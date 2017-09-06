Goldmine Record Show Calendar, September 2017 update

The following are upcoming records shows and events, including Pennsylvania Music Expo on Sept. 10 and the Music Expos CD-DVD Record Show in North Haven, CT on Sept. 17.

Sept. 9 FL, Clearwater. The Clearwater Record Show. Show & Swapmeet. 1610 N. Hercules Avenue Suite H. A: Free. 11AM-5PM. Contact: 727-755-1201.

Sep 9 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S). A: $6. H: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067, www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Sep 9 NY, Brooklyn. SHOP, ROCK & ROLL, Industry City, 274 36th Street, Sunset Park. A: Free. H: 5PM-11PM. C: 646-543-3532. Food, Drink, Music, Rockstar Costume Contest, etc.

Sep 10 CA, Los Angeles. Beat Swap Meet Grand Park, 200 N Grand Ave, Los Angeles CA 90012. A: Free. H: 12PM-6PM. Contact: 213-973-7927. Special Guest – Kurtis Blow

Sep 10 CO, Northglenn. Denver Record Collectors Fall Expo, Ramada Plaza 10 E 120th Ave Northglenn, CO 120th Ave & I-25. A: $2. H: 10AM-4PM. C: 303-455-8408. Denver’s only Record Show! Visit www.bigk.com Lps, 45s, photos, t-shirts, cds

Sep 10 KY, Louisville. Alpha Music Collectors Convention, Ramada Plaza, I-64 &Hurstbourne Pkwy. Triple Crown Pavilion.A: $4. Hours: 10AM-3PM. C: 317-882-3378. LPs, 45s, 78s, DVDs, CDs, books, magazines, posters + other collectibles

Sep 10 MP, St. Louis. St. Louis Record Collectors Show American Czech Hall, 4690 Landsdowne at Kingshighway. One of the best Midwest shows for 25 or more years! A: $3. H: 10AM-3:30PM. C: 314-550-1814

Sept 10 PA, Lancaster. Pennsylvania Music Expo hosted by the Keystone Record Collectors, Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway East (U.S. 30). Dealer Tables: 80 – 6’ tables, $35.00 ea. + annual club membership. SH: 9 am-3 pm. A: FREE. Features vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, concert and juke box items, imports, hobby supplies, picture sleeves and discs, music memorabilia, for a variety of genres. Occasional meet and greet appearances. Info: P.O. Box 10532, Lancaster, PA 17605, PH: 717-898-1246 or www.recordcollectors.org.

Sept 16 CA, Los Angeles. LA Record Fair 5610Soto.com 5610 Soto Street. Huntington Park, CA 90255 A: Free SH: 3PM-8PM Contact: 213-926-8220 .

Sept 16 MN, Minneapolis. American Legion Wold-Chamberlain Post 99, 5600 South 34th Avenue, Minneapolis, 55417 (Minnesota Highway 62, 34th Avenue exit). SH: 10AM-4PM. A: Free 10AM-4PM, early-bird admission $10/person at 8:30 AM. Tables $40 (8-foot). Contact: Tim 651-373-0065. www.mspmusicexpo.com

Sept 16 IL, Hoffman Estates. Hoffman Estates Record Show. Hyatt Place Chicago, 2750 Greenspoint Parkway. A: $3. H: 10AM-4PM. C: 847-409-9656

Sept 16 IL, Joliet. Mega Music Rummage Sale. University of St Francis,500 Wilcox Street, Joliet, IL. Free. 8AM-3PM. 815-740-3697. Thousands of records (all genres) priced at $1, CDs, sheet music, instruments, audio equipment.

Sept 16 IL, St. Charles. Kane County Record Show. Hilton Garden Inn, 4070 E Main St. A: $3 H:10AM-4PM. 847-409-9656

Sept 16 MI, Bay City. BAY CITY RECORD CONVENTION, AMVET POST 22 – 520 N. PINE RD. BAY CITY, MI – across from meijer. A: $1. 10AM-4PM. Early bird 9am -10am $10.00 C: 989-450-6846

Sept 16 NY, New York City. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show, Holiday Inn, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.). A: $6. 10AM-4PM. 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Sept 16 OH, Cleveland. WCSB 89.3fm Record & Vintage Clothing Fair, Sachsenheim Hall (7001 Denison Ave, Cleveland, OH 44102) Free, 3PM-8PM, 440-821-6908. Vinyl-Only Record Show (Main Room) Vintage Clothing (Side Room). www.WCSB.org

