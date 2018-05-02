Goldmine Record Show Calendar, May 2018

The following are upcoming records shows and events, including Cromwell (CT) Record Riot on May 6 and Brooklyn (NY) Flea Record Fair on May 19.

Call before you travel. Listings are provided by show promoters, subject to change and not verified by Goldmine. Want to list your event? Send pertinent information at least six weeks before the show via e-mail to GoldmineMagazine@fwmedia.com (Subject: “Shows Calendar”) or via mail to Goldmine Record Show Calendar, 700 E. State St., Iola, WI 54990.

May 5 NY, Albany. Albany Record Riot. Ramada Plaza Albany, 3 Watervliet Ave Ext, Albany NY 12206. Over 50 tables of LPs, CDs, DVDs. 6 foot tables. A: $3. SH: 10AM-5PM. $10 early admission at 7 AM. Contact: 609-468-0885.

May 6 NY, Buffalo. Buffalo Record & CD sale. Leonard Post VFW 2450 Walden Ave.1mi east of exit 52E. SH: 10am-4pm. $3 admission. 54 tables of all music. Albums, CDs, DVDs, cassettes, memorabilia, 45s and more. Door prizes and a grand prize drawing. Early admission available. Call 716-871-8722.

May 6 CT, Cromwell. Cromwell Record Riot! New date! At the Cromwell Red Lion Hotel, 100 Berlin Road, exit 21 off I-91.Early admission starts at 7 AM ($10.00) with regular admission at 9:30 AM ($3.00). The Cromwell Red Lion is located at 100 Berlin Road, just off I-91 at exit 21. Plenty of free parking and PLENTY OF RECORDS. Contact Record Riots, P.O. Box 78, Chester, NY 10918. Phone: 914-948-2674

May 6 MA, Dedham. The Original N.E. Record & CD Show. American Legion Post #18. 155 Eastern Ave., Dedham, MA 02026. Vinyl Records, CDs, DVDs, Videos & Music. Memorabilia over 50 dealer tables. SH: 9:30am-3:00pm. A: $5.00. Free Parking. Vendor Tables Available. Sponsored by: Randolph Music, 900 North Main Street (Rt. 28) Randolph, MA 02368. Info: 781-986-4538. Email: recordsusa@yahoo.com. May 6 IN, Indianapolis. Alpha Indy Music Collectors Show. LaQuinta Hotel, I-465 & Emerson Ave Since 1982–45’s, 78’s, LP’s, tapes, DVD’s, CD’s Pop, Rock, Metal, Jazz, Big Band, Country. S. A: $4. SH: 10AM-3PM. C: 317-882-3378 May 6 MO, St. Louis. St. Louis Record Collectors Show. American Czech Hall, 4690 Landsdowne at Kingshighway. The best show in Missouri and one of the best in the Midwest. A: $2. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 314-550-1814 May 6 PA, Lancaster. Pennsylvania Music Expo. Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway (Beside Dutch Wonderland). Free. SH: 9AM-3PM. C: 717-898-1246. www.recordcollectors.org

May 12 CT, Hamden. Record Fair @ Counterweight Brewing, Counterweight Brewing 23 Raccio Park Rd, Hamden, CT 06514. Free. SH: 10AM-5PM. C: 203-265-7013

May 12 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show, Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S). A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067, www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

May 13 TX, Houston. Houston Record Convention, Southwest Hilton Hotel 6780 Southwest Freeway at Hillcroft. 6000 Sq. feet packed with all types and formats of music as well as DVD’s and musical memorabilia.A: $4. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 832-816-6727

May 19 NY, NY. Brooklyn Flea Record Fair, Saturday May 19, 2018. East River State Park, Williamsburg, 90 Kent Ave, Brooklyn 11211. Including 50 + record collectors, stores and labels providing the heaps of records, books, cds,

cassettes, clothing and other memorabilia to peruse. SH: 11am-6pm. DJs 1pm-5pm (Waterfront Beer Garden). For list of vendors, go to: www.brooklynflearecordfair.com/may2018.

May 19 CA, Los Angeles. LA Record Fair. 5610 Soto Street. Huntington Park, CA 90255. One table $50 Three tables $125 Five tables $200 Food trucks $100 – Off loading starts 3PM ends 7PM Fridays before show. Free. SH: 3PM-8PM. C: 213-926-8220, www.larecordfair.com

May 19 IL, Skokie. Midwest Classical Record Show. Holiday Inn – Northshore, 5300 W. Touhy Ave, Skokie, Illinois. A: $3. SH: 10AM-3:30PM. Start time: 9:30 am. ONLY classical record show in the world. C: 847-381-5820. Website: www.midwestclassicalshow.com

May 19 NC, Asheville. Asheville Vinyl Fetish Record Show. Asheville Music Hall. Food, Beer and beverages available.Free. SH: 11PM-5PM. C: 516-317-2502

May 19 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067, www.showsandexpos.com.

