CT 06108. 9:30am – 3:00pm. A: $4. The early bird buyers and dealers is $10 from 8:30-9:30am. Plenty of FREE parking. Multiple vendors & all styles of music on vinyl records, CDs, DVDs plus books, posters, tour books, pins, patches and other collectibles. NEW & USED + Imports and Picture Discs. Vendors book now! Contact: musicexpos@yahoo.com. www.musicexpos.com

Jan 7 MO, St. Louis. St. Louis Record Collectors Show. American Czech Hall, 4690 Landsdowne at Kingshighway. The best show in Missouri and one of the best in the Midwest A: $2. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 314-550-1814

Jan 13 NJ, Wayne The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S). A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067 www.showsandexpos.com

Jan 14 CA, Anaheim. Black Market Swap. Radiation Records 1501 Raymond Ave p, Anaheim, CA 92801. A: Free. SH: 12PM-6PM. C: 714-400-0019. Vendor tables: 3 for $30.00

Jan 14 MA, Bedford. Deadwax Record Show. Doubletree Hilton Hotel Bedford Glen. New England’s best record show with dealers from all over the northeast! 45 Tables, LP’s, 45’s more!A: $3. SH: 9AM-4PM. C: 281-733-9722

Jan 14 MI, Madison Heights. Detroit City Record Show. The UFCW Hall, 876 Horace Brown Rd, Madison Hts., MI. A: $3. SH: 10AM-3:30PM. C: 586-530-3110 Dealer Tables $30 Advance, $40 Day of Show

Jan 14 PA, Lancaster. Pennsylvania Music Expo. Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway (Beside Dutch Wonderland). The largest show of its kind, by collectors, for collectors. A: Free. SH: 9AM-3PM. C: 717-898-1246

www.recordcollectors.org

Jan 14 IL, Hillside. Chicagoland Record Collectors Shows at Best Western Chicago Hillside, 4400 Frontage Rd, Hillside, Illinois. Big vinyl show – 45’s, Lp’s – 75 dealers. A: $3.00. Early Bird Admission: $10.00. SH: 8:45am – 4:00pm. Early Bird Hours: 5:30am – 8:30am. Dealer Tables: 115 – 8’ tables $45.00 each. C: John Govi, 630-898-1533 (evenings), johngovi@hotmail.com.

Jan 20 IL, Rockford. Rockford Record Show, Hilton Garden Inn, 7675 Walton St, Rockford IL. Your favorite record dealers with LP’s & 45’s. Rare performances on CD & DVD. Used CD’s too. A: $3. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 847-409-9656

Jan 20 MI, Lansing. Lansing Record and CD Show. University Quality Inn, 3151 E Grand River Ave. Dealer tables $35 for 1 $60 for 2 $80 for 3: US 127 to Grand River, Saginaw St Exit, East on Saginaw 2 blks, to light at Coolidge, turn left. A: Free. SH: 11AM-4PM. C: 734-604-2540

Jan 20 MN, Minneapolis. Twin Cities Record Show. Able Brewery, 1121 Quincy Street NE. New venue for 2018. Beer and records!A: Free. SH: 10:30AM-4:30PM. C: 651-373-0065

Jan 20 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067

Jan 21 MD, Arbutus. Arbutus Record & CD Show. Arbutus Volunteer Fire Dept Hall 5200 Southwestern Blvd Arbutus MD 21227. 1000s of records, CDs, DVDs and Music related collectibles. A: Free. SH: 9AM-3PM. C: 410-242-4649. Check out our website: www.arbutusrecordshow.net!

Jan 21 MI, Ann Arbor. Ann Arbor Monster Record & CD Show, Webers Inn, 3050 Jackson Rd I-94 Exit 172. 8’ dealer tables $45 each: From West 1st drive on left. From East turn left go Half MI. A: $3. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 734-604-2540

Jan 21 NY, Massapequa. The LONG ISLAND Music Lover’s Faire. American Legion, 66 Veterans Blvd (GPS: 20 Broadway). A: $5. SH: 10AM-3PM. C: 973-209-6067

Jan 28 NY, Albany. Albany Record Riot. SH:10am-5pm. Albany Ramada Plaza, 3 Watervliet Ave ext., Albany. A: $3. Early Admission: 8 am, $10. Over 55 dealer tables! LPs, 45s, CDs, DVDs, collectibles, much more. 6 foot of table space costs $70. Reserve early since this show always sells out. Contact: Stephen Gritzan at www.recordriots.com

Jan 28 CT, Cromwell. CROMWELL RECORD RIOT! The first CROMWELL RECORD RIOT of 2018 will be on Sunday, January 28th. This is generally our biggest Connecticut show of the year, and I’m sure it’s popularity has something to do with the fact that it is the week before Super Bowl Sunday, and there are no games that day. As always, there will be a big room full of LPs, 45s, CDs, DVDs, and more. Don’t miss it! Over 45 dealer tables! Radisson Hotel, 100 Berlin Road. 5 Dealer Tables, Early Admission 7:30 AM – $10. A: $3. SH: 9AM-3PM. C: 914-409-3982

Feb 11 CA, San Francisco. KUSF.org Rock ‘N’ Swap USF Campus, McLaren Center, 2130 Fulton St. A: $3 SH: 7AM-3PM Contact: 415-422-2836.

