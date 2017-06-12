Goldmine Record Show Calendar, June 2017 update

The following are upcoming records shows and events, including the Arbutus Record & CD Show on June 18 and the MSP Music Expo on July 8.

Jun 17 CA, Anaheim. Black Market Swap at Radiation Records, 501 Raymond Ave. A.: Free. H: 12PM-6PM. Contact: 562-355-9946 blackmarketswap@hotmail.com.

Jun 17 TN, Memphis SOULSVILLE RECORD SWAP. STAX MUSEUM OF AMERICAN SOUL MUSIC 926 E Mclemore Ave, Memphis, TN A: Free. Early Bird Admission is $10 and starts at 10am- regular admission at 11am and is Free! H: 10AM-4PM. Contact: 901-261-6338.

Jun 17 NY, NY. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. Holiday Inn, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. H: 10AM-4PM. Contact: 973-209-6067

www.showsandexpos.com (Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!).

Jun 18 MD. Arbutus. Arbutus Record & CD Show. Arbutus Volunteer Fire Dept Hall 5200 Southwestern Blvd Arbutus MD 21227. 1000s of records, CDs, DVDs and Music related collectibles … A: Free. H: 9AM-3PM. Contact: 410-242-4649. Check out our website: www.arbutusrecordshow.net.

Jun 18 IN, Fort Wayne. Fort Wayne Record & CD Collector’s Show Classic Cafe, 4832 Hillegas, across from Golf Course by I69 overpass. A: Free. H: 11AM-5PM. 60 dealer tables. Just off I69 Exit 309A, 6 ft-$30. 8 ft- $40. Contact: 574-329-1483

Jun 24 SC, Spartanburg. Upstate Music Collectors Show. Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium, 385 N. Church St. 29303. feat. dealers from all over the Southeast, selling rare vintage vinyl, CDs, DVDs, more …A: $3. H: 10AM-4PM. Contact: 704-996-9945.

Jun 24 WI, Madison. Madison Record Show. Courtyard by Marriott 2502 Crossroads Drive Madison, WI 53718. A: $3. Hours: 10AM-4PM. Contact: 815-978-0196 Randy Stukenberg for more info.

Jun 25 KY, Louisville. Alpha Music Collectors Convention. Ramada Plaza, I-64-Hurstbourne Pky. Lvl’s longest running music collectors’ show with LPs, 45s, CDs, DVDs and much moreA: $4. Hours: 10AM-3PM. Contact: 317-882-3378

Jun 25 MO, St. Louis. St. Louis Record Collectors Show American Czech Hall, 4690 Landsdowne at Kingshighway. One of the best Midwest shows for 25 or more years!A: $3. Hours. 10AM-3:30PM. Contact: 314-550-1814.

Jun 25 NC, Clemmons. Clemmons Record Show. Village Inn Event Center, 6205 Ramada Dr., Clemmons, NC 27012. 35+ Record Dealers, 70 TablesA: Free. H: 10AM-4PM. Contact: 336-978-7618.

Jun 25 NC, Greenville. Greenville Vinyl Record Show. Greenville Masonic Temple 1104 Charles St, Greenville, NC 27858. Thousands of Records to choose from. There will also be some tables with CDs and other memorabilia A: Free. H: 10AM-5PM. Contact: 252-565-8313

July 1 MI, Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids Record and CD Show. Westgate Bowl Conference Center 4486 Alpine Ave. 49321. Dealers from all over selling vinyl records, CD’s and more!A: $2. H: 10AM-5PM. Contact: 616-802-0076

July 2 IN. Indianapolis. Crossroads Music Show, Northside Knights Of Columbus – 2100 E 71st Street. Naptown’s Biggest & Best Show! Over 60 x 6′ tables @ 30 ea.A: $3. Hours: 10AM-4PM. Contact: 317-627-8057.

