Goldmine Record Show Calendar, May 2017 update

Here are upcoming records shows and events, including the Cromwell Record Riot on May 7 and the Spring Austin Record Convention on the weekend of May 6 & 7.

May 6 MN, Minneapolis. American Legion Wold-Chamberlain Post 99, 5600 South 34th Avenue, Minneapolis, 55417 (Minnesota Highway 62, 34th Avenue exit). SH: 10AM-4PM. A: Free 10AM-4PM, early-bird admission $10/person at 8:30 AM. Tables $40 (8-foot). Contact: Tim 651-373-0065. www.mspmusicexpo.com

MAY 6 & 7 TX, Austin. Spring Austin Record Convention. Palmer Event Center 900 Barton Springs Road Austin. A: $5. Kids 12 and under free. Early Admission: Friday May 5 10AM – 6PM $30 (good for entire weekend). Early and regular passes available by mail. Largest record show in the USA – over 300 tables. For table rates and ticket purchases: contact Doug@AustinRecords.Com Web: www.AustinRecords.Com PH: 512 288-7288

May 7 NY, Buffalo. Buffalo Record & CD Sale. Leonard Post VFW 2450 Walden Ave. 1mi east of exit 52E. 10am-4pm . $3 admission. 54 tables of all music. Albums, CDs, DVDs, cassettes, memorabilia, 45s and more. $3 admission. Door prizes and a grand prize drawing. Early admission available. Call 716-871-8722.

May 7 MA, Dedham. New England Record & Compact Disc Expo. Sunday. American Legion Post #18,155 Eastern Avenue, Dedham, MA 02026. SH: 9:30 am-3 pm. A: $5 Free parking. Thousands and thousands of CDs, Vinyl LPs &45s, DVDs, imports, books and music memorabilia. Info: Randolph Music Center, 781-986-4538 or email recordsusa@juno.com

May 7 PA, Lancaster. Pennsylvania Music Expo hosted by the Keystone Record Collectors, Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway East (U.S. 30). Dealer Tables: 80 – 6’ tables, $35.00 ea. + annual club membership. SH: 9 am-3 pm. A: FREE. Features vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, concert and juke box items, imports, hobby supplies, picture sleeves and discs, music memorabilia, for a variety of genres. Occasional meet and greet appearances. Info: P.O. Box 10532, Lancaster, PA 17605, PH: 717-898-1246 or www.recordcollectors.org.

May 7 CT, Cromwell. Cromwell Record Riot. 9:30 AM until 3:30 PM, Radisson Hotel, 100 Berlin Road, Cromwell. A: $3; Early Admission 7:30 AM, $10. Over 45 dealer tables. LPs. 45s, CDs, DVDs, Collectibles, much more. Contact John Bastone for more information at exilecds@optonline.net.

May 20 FL, Jacksonville. Jacksonville Record & CD Festival. May 20, 2017. 9 am-4 pm. Ramada Inn Mandarin, 3130 Hartley Rd, Jacksonville Fl 32257 45 tables, free admission, free parking. Vendor inquiries: thatcdguyjax@gmail.com

June 3 , NJ, Jersey City. Jersey City Record Riot. SH: 9am-5pm . Outdoors at the Grove Street PATH Plaza (GPS: 325 Grove Street). Free admission all day. Over 40 dealer tables! LPs, 45s, CDs, DVDs, collectibles, much more. A Record Store Day SPECIAL! 6 foot of table space costs $70. Reserve early since this show always sells out. Live DJs all day. Contact: Stephen Gritzan at www.recordriots.com NJ, Jersey City. Jersey City Record Riot. SH:. Outdoors at the Grove Street PATH Plaza (GPS: 325 Grove Street). Free admission all day. Over 40 dealer tables! LPs, 45s, CDs, DVDs, collectibles, much more. A Record Store Day SPECIAL! 6 foot of table space costs $70. Reserve early since this show always sells out. Live DJs all day. Contact: Stephen Gritzan at recordriots@gmail.com or 60 9-468-0885

June 11 PA, Lancaster. Pennsylvania Music Expo hosted by the Keystone Record Collectors, Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway East (U.S. 30). Dealer Tables: 80 – 6’ tables, $35.00 ea. + annual club membership. SH: 9 am-3 pm. A: FREE. Features vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, concert and juke box items, imports, hobby supplies, picture sleeves and discs, music memorabilia, for a variety of genres. Occasional meet and greet appearances. Info: P.O. Box 10532, Lancaster, PA 17605, PH: 717-898-1246 or www.recordcollectors.org.