Feb 11 CT, Hartford. HARTFORD RECORD RIOT! Pratt & Whitney Club, 200 Clement Road, East Hartford CT 06118. Yes, it’s one of our newer shows, but Hartford is a dynamic music town, giving the world Gene Pitney, Jackie McLean & The Porcaro brothers! Event hours: 10:00 AM-5:00 PM. $3.00 admission. Early admission at 8 AM, $10.00 (early birds!). Over 40 tables of LPs, CDs, DVDs, 45s, memorabilia and who knows what else. Dealers from all over the East Coast & Canada, usually featuring Ian Schlein from Vernon’s great store, Records The Good Kind. Hope to meet you digging in the crates!!! C: 914-409-3982

Feb 18 MA, Randolph. The Original N.E. Record & CD Show. American Legion Post #18. 155 Eastern Ave., Dedham, MA 02026. Vinyl Records, CDs, DVDs, Videos & Music. Memorabilia over 50 dealer tables. SH: 9:30am-3:00pm. A: $5.00. Free Parking. Vendor Tables Available. Sponsored by: Randolph Music, 900 North Main Street (Rt. 28) Randolph, MA 02368. Info: 781-986-4538. Email: recordsusa@yahoo.com.

Mar 3 CT, Bridgeport THE WPKN MUSIC MASH!!! March 3rd, 2018. Get ready! Read’s Art Space, 1042 Broad Street. Bridgeport, CT. A wonderful record show/benefit for one of the tri-state areas’ finest non-profit radio stations, WPKN 89.5 FM! Over 40 tables of LPs, CDs, 45s, DVDs and memorabilia held in a wonderful historic art space (formerly a department store!). Hours of the show: 10 AM-6 PM. Admission is $6.00, Early admission $20 at 8 AM. Dealers from all over the East Coast and Canada converge on Bridgeport for a wonderful day of music, with great DJs, surprise guests too. Come hang with your vinyl friends in Bridgeport, birthplace of John Mayer, Vinnie Vincent and the band Steam. You can shop for records/CDs and support a great cause too. All profits from the operation of this event go to the general fund of WPKN 98.5 FM.

Mar 11 CT, New Haven. New Haven Record Riot. YMA Annex, 554 Woodward Avenue, New Haven. Early admission 8 AM $10. A: $3. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 914-948-2674

Mar 14 MN, Minneapolis. American Legion Wold-Chamberlain Post 99, 5600 South 34th Avenue, Minneapolis, 55417 (Minnesota Highway 62, 34th Avenue exit). SH: 10AM-4PM. A: Free 10AM-4PM, early-bird admission $10/person at 8:30 AM. Tables $40 (8-foot). Contact: Tim 651-373-0065. www.mspmusicexpo.com

Mar 18 IL, Hillside. Chicagoland Record Collectors Shows at Best Western Chicago Hillside, 4400 Frontage Rd, Hillside, Illinois. Big vinyl show – 45’s, Lp’s – 75 dealers. A: $3.00. Early Bird Admission: $10.00. SH: 8:45am – 4:00pm. Early Bird Hours: 5:30am – 8:30am. Dealer Tables: 115 – 8’ tables $45.00 each. C: John Govi, 630-898-1533 (evenings), johngovi@hotmail.com.

Mar 25 MA, Randolph. The Original N.E. Record & CD Show. American Legion Post #18. 155 Eastern Ave., Dedham, MA 02026. Vinyl Records, CDs, DVDs, Videos & Music. Memorabilia over 50 dealer tables. SH: 9:30am-3:00pm. A: $5.00. Free Parking. Vendor Tables Available. Sponsored by: Randolph Music, 900 North Main Street (Rt. 28) Randolph, MA 02368. Info: 781-986-4538. Email: recordsusa@yahoo.com.

April 8 CA, San Francisco. KUSF.org Rock ‘N’ Swap USF Campus, McLaren Center, 2130 Fulton St. A: $3 SH: 7AM-3PM Contact: 415-422-2836.

