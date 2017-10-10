Goldmine Record Show Calendar, October 2017 update

The following are upcoming records shows and events, including Jacksonville Record & CD Festival on Oct. 21 and the Trick or Treat Vinyl Show in Wappingers Falls, NY on Oct. 29.

Call before you travel. Listings are provided by show promoters, subject to change and not verified by Goldmine. Want to list your event? Send pertinent information at least six weeks before the show via e-mail to GoldmineMagazine@fwmedia.com (Subject: “Shows Calendar”) or via mail to Goldmine Record Show Calendar, 700 E. State St., Iola, WI 54990.

Oct 15 MA, Waltham/Boston. Record/CD 2nd Anniversary show @ The Hilton Garden Inn 450 Totten Pond Rd Waltham. 45 Tables 60 Each. Free admission with live deejay at 11 am-4pm. 978-504-0664 FB page new england vinyl record shows.

Oct 21 FL, Jacksonville. Jacksonville Record & CD Festival, UNF Adam W. Herbert University Center, 12000 Alumni Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32224 – 2678, SH 9 am-5 pm, Free admit, free parking, 50+ 6 ft tables (1 or 2 @$50 ea, 3 @ $145) Contact:thatcdguyjax@gmail.com Info: https://www.facebook. com/events/1244642558978304/?

Oct 22 CT. Danbury Record and CD Expo hosted by Trash American Style. Ethan Allen Hotel, 21 Lake Ave Ext., Danbury, CT 06811 Showtime 10 AM – 4PM. Admission $4 / Early bird $10. Dealer tables $50 for 6′. Malcolm Tent email: mt@malcolmtent.net PH: (203) 942-7612 or go to https://www.facebook.com/ CTRecordExpo/

Oct 28 NY, Albany. Albany Record Riot. SH:10am-5pm. Albany Ramada Plaza, 3 Watervliet Ave ext., Albany. A: $3. Early Admission: 8 am, $10. Over 55 dealer tables! LPs, 45s, CDs, DVDs, collectibles, much more. 8 foot of table space costs $70. Reserve early since this show always sells out. Contact: Stephen Gritzan at www.recordriots.com

Oct 29 NY, Wappingers Falls. Trick or Treat Vinyl Show – Hudson Valley. Sunday, Oct 29th. VFW, 8 School Street, Wappingers Falls, NY (just south of Poughkeepsie, NY). Show is 9:30am to 3pm (Early Bird, 8:30-9:30am). 45s, LPs, box sets, imports, picture discs, CDs, DVDs and other music related items. FREE On site parking! ALL MUSIC STYLES. Door Prizes by Bags Unlimited See www.musicexpos.com for more event info and additional shows. DEALER SPACE IS SOLD OUT FOR 10/29/17 – PLEASE CALL TO BE PLACED ON STANDBY LIST. musicexpos@yahoo.com. www.musicexpos.com

Nov 5 Garden City, NY • The Vinyl Revolution Record Show at Cluett Hall • 295 Stewart Ave. Garden City, NY 11530 • Expanded show! 60 Dealer Tables filled with vendors from all over the east coast! Plus CDs • DVDs • Memorabilia! Door Prizes! Record Supplies! Concert tickets! SH: 11am – 4pm • A: $4.00 • Early A: 10am – 11am / $7.00 • www.vinylrevolutionrecordshow. com

Nov 11 NC, Carrboro. Bi-Annual Carrboro CD and Record Show. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Century Hall (second floor). SH: Noon-6pm. A: Free. Features 40 tables of new and used CDs, vinyl records and music memorabilia. PH: 919-260-0661. Info: musical_roots@bellsouth.net or www.musicalroots.net

Nov. 11 AZ, Tucson. 13th Annual Tucson Record Show hosted by Cassidy Collectibles, Fraternal Order of Police Hall, 3445 N. Dodge Blvd. Dealer tables 8″ $40.00 or two for $70.00 paid prior to day of show. Early bird admission $10.00 at 7:30, regular admission $4.00 at 9:00. For information call Bruce Smith/Cassidy Collectibles 520-622-0104

Nov 12 CA, San Francisco. KUSF.org Rock ‘N’ Swap USF Campus, McLaren Center, 2130 Fulton St. A: $3 SH: 7AM-3PM Contact: 415-422-2836.

Nov 12 MA, Dedham. New England Record & Compact Disc Expo. Sunday. American Legion Post #18,155 Eastern Avenue, Dedham, MA 02026. SH: 9:30 am-3 pm. A: $5 Free parking. Thousands and thousands of CDs, Vinyl LPs &45s, DVDs, imports, books and music memorabilia. Info: Randolph Music Center, 781-986-4538 or email recordsusa@juno.com.