July 8 MN, Minneapolis. American Legion Wold-Chamberlain Post 99, 5600 South 34th Avenue, Minneapolis, 55417 (Minnesota Highway 62, 34th Avenue exit). SH: 10AM-4PM. A: Free 10AM-4PM, early-bird admission $10/person at 8:30 AM. Tables $40 (8-foot). Contact: Tim 651-373-0065. www.mspmusicexpo.com

July 9 PA, Lancaster. Pennsylvania Music Expo hosted by the Keystone Record Collectors, Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway East (U.S. 30). Dealer Tables: 80 – 6’ tables, $35.00 ea. + annual club membership. SH: 9 am-3 pm. A: FREE. Features vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, concert and juke box items, imports, hobby supplies, picture sleeves and discs, music memorabilia, for a variety of genres. Occasional meet and greet appearances. Info: P.O. Box 10532, Lancaster, PA 17605, PH: 717-898-1246 or www.recordcollectors.org.

Aug 13 PA, Lancaster. Pennsylvania Music Expo hosted by the Keystone Record Collectors, Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway East (U.S. 30). Dealer Tables: 80 – 6’ tables, $35.00 ea. + annual club membership. SH: 9 am-3 pm. A: FREE. Features vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, concert and juke box items, imports, hobby supplies, picture sleeves and discs, music memorabilia, for a variety of genres. Occasional meet and greet appearances. Info: P.O. Box 10532, Lancaster, PA 17605, PH: 717-898-1246 or www.recordcollectors.org.

Sept 10 PA, Lancaster. Pennsylvania Music Expo hosted by the Keystone Record Collectors, Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway East (U.S. 30). Dealer Tables: 80 – 6’ tables, $35.00 ea. + annual club membership. SH: 9 am-3 pm. A: FREE. Features vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, concert and juke box items, imports, hobby supplies, picture sleeves and discs, music memorabilia, for a variety of genres. Occasional meet and greet appearances. Info: P.O. Box 10532, Lancaster, PA 17605, PH: 717-898-1246 or www.recordcollectors.org.

Sept 16 MN, Minneapolis. American Legion Wold-Chamberlain Post 99, 5600 South 34th Avenue, Minneapolis, 55417 (Minnesota Highway 62, 34th Avenue exit). SH: 10AM-4PM. A: Free 10AM-4PM, early-bird admission $10/person at 8:30 AM. Tables $40 (8-foot). Contact: Tim 651-373-0065. www.mspmusicexpo.com

Sept 17 CT, North Haven. Music Expos CD DVD Record Show. Best Western, 201 Washington Ave, North Haven, CT 06473. 9:30am – 3:00pm. A: $4. The early bird buyers and dealers is $10 from 8:30-9:30am. Plenty of FREE parking. Multiple vendors & all styles of music on vinyl records, CDs, DVDs plus books, posters, tour books, pins, patches and other collectibles. NEW & USED + Imports and Picture Discs. Vendors book now! Contact: musicexpos@yahoo.com. www.musicexpos.com

Sept 23, NJ, Jersey City. Jersey City Record Riot. SH:9am-5pm. Outdoors at the Grove Street PATH Plaza (GPS: 325 Grove Street). Free admission all day. Over 40 dealer tables! LPs, 45s, CDs, DVDs, collectibles, much more. A Record Store Day SPECIAL! 6 foot of table space costs $70. Reserve early since this show always sells out. Live DJs all day. Contact: Stephen Gritzan at recordriots@gmail.com or 60 9-468-0885 www.recordriots.com

Oct 1 MA, Dedham. New England Record & Compact Disc Expo. Sunday. American Legion Post #18,155 Eastern Avenue, Dedham, MA 02026. SH: 9:30 am-3 pm. A: $5 Free parking. Thousands and thousands of CDs, Vinyl LPs &45s, DVDs, imports, books and music memorabilia. Info: Randolph Music Center, 781-986-4538 or email recordsusa@juno.com.