May 19 WA, Olympia. Olympia Record Show. Elk’s Lodge, 1818 4th Ave, Olympia WA 98506. A: $3. Early admission at 2PM is $10. SH: 3PM-7PM. C: 360-357-4755

May 19-20 TX, Austin. The Spring 2018 Austin Record Convention. The Biggest, Best and Oldest Music Sale in the USA ! Palmer Event Center 900 Barton Springs Road. Austin. For Info : Www.AustinRecords.com. Doug@austinrecords.com

512 288-7288

May 20 IL, Hillside. Chicagoland Record Collectors Shows at Best Western Chicago Hillside, 4400 Frontage Rd, Hillside, Illinois. Big vinyl show – 45’s, Lp’s – 75 dealers. A: $3.00. Early Bird Admission: $10.00. SH: 8:45am – 4:00pm. Early Bird Hours: 5:30am – 8:30am. Dealer Tables: 115 – 8’ tables $45.00 each. C: John Govi, 630-898-1533 (evenings), johngovi@hotmail.com.

May 20 CT, East Hartford. Hartford Record Riot. Pratt And Whitney Club, 200 Clement Road, East Hartford. Over 40 dealer tables with LPs & CDs. $10 early admission at 8 AM. 6 ft table rent $60. A: $3. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 914-948-2674.

May 20 IA, Des Moine. Des Moines Music Collectors’ Show. Holiday Inn – 1050 6th Ave. Over 20 midwestern dealers. LPs, 45s, CDs, DVDs & more!

A: $2. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 515-284-1401

May 20 NC, Charlotte. Carolina Music Collectors Show. Springhill Suites, 12325 Johnston Rd., Charlotte NC 28277. feat. dealers from all over the Southeast, selling rare vintage vinyl, CDs, DVDs, more … A: $2. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 704-996-9945

May 20 NY, Massapequa. The LONG ISLAND Music Lover’s Faire. American Legion, 66 Veterans Blvd (GPS: 20 Broadway). A: $5. SH: 10AM-3PM. C: 973-209-6067.

May 26 PA, Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh Record Convention XLVI . Bridgeville PA VFD Chartiers Room, 370 Commercial St., 15017. SH: 10am-4pm A: free (early bird 8am-10am, $10) 6′ tables $55. each. Phone: 412-331-5021 or fullhouserecords@yahoo.com

May 27 BC, Vancouver. Vinyl Record Show.Heritage Hall 3102 Main Street Vancouver BC Canada 🇨🇦 Door Prizes, Vendors From All Over, 33s, 45s and 78s, Music Memorabilia, Concert Posters, Turntables, and Vintage Stereo Gear.SH:11am-4pm. A: $4@Door. For More Info Or To Book A Table Please Contact tyler@vancouvervinyl.com June 10 CT, Norwalk, Music Expos CD DVD Record Show . Hilton Garden Inn, 10:00am – 4:00pm . A: $4. The early bird buyers and dealers is $10 from 9am -10:00am . Plenty of FREE parking. Multiple vendors & all styles of music on vinyl records, CDs, DVDs plus books, posters, tour books, pins, patches and other collectibles. NEW & USED + Imports and Picture Discs. Vendors book now! Contact: www.musicexpos.com

Jun 23 MI, Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids Record & CD Show; Westgate Bowl Center (Banquet Room) 4486 Alpine Ave. NW Grand Rapids MI 49321. Show hours 10 am-5 pm; FREE admission; Dealers and Collectors from all over the Mid-West and Beyond selling new & vintage vinyl records, CD’s and memorabilia. 8′ tables are $40. Call Doug Smith 616-802-0076 or email dlmssmith@msn.com

June 24 CT, East Hartford. Music Expos CD DVD Record Show . Holiday Inn, :00am – 4:00pm . A: $4. The early bird buyers and dealers is $10 from 9am-10am . Plenty of FREE parking. Multiple vendors & all styles of music on vinyl records, CDs, DVDs plus books, posters, tour books, pins, patches and other collectibles. NEW & USED + Imports and Picture Discs. Vendors book now! Contact: www.musicexpos.com

Tables are 8 feet long and are $40 each (limit of two tables per dealer). FFI: Tim 651-373-0065.

July 14 IL, Orland Park. Record Collectors Show. Quality INN, 8800 W. 159th St., Orland Park, IL. S.W. Chicago shows since 1986! 40 dealer tables. A: $3. Early Birds at 8am-9am, $10. SH: 9am-3pm. C: Larry O’ Connell, 773-585-6254. real-record-shows@sbcglobal.net.