July 8 MN, Minneapolis. MSP Music Expo. American Legion World-Chamberlain Post 99, 5600 South 34th Avenue, Minneapolis, 55417 (Minnesota Highway 62, 34th Avenue exit). SH: 10AM-4PM. A: Free 10AM-4PM, early-bird admission $10/person at 8:30 AM. Tables $40 (8-foot). Contact: Tim 651-373-0065. www.mspmusicexpo.com

July 9 PA, Lancaster. Pennsylvania Music Expo hosted by the Keystone Record Collectors, Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway East (U.S. 30). Dealer Tables: 80 – 6’ tables, $35.00 ea. + annual club membership. SH: 9 am-3 pm. A: FREE. Features vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, concert and juke box items, imports, hobby supplies, picture sleeves and discs, music memorabilia, for a variety of genres. Occasional meet and greet appearances. Info: P.O. Box 10532, Lancaster, PA 17605, PH: 717-898-1246 or www.recordcollectors.org.

Aug 13 PA, Lancaster. Pennsylvania Music Expo hosted by the Keystone Record Collectors, Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway East (U.S. 30). Dealer Tables: 80 – 6’ tables, $35.00 ea. + annual club membership. SH: 9 am-3 pm. A: FREE. Features vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, concert and juke box items, imports, hobby supplies, picture sleeves and discs, music memorabilia, for a variety of genres. Occasional meet and greet appearances. Info: P.O. Box 10532, Lancaster, PA 17605, PH: 717-898-1246 or www.recordcollectors.org.

Sept 10 PA, Lancaster. Pennsylvania Music Expo hosted by the Keystone Record Collectors, Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway East (U.S. 30). Dealer Tables: 80 – 6’ tables, $35.00 ea. + annual club membership. SH: 9 am-3 pm. A: FREE. Features vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, concert and juke box items, imports, hobby supplies, picture sleeves and discs, music memorabilia, for a variety of genres. Occasional meet and greet appearances. Info: P.O. Box 10532, Lancaster, PA 17605, PH: 717-898-1246 or www.recordcollectors.org.

Sept 16 MN, Minneapolis. American Legion Wold-Chamberlain Post 99, 5600 South 34th Avenue, Minneapolis, 55417 (Minnesota Highway 62, 34th Avenue exit). SH: 10AM-4PM. A: Free 10AM-4PM, early-bird admission $10/person at 8:30 AM. Tables $40 (8-foot). Contact: Tim 651-373-0065. www.mspmusicexpo.com

Sept 17 CT, North Haven. Music Expos CD DVD Record Show. Best Western, 201 Washington Ave, North Haven, CT 06473. 9:30am – 3:00pm. A: $4. The early bird buyers and dealers is $10 from 8:30-9:30am. Plenty of FREE parking. Multiple vendors & all styles of music on vinyl records, CDs, DVDs plus books, posters, tour books, pins, patches and other collectibles. NEW & USED + Imports and Picture Discs. Vendors book now! Contact: musicexpos@yahoo.com. www.musicexpos.com

Sept 23, NJ, Jersey City. Jersey City Record Riot. SH:9am-5pm. Outdoors at the Grove Street PATH Plaza (GPS: 325 Grove Street). Free admission all day. Over 40 dealer tables! LPs, 45s, CDs, DVDs, collectibles, much more. A Record Store Day SPECIAL! 6 foot of table space costs $70. Reserve early since this show always sells out. Live DJs all day. Contact: Stephen Gritzan at recordriots@gmail.com or 60 9-468-0885 www.recordriots.com

Oct 1 MA, Dedham. New England Record & Compact Disc Expo. Sunday. American Legion Post #18,155 Eastern Avenue, Dedham, MA 02026. SH: 9:30 am-3 pm. A: $5 Free parking. Thousands and thousands of CDs, Vinyl LPs &45s, DVDs, imports, books and music memorabilia. Info: Randolph Music Center, 781-986-4538 or email recordsusa@juno.com.

Oct 8 PA, Lancaster. Pennsylvania Music Expo hosted by the Keystone Record Collectors, Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway East (U.S. 30). Dealer Tables: 80 – 6’ tables, $35.00 ea. + annual club membership. SH: 9 am-3 pm. A: FREE. Features vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, concert and juke box items, imports, hobby supplies, picture sleeves and discs, music memorabilia, for a variety of genres. Occasional meet and greet appearances. Info: P.O. Box 10532, Lancaster, PA 17605, PH: 717-898-1246 or www.recordcollectors.org.