Nov 12 NC, Carrboro. Bi-Annual Carrboro CD and Record Show. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Century Hall (second floor). SH: Noon-6pm. A: Free. Features 40 tables of new and used CDs, vinyl records and music memorabilia. PH: 919-260-0661. Info: musical_roots@bellsouth.net or www.musicalroots.net

Nov 12 PA, Lancaster. Pennsylvania Music Expo hosted by the Keystone Record Collectors, Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway East (U.S. 30). Dealer Tables: 80 – 6’ tables, $35.00 ea. + annual club membership. SH: 9 am-3 pm. A: FREE. Features vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, concert and juke box items, imports, hobby supplies, picture sleeves and discs, music memorabilia, for a variety of genres. Occasional meet and greet appearances. Info: P.O. Box 10532, Lancaster, PA 17605, PH: 717-898-1246 or www.recordcollectors.org.

Nov 18 MN, Woodbury (Minneapolis/St Paul). Sound+Vision MN- Music, Comics, Toys; Pop Culture Collectibles Show/Sale. Valley Creek Mall, 1750 Weir Drive Woodbury, MN (1 block west of 494 / Valley Creek Rd[exit 59]) SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. F:$25. soundvisionMN@gmail.com or http://soundvisionmn.webs. com/ .

Nov. 19 BC Canada, Vancouver. Vancouver Vinyl Record Show aka Main Street Vinyl Record Fair, Heritage Hall, 3102 Main Street Vancouver BC Canada. Sunday.November.19th.2017. SH: 11am-5pm. A: $4@Door. Door Prize. Rock And Roll Memorabilia, 33’s 45’s 78’s Vinyl Records LP’s, To Book A Vendor Table Or More Info: Please Contact Tyler 604-771-8697 tyler@vancouvervinyl.com

Dec 10 PA, Lancaster. Pennsylvania Music Expo hosted by the Keystone Record Collectors, Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway East (U.S. 30). Dealer Tables: 80 – 6’ tables, $35.00 ea. + annual club membership. SH: 9 am-3 pm. A: FREE. Features vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, concert and juke box items, imports, hobby supplies, picture sleeves and discs, music memorabilia, for a variety of genres. Occasional meet and greet appearances. Info: P.O. Box 10532, Lancaster, PA 17605, PH: 717-898-1246 or www.recordcollectors.org.

Dec 10 MA, Seekonk. Music Expos CD DVD Record Show. Ramada Inn, 213 Taunton Ave, Seekonk, MA 02771. 9:30am – 3:00pm. A: $4. The early bird buyers and dealers is $10 from 8:30-9:30am. Plenty of FREE parking. Multiple vendors & all styles of music on vinyl records, CDs, DVDs plus books, posters, tour books, pins, patches and other collectibles. NEW & USED + Imports and Picture Discs. Vendors book now! Contact: musicexpos@yahoo.com. www.musicexpos.com

2018

Jan 7 CT, East Hartford. Music Expos CD DVD Record Show. Holiday Inn, 100 East River Drive, East Hartford, CT 06108. 9:30am – 3:00pm. A: $4. The early bird buyers and dealers is $10 from 8:30-9:30am. Plenty of FREE parking. Multiple vendors & all styles of music on vinyl records, CDs, DVDs plus books, posters, tour books, pins, patches and other collectibles. NEW & USED + Imports and Picture Discs. Vendors book now! Contact: musicexpos@yahoo.com. www.musicexpos.com

Jan 28 NY, Albany. Albany Record Riot. SH:10am-5pm. Albany Ramada Plaza, 3 Watervliet Ave ext., Albany. A: $3. Early Admission: 8 am, $10. Over 55 dealer tables! LPs, 45s, CDs, DVDs, collectibles, much more. 6 foot of table space costs $70. Reserve early since this show always sells out. Contact: Stephen Gritzan at www.recordriots.com

Feb 11 CA, San Francisco. KUSF.org Rock ‘N’ Swap USF Campus, McLaren Center, 2130 Fulton St. A: $3 SH: 7AM-3PM Contact: 415-422-2836.

Mar 14 MN, Minneapolis. American Legion Wold-Chamberlain Post 99, 5600 South 34th Avenue, Minneapolis, 55417 (Minnesota Highway 62, 34th Avenue exit). SH: 10AM-4PM. A: Free 10AM-4PM, early-bird admission $10/person at 8:30 AM. Tables $40 (8-foot). Contact: Tim 651-373-0065. www.mspmusicexpo.com

April 8 CA, San Francisco. KUSF.org Rock ‘N’ Swap USF Campus, McLaren Center, 2130 Fulton St. A: $3 SH: 7AM-3PM Contact: 415-422-2836.

April 27-29 The WFMU Record Fair will take place at the Brooklyn Expo Center in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Tables (8’x30″) are on sale now for the whole weekend (10% discount on tables purchased before September 1st). $25 early admission (Friday 4-7pm) & weekend pass, $7 admission the rest of the weekend (7-10pm Friday, 10am-7pm Saturday & Sunday). For more information about the fair, email Matt Warwick at recfair@wfmu.org or visit wfmu.org/recfair