July 15 IL, Hillside. Chicagoland Record Collectors Shows at Best Western Chicago Hillside, 4400 Frontage Rd, Hillside, Illinois. Big vinyl show – 45’s, Lp’s – 75 dealers. A: $3.00. Early Bird Admission: $10.00. SH: 8:45am – 4:00pm. Early Bird Hours: 5:30am – 8:30am. Dealer Tables: 115 – 8’ tables $45.00 each. C: John Govi, 630-898-1533 (evenings), johngovi@hotmail.com.

Sept. 16 IL, Hillside. Chicagoland Record Collectors Shows at Best Western Chicago Hillside, 4400 Frontage Rd, Hillside, Illinois. Big vinyl show – 45’s, Lp’s – 75 dealers. A: $3.00. Early Bird Admission: $10.00. SH: 8:45am – 4:00pm. Early Bird Hours: 5:30am – 8:30am. Dealer Tables: 115 – 8’ tables $45.00 each. C: John Govi, 630-898-1533 (evenings), johngovi@hotmail.com.

Sept 23 MA, Dedham. The Original N.E. Record & CD Show. American Legion Post #18. 155 Eastern Ave., Dedham, MA 02026. Vinyl Records, CDs, DVDs, Videos & Music. Memorabilia over 50 dealer tables. SH: 9:30am-3:00pm. A: $5.00. Free Parking. Vendor Tables Available. Sponsored by: Randolph Music, 900 North Main Street (Rt. 28) Randolph, MA 02368. Info: 781-986-4538. Email: recordsusa@yahoo.com.

Sept 29 MI, Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids Record & CD Show; Westgate Bowl Center (Banquet Room) 4486 Alpine Ave. NW Grand Rapids MI 49321. Show hours 10 am-5 pm; FREE admission; Dealers and Collectors from all over the Mid-West and Beyond selling new & vintage vinyl records, CD’s and memorabilia. 8′ tables are $40. Call Doug Smith 616-802-0076 or email dlmssmith@msn.com

Oct 7 Buffalo NY Record & CD sale. Leonard Post VFW 10am-4pm. $3 admission. 54 tables of all music. Albums, CDs, DVDs, cassettes, memorabilia, 45s and more. Door prizes and a grand prize drawing. Early admission available. Call 716-871-8722.

Nov 4 MA, Dedham. The Original N.E. Record & CD Show. American Legion Post #18. 155 Eastern Ave., Dedham, MA 02026. Vinyl Records, CDs, DVDs, Videos & Music. Memorabilia over 50 dealer tables. SH: 9:30am-3:00pm. A: $5.00. Free Parking. Vendor Tables Available. Sponsored by: Randolph Music, 900 North Main Street (Rt. 28) Randolph, MA 02368. Info: 781-986-4538. Email: recordsusa@yahoo.com.

Nov 11 CT, New Haven. New Haven Record Riot. YMA Annex, 554 Woodward Avenue, New Haven. Early admission 8 AM $10. A: $3. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 914-948-2674.

Nov 17 IL, Orland Park. Record Collectors Show. Quality INN, 8800 W. 159th St., Orland Park, IL. S.W. Chicago shows since 1986! 40 dealer tables. A: $3. Early Birds at 8am-9am, $10. SH: 9am-3pm. C: Larry O’ Connell, 773-585-6254. real-record-shows@sbcglobal.net.

Nov 17 MN, Woodbury (Minneapolis/St Paul). Sound+Vision MN- Music, Comics, Toys; Pop Culture Collectibles Show/Sale. Valley Creek Mall, 1750 Weir Drive Woodbury, MN (1 block west of 494 / Valley Creek Rd[exit 59]) SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. F:$25. Show Info/Table request at http://soundvisionmn.webs.com/ or soundvisionMN@gmail.com

Nov 18 IL, Hillside. Chicagoland Record Collectors Shows at Best Western Chicago Hillside, 4400 Frontage Rd, Hillside, Illinois. Big vinyl show – 45’s, Lp’s – 75 dealers. A: $3.00. Early Bird Admission: $10.00. SH: 8:45am – 4:00pm. Early Bird Hours: 5:30am – 8:30am. Dealer Tables: 115 – 8’ tables $45.00 each. C: John Govi, 630-898-1533 (evenings), johngovi@hotmail.com.

Dec 8 MI, Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids Record & CD Show; Westgate Bowl Center (Banquet Room) 4486 Alpine Ave. NW Grand Rapids MI 49321. Show hours 10 am-5 pm; FREE admission; Dealers and Collectors from all over the Mid-West and Beyond selling new & vintage vinyl records, CD’s and memorabilia. 8′ tables are $40. Call Doug Smith 616-802-0076 or email dlmssmith@msn.com

