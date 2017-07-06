Goldmine Record Show Calendar, July 2017 update

The following are upcoming records shows and events, including Sound+Vision in Minneapolis on July 15 and the Pennsylvania Music Expo in Lancaster on July 9.

July 8 MN, Minneapolis. MSP Music Expo. American Legion World-Chamberlain Post 99, 5600 South 34th Avenue, Minneapolis, 55417 (Minnesota Highway 62, 34th Avenue exit). SH: 10AM-4PM. A: Free 10AM-4PM, early-bird admission $10/person at 8:30 AM. Tables $40 (8-foot). Contact: Tim 651-373-0065. www.mspmusicexpo.com

July 9 PA, Lancaster. Pennsylvania Music Expo hosted by the Keystone Record Collectors, Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway East (U.S. 30). Dealer Tables: 80 – 6’ tables, $35.00 ea. + annual club membership. SH: 9 am-3 pm. A: FREE. Features vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, concert and juke box items, imports, hobby supplies, picture sleeves and discs, music memorabilia, for a variety of genres. Occasional meet and greet appearances. Info: P.O. Box 10532, Lancaster, PA 17605, PH: 717-898-1246 or www.recordcollectors.org.

Jul 15 MN, Woodbury (Minneapolis/St Paul). Sound+Vision MN- Music, Comics, Toys; Pop Culture Collectibles Show/Sale. Valley Creek Mall, 1750 Weir Drive Woodbury, MN (1 block west of 494 / Valley Creek Rd[exit 59]) SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. F:$25. soundvisionMN@gmail.com or http://soundvisionmn.webs. com/

Jul 15 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show, Holiday Inn, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6 at 10AM-4PM. Contact:973-209-6067 www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Jul 15 FL, Tampa. Tampa Bay Record & CD Show, Tampa Stadium Hotel, 4750 N. Dale Mabry Hwy A: $4 at 8AM-3PM, Early Birds $7 8am – 10am regular $4 10am – 3pm Contact: 813-428-6589

Jul 22 CA Saratoga. Prospect Flea Market and Record Swap, Prospect HS, 18900 Prospect Rd, Saratoga, CA 95070 A: Free at 7AM-2PM Contact: 408-673-7292

Want to sell? $20 a space, send email prospecthsfleamarket@gmail.com.

Jul 22 IN, Merrillville. Merrillville Record Show, Trinity Memorial Lutheran Church Banquet Hall, 7950 Marshall St. A:$3 at 10AM-4PM 847-409-9656. Your favorite record dealers with LP’s & 45’s. Rare performances on CD & DVD. Used CD’s too.

Jul 23 GA, Atlanta. The Atlanta Record and CD Show, Marriott Century Center 2000 Century Blvd. A: $3. H: 10AM-4PM Early entry 6:30am-10am $10. Contact: 404-861-3496

Jul 23 IN Indianapolis IN Alpha Music Collectors Convention. LPs, 45s, 78s, DVDs, CDs, books, magazines, posters + other collectiblesLaQuinta Hotel, I-465 & Emerson South. A: $4. H: 10AM-3PM. Contact: 317-882-3378

Aug 13 PA, Lancaster. Pennsylvania Music Expo hosted by the Keystone Record Collectors, Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway East (U.S. 30). Dealer Tables: 80 – 6’ tables, $35.00 ea. + annual club membership. SH: 9 am-3 pm. A: FREE. Features vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, concert and juke box items, imports, hobby supplies, picture sleeves and discs, music memorabilia, for a variety of genres. Occasional meet and greet appearances. Info: P.O. Box 10532, Lancaster, PA 17605, PH: 717-898-1246 or www.recordcollectors.org.

Aug 27 San Francisco CA KUSF.org Rock ‘N’ Swap USF Campus, McLaren Center, 2130 Fulton St. A: $3 SH: 7AM-3PM Contact: 415-422-2836

Sep 16 Los Angeles CA LA Record Fair 5610Soto.com 5610 Soto Street. Huntington Park, CA 90255 A: Free SH: 3PM-8PM Contact: 213-926-8220 .

Sep 17 Claremont CA KSPC CD & Record Expo Smith Campus Center Edmunds Ballroom 170 E. 6th St. A: $2 SH: 10AM-4PM. Contact John Stout at 909-621-1960

Sept 10 PA, Lancaster. Pennsylvania Music Expo hosted by the Keystone Record Collectors, Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway East (U.S. 30). Dealer Tables: 80 – 6’ tables, $35.00 ea. + annual club membership. SH: 9 am-3 pm. A: FREE. Features vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, concert and juke box items, imports, hobby supplies, picture sleeves and discs, music memorabilia, for a variety of genres. Occasional meet and greet appearances. Info: P.O. Box 10532, Lancaster, PA 17605, PH: 717-898-1246 or www.recordcollectors.org.

Sept 16 MN, Minneapolis. American Legion Wold-Chamberlain Post 99, 5600 South 34th Avenue, Minneapolis, 55417 (Minnesota Highway 62, 34th Avenue exit). SH: 10AM-4PM. A: Free 10AM-4PM, early-bird admission $10/person at 8:30 AM. Tables $40 (8-foot). Contact: Tim 651-373-0065. www.mspmusicexpo.com

Sept 17 CT, North Haven. Music Expos CD DVD Record Show. Best Western, 201 Washington Ave, North Haven, CT 06473. 9:30am – 3:00pm. A: $4. The early bird buyers and dealers is $10 from 8:30-9:30am. Plenty of FREE parking. Multiple vendors & all styles of music on vinyl records, CDs, DVDs plus books, posters, tour books, pins, patches and other collectibles. NEW & USED + Imports and Picture Discs. Vendors book now! Contact: musicexpos@yahoo.com. www.musicexpos.com