April 22 CT, Cromwell. CROMWELL RECORD RIOT! LPs, 45s, CDs, DVDs, and more. Radisson Hotel, 100 Berlin Road. 5 Dealer Tables, Early Admission 7:30 AM – $10. A: $3. SH: 9AM-3PM. C: 914-409-3982

April 27-29 The WFMU Record Fair will take place at the Brooklyn Expo Center in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Tables (8’x30″) are on sale now for the whole weekend (10% discount on tables purchased before September 1st). $25 early admission (Friday 4-7pm) & weekend pass, $7 admission the rest of the weekend (7-10pm Friday, 10am-7pm Saturday & Sunday). For more information about the fair, email Matt Warwick at recfair@wfmu.org or visit wfmu.org/recfair

May 6 MA, Randolph. The Original N.E. Record & CD Show. American Legion Post #18. 155 Eastern Ave., Dedham, MA 02026. Vinyl Records, CDs, DVDs, Videos & Music. Memorabilia over 50 dealer tables. SH: 9:30am-3:00pm. A: $5.00. Free Parking. Vendor Tables Available. Sponsored by: Randolph Music, 900 North Main Street (Rt. 28) Randolph, MA 02368. Info: 781-986-4538. Email: recordsusa@yahoo.com.

May 20 IL, Hillside. Chicagoland Record Collectors Shows at Best Western Chicago Hillside, 4400 Frontage Rd, Hillside, Illinois. Big vinyl show – 45’s, Lp’s – 75 dealers. A: $3.00. Early Bird Admission: $10.00. SH: 8:45am – 4:00pm. Early Bird Hours: 5:30am – 8:30am. Dealer Tables: 115 – 8’ tables $45.00 each. C: John Govi, 630-898-1533 (evenings), johngovi@hotmail.com.

July 15 IL, Hillside. Chicagoland Record Collectors Shows at Best Western Chicago Hillside, 4400 Frontage Rd, Hillside, Illinois. Big vinyl show – 45’s, Lp’s – 75 dealers. A: $3.00. Early Bird Admission: $10.00. SH: 8:45am – 4:00pm. Early Bird Hours: 5:30am – 8:30am. Dealer Tables: 115 – 8’ tables $45.00 each. C: John Govi, 630-898-1533 (evenings), johngovi@hotmail.com.

Sept. 16 IL, Hillside. Chicagoland Record Collectors Shows at Best Western Chicago Hillside, 4400 Frontage Rd, Hillside, Illinois. Big vinyl show – 45’s, Lp’s – 75 dealers. A: $3.00. Early Bird Admission: $10.00. SH: 8:45am – 4:00pm. Early Bird Hours: 5:30am – 8:30am. Dealer Tables: 115 – 8’ tables $45.00 each. C: John Govi, 630-898-1533 (evenings), johngovi@hotmail.com.

Sept 23 MA, Randolph. The Original N.E. Record & CD Show. American Legion Post #18. 155 Eastern Ave., Dedham, MA 02026. Vinyl Records, CDs, DVDs, Videos & Music. Memorabilia over 50 dealer tables. SH: 9:30am-3:00pm. A: $5.00. Free Parking. Vendor Tables Available. Sponsored by: Randolph Music, 900 North Main Street (Rt. 28) Randolph, MA 02368. Info: 781-986-4538. Email: recordsusa@yahoo.com.

Nov 4 MA, Randolph. The Original N.E. Record & CD Show. American Legion Post #18. 155 Eastern Ave., Dedham, MA 02026. Vinyl Records, CDs, DVDs, Videos & Music. Memorabilia over 50 dealer tables. SH: 9:30am-3:00pm. A: $5.00. Free Parking. Vendor Tables Available. Sponsored by: Randolph Music, 900 North Main Street (Rt. 28) Randolph, MA 02368. Info: 781-986-4538. Email: recordsusa@yahoo.com.

Nov 11 CT, New Haven. New Haven Record Riot. YMA Annex, 554 Woodward Avenue, New Haven. Early admission 8 AM $10. A: $3. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 914-948-2674

Nov 18 IL, Hillside. Chicagoland Record Collectors Shows at Best Western Chicago Hillside, 4400 Frontage Rd, Hillside, Illinois. Big vinyl show – 45’s, Lp’s – 75 dealers. A: $3.00. Early Bird Admission: $10.00. SH: 8:45am – 4:00pm. Early Bird Hours: 5:30am – 8:30am. Dealer Tables: 115 – 8’ tables $45.00 each. C: John Govi, 630-898-1533 (evenings), johngovi@hotmail.com.