Oct 8 PA, Lancaster. Pennsylvania Music Expo hosted by the Keystone Record Collectors, Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway East (U.S. 30). Dealer Tables: 80 – 6’ tables, $35.00 ea. + annual club membership. SH: 9 am-3 pm. A: FREE. Features vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, concert and juke box items, imports, hobby supplies, picture sleeves and discs, music memorabilia, for a variety of genres. Occasional meet and greet appearances. Info: P.O. Box 10532, Lancaster, PA 17605, PH: 717-898-1246 or www.recordcollectors.org.

Oct 28 NY, Albany. Albany Record Riot. SH:10am-5pm. Albany Ramada Plaza, 3 Watervliet Ave ext., Albany. A: $3. Early Admission: 8 am, $10. Over 55 dealer tables! LPs, 45s, CDs, DVDs, collectibles, much more. 8 foot of table space costs $70. Reserve early since this show always sells out. Contact: Stephen Gritzan at www.recordriots.com

Nov 12 MA, Dedham. New England Record & Compact Disc Expo. Sunday. American Legion Post #18,155 Eastern Avenue, Dedham, MA 02026. SH: 9:30 am-3 pm. A: $5 Free parking. Thousands and thousands of CDs, Vinyl LPs &45s, DVDs, imports, books and music memorabilia. Info: Randolph Music Center, 781-986-4538 or email recordsusa@juno.com.

Nov 12 NC, Carrboro. Bi-Annual Carrboro CD and Record Show. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Century Hall (second floor). SH: Noon-6pm. A: Free. Features 40 tables of new and used CDs, vinyl records and music memorabilia. PH: 919-260-0661. Info: musical_roots@bellsouth.net or www.musicalroots.net

Nov 12 PA, Lancaster. Pennsylvania Music Expo hosted by the Keystone Record Collectors, Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway East (U.S. 30). Dealer Tables: 80 – 6’ tables, $35.00 ea. + annual club membership. SH: 9 am-3 pm. A: FREE. Features vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, concert and juke box items, imports, hobby supplies, picture sleeves and discs, music memorabilia, for a variety of genres. Occasional meet and greet appearances. Info: P.O. Box 10532, Lancaster, PA 17605, PH: 717-898-1246 or www.recordcollectors.org.

Dec 10 PA, Lancaster. Pennsylvania Music Expo hosted by the Keystone Record Collectors, Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway East (U.S. 30). Dealer Tables: 80 – 6’ tables, $35.00 ea. + annual club membership. SH: 9 am-3 pm. A: FREE. Features vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, concert and juke box items, imports, hobby supplies, picture sleeves and discs, music memorabilia, for a variety of genres. Occasional meet and greet appearances. Info: P.O. Box 10532, Lancaster, PA 17605, PH: 717-898-1246 or www.recordcollectors.org.

Nov 11 NC, Carrboro. Bi-Annual Carrboro CD and Record Show. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Century Hall (second floor). SH: Noon-6pm. A: Free. Features 40 tables of new and used CDs, vinyl records and music memorabilia. PH: 919-260-0661. Info: musical_roots@bellsouth.net or www.musicalroots.net

2018

Jan 28 NY, Albany. Albany Record Riot. SH:10am-5pm. Albany Ramada Plaza, 3 Watervliet Ave ext., Albany. A: $3. Early Admission: 8 am, $10. Over 55 dealer tables! LPs, 45s, CDs, DVDs, collectibles, much more. 6 foot of table space costs $70. Reserve early since this show always sells out. Contact: Stephen Gritzan at www.recordriots.com

Mar 14 MN, Minneapolis. American Legion Wold-Chamberlain Post 99, 5600 South 34th Avenue, Minneapolis, 55417 (Minnesota Highway 62, 34th Avenue exit). SH: 10AM-4PM. A: Free 10AM-4PM, early-bird admission $10/person at 8:30 AM. Tables $40 (8-foot). Contact: Tim 651-373-0065. www.mspmusicexpo.com