Sept 23, NJ, Jersey City. Jersey City Record Riot. SH:9am-5pm. Outdoors at the Grove Street PATH Plaza (GPS: 325 Grove Street). Free admission all day. Over 40 dealer tables! LPs, 45s, CDs, DVDs, collectibles, much more. A Record Store Day SPECIAL! 6 foot of table space costs $70. Reserve early since this show always sells out. Live DJs all day. Contact: Stephen Gritzan at recordriots@gmail.com or 60 9-468-0885 www.recordriots.com

Oct 1 MA, Dedham. New England Record & Compact Disc Expo. Sunday. American Legion Post #18,155 Eastern Avenue, Dedham, MA 02026. SH: 9:30 am-3 pm. A: $5 Free parking. Thousands and thousands of CDs, Vinyl LPs &45s, DVDs, imports, books and music memorabilia. Info: Randolph Music Center, 781-986-4538 or email recordsusa@juno.com.

Oct 8 PA, Lancaster. Pennsylvania Music Expo hosted by the Keystone Record Collectors, Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway East (U.S. 30). Dealer Tables: 80 – 6’ tables, $35.00 ea. + annual club membership. SH: 9 am-3 pm. A: FREE. Features vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, concert and juke box items, imports, hobby supplies, picture sleeves and discs, music memorabilia, for a variety of genres. Occasional meet and greet appearances. Info: P.O. Box 10532, Lancaster, PA 17605, PH: 717-898-1246 or www.recordcollectors.org.

Oct 28 NY, Albany. Albany Record Riot. SH:10am-5pm. Albany Ramada Plaza, 3 Watervliet Ave ext., Albany. A: $3. Early Admission: 8 am, $10. Over 55 dealer tables! LPs, 45s, CDs, DVDs, collectibles, much more. 8 foot of table space costs $70. Reserve early since this show always sells out. Contact: Stephen Gritzan at www.recordriots.com

Nov 12 MA, Dedham. New England Record & Compact Disc Expo. Sunday. American Legion Post #18,155 Eastern Avenue, Dedham, MA 02026. SH: 9:30 am-3 pm. A: $5 Free parking. Thousands and thousands of CDs, Vinyl LPs &45s, DVDs, imports, books and music memorabilia. Info: Randolph Music Center, 781-986-4538 or email recordsusa@juno.com.

Nov 12 NC, Carrboro. Bi-Annual Carrboro CD and Record Show. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Century Hall (second floor). SH: Noon-6pm. A: Free. Features 40 tables of new and used CDs, vinyl records and music memorabilia. PH: 919-260-0661. Info: musical_roots@bellsouth.net or www.musicalroots.net

Nov 12 PA, Lancaster. Pennsylvania Music Expo hosted by the Keystone Record Collectors, Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway East (U.S. 30). Dealer Tables: 80 – 6’ tables, $35.00 ea. + annual club membership. SH: 9 am-3 pm. A: FREE. Features vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, concert and juke box items, imports, hobby supplies, picture sleeves and discs, music memorabilia, for a variety of genres. Occasional meet and greet appearances. Info: P.O. Box 10532, Lancaster, PA 17605, PH: 717-898-1246 or www.recordcollectors.org.

Nov 18 MN, Woodbury (Minneapolis/St Paul). Sound+Vision MN- Music, Comics, Toys; Pop Culture Collectibles Show/Sale. Valley Creek Mall, 1750 Weir Drive Woodbury, MN (1 block west of 494 / Valley Creek Rd[exit 59]) SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. F:$25. soundvisionMN@gmail.com or http://soundvisionmn.webs. com/ .

Dec 10 PA, Lancaster. Pennsylvania Music Expo hosted by the Keystone Record Collectors, Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway East (U.S. 30). Dealer Tables: 80 – 6’ tables, $35.00 ea. + annual club membership. SH: 9 am-3 pm. A: FREE. Features vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, concert and juke box items, imports, hobby supplies, picture sleeves and discs, music memorabilia, for a variety of genres. Occasional meet and greet appearances. Info: P.O. Box 10532, Lancaster, PA 17605, PH: 717-898-1246 or www.recordcollectors.org.

Nov 11 NC, Carrboro. Bi-Annual Carrboro CD and Record Show. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Century Hall (second floor). SH: Noon-6pm. A: Free. Features 40 tables of new and used CDs, vinyl records and music memorabilia. PH: 919-260-0661. Info: musical_roots@bellsouth.net or www.musicalroots.net

2018

Jan 28 NY, Albany. Albany Record Riot. SH:10am-5pm. Albany Ramada Plaza, 3 Watervliet Ave ext., Albany. A: $3. Early Admission: 8 am, $10. Over 55 dealer tables! LPs, 45s, CDs, DVDs, collectibles, much more. 6 foot of table space costs $70. Reserve early since this show always sells out. Contact: Stephen Gritzan at www.recordriots.com

Mar 14 MN, Minneapolis. American Legion Wold-Chamberlain Post 99, 5600 South 34th Avenue, Minneapolis, 55417 (Minnesota Highway 62, 34th Avenue exit). SH: 10AM-4PM. A: Free 10AM-4PM, early-bird admission $10/person at 8:30 AM. Tables $40 (8-foot). Contact: Tim 651-373-0065. www.mspmusicexpo.com

April 27-29 The WFMU Record Fair will take place at the Brooklyn Expo Center in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Tables (8’x30″) are on sale now for the whole weekend (10% discount on tables purchased before September 1st). $25 early admission (Friday 4-7pm) & weekend pass, $7 admission the rest of the weekend (7-10pm Friday, 10am-7pm Saturday & Sunday). For more information about the fair, email Matt Warwick at recfair@wfmu.org or visit wfmu.org/recfair