Oct 28 NY, Albany. Albany Record Riot. SH:10am-5pm. Albany Ramada Plaza, 3 Watervliet Ave ext., Albany. A: $3. Early Admission: 8 am, $10. Over 55 dealer tables! LPs, 45s, CDs, DVDs, collectibles, much more. 8 foot of table space costs $70. Reserve early since this show always sells out. Contact: Stephen Gritzan at www.recordriots.com

Nov 12 MA, Dedham. New England Record & Compact Disc Expo. Sunday. American Legion Post #18,155 Eastern Avenue, Dedham, MA 02026. SH: 9:30 am-3 pm. A: $5 Free parking. Thousands and thousands of CDs, Vinyl LPs &45s, DVDs, imports, books and music memorabilia. Info: Randolph Music Center, 781-986-4538 or email recordsusa@juno.com.

Nov 12 NC, Carrboro. Bi-Annual Carrboro CD and Record Show. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Century Hall (second floor). SH: Noon-6pm. A: Free. Features 40 tables of new and used CDs, vinyl records and music memorabilia. PH: 919-260-0661. Info: musical_roots@bellsouth.net or www.musicalroots.net

Nov 12 PA, Lancaster. Pennsylvania Music Expo hosted by the Keystone Record Collectors, Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway East (U.S. 30). Dealer Tables: 80 – 6’ tables, $35.00 ea. + annual club membership. SH: 9 am-3 pm. A: FREE. Features vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, concert and juke box items, imports, hobby supplies, picture sleeves and discs, music memorabilia, for a variety of genres. Occasional meet and greet appearances. Info: P.O. Box 10532, Lancaster, PA 17605, PH: 717-898-1246 or www.recordcollectors.org.

Dec 10 PA, Lancaster. Pennsylvania Music Expo hosted by the Keystone Record Collectors, Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway East (U.S. 30). Dealer Tables: 80 – 6’ tables, $35.00 ea. + annual club membership. SH: 9 am-3 pm. A: FREE. Features vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, concert and juke box items, imports, hobby supplies, picture sleeves and discs, music memorabilia, for a variety of genres. Occasional meet and greet appearances. Info: P.O. Box 10532, Lancaster, PA 17605, PH: 717-898-1246 or www.recordcollectors.org.

Nov 11 NC, Carrboro. Bi-Annual Carrboro CD and Record Show. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Century Hall (second floor). SH: Noon-6pm. A: Free. Features 40 tables of new and used CDs, vinyl records and music memorabilia. PH: 919-260-0661. Info: musical_roots@bellsouth.net or www.musicalroots.net

2018

Jan 28 NY, Albany. Albany Record Riot. SH:10am-5pm. Albany Ramada Plaza, 3 Watervliet Ave ext., Albany. A: $3. Early Admission: 8 am, $10. Over 55 dealer tables! LPs, 45s, CDs, DVDs, collectibles, much more. 6 foot of table space costs $70. Reserve early since this show always sells out. Contact: Stephen Gritzan at www.recordriots.com

Mar 14 MN, Minneapolis. American Legion Wold-Chamberlain Post 99, 5600 South 34th Avenue, Minneapolis, 55417 (Minnesota Highway 62, 34th Avenue exit). SH: 10AM-4PM. A: Free 10AM-4PM, early-bird admission $10/person at 8:30 AM. Tables $40 (8-foot). Contact: Tim 651-373-0065. www.mspmusicexpo.com

April 27-29 The WFMU Record Fair will take place at the Brooklyn Expo Center in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Tables (8’x30″) are on sale now for the whole weekend (10% discount on tables purchased before September 1st). $25 early admission (Friday 4-7pm) & weekend pass, $7 admission the rest of the weekend (7-10pm Friday, 10am-7pm Saturday & Sunday). For more information about the fair, email Matt Warwick at recfair@wfmu.org or visit wfmu.org/recfair