Sept 16 OH, Dayton. Dayton Record Fair. The Yellow Cab, 700 E 4th St. A:$5. H: 11AM-4PM. 10am Early bird admission – $10.C: 513-807-2223

Sept 16 SC, Greenville. GREENVILLE RECORD FAIR Sears Rec Center 100 E Park Ave. Greenville SC 29601. Free at 10AM-4PM. 864-235-7922. Presented by HORIZON RECORDS dealer tables avail by pre-pay, contact Gene

Sep 17 CA, Claremont. KSPC CD & Record Expo Smith Campus Center Edmunds Ballroom 170 E. 6th St. A: $2 SH: 10AM-4PM. Contact John Stout at 909-621-1960

Sept 17 CT, North Haven. Music Expos CD DVD Record Show. Best Western, 201 Washington Ave, North Haven, CT 06473. 9:30am – 3:00pm. A: $4. The early bird buyers and dealers is $10 from 8:30-9:30am. Plenty of FREE parking. Multiple vendors & all styles of music on vinyl records, CDs, DVDs plus books, posters, tour books, pins, patches and other collectibles. NEW & USED + Imports and Picture Discs. Vendors book now! Contact: musicexpos@yahoo.com. www.musicexpos.com

Sept 17 IL, Hillside IL. Chicagoland Record Collectors Show. Best Western – 4400 Frontage Rd – Hillside IL. A: $3. H: 9AM-4PM. C: 630-898-1533. Midwest’s largest vinyl show – Early bird fee $10 – Early bird time 5:30am.

Sept 17 MD, Arbutus. Arbutus Record & CD Show, Arbutus Volunteer Fire Dept Hall 5200 Southwestern Blvd Arbutus MD 21227. Free. 9AM-3PM. 410-242-4649. 1000s of records, CDs, DVDs and Music related collectibles … Check out our website: www.arbutusrecordshow.net !

Sept 17 MI, Madison Heights. Detroit City Record Show, The UFCW Hall, 876 Horace Brown Rd, Madison Hts., MI. A: $3. H: 10AM-3:30PM. C: 586-530-3110. Dealer Tables $30 Advance, $40 Day of Show

Sept 17 NY, Buffalo. X Record Show Featuring The punk Band X & Discogs Town Ballroom 681 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14203. Free. 6PM-11PM. 716-818-2347. See us on FaceBook – groups – WNYvinylcollective

Sept 17 NY, Massapequ. The LONG ISLAND Music Lover’s Faire, American Legion, 66 Veterans Blvd (GPS: 20 Broadway) $5. 10AM-3PM. 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Sept 17 OH, Fairview Park. Northeast Ohio Record Show American Legion Hall, 22001 Brookpark Rd.A: $4 at 10AM-4PM Call 440-865-4301. Since 1990, 56 tables of music and fun.

Sept 17 VA, Roanoke. Virginia Music Collectors Show, Ramada Inn Conference Center, 1927 Franklin Rd. SW. A: $2 at 10AM-4PM, Call 704-996-9945 feat. dealers from all over the Southeast, selling rare vintage vinyl, CDs, DVDs, more …

Sept 23 NJ, Jersey City. Jersey City Record Riot. SH:9am-5pm. Outdoors at the Grove Street PATH Plaza (GPS: 325 Grove Street). Free admission all day. Over 40 dealer tables! LPs, 45s, CDs, DVDs, collectibles, much more. A Record Store Day SPECIAL! 6 foot of table space costs $70. Reserve early since this show always sells out. Live DJs all day. Contact: Stephen Gritzan at recordriots@gmail.com or 60 9-468-0885 www.recordriots.com

Sept 23 CA, Saratoga. Prospect Flea Market and Record Swap. Prospect HS, 18900 Prospect Rd, Saratoga, CA 95070. Free at 7AM-2PM. Call 408-673-7292 Want to sell? $20 a space, send email prospecthsfleamarket@gmail.com.

Sept 23 IN, Merrillville. Merrillville Record Show, Trinity Memorial Lutheran Church Banquet Hall, 7950 Marshall St. A: $3 at 10AM-4PM. Call 847-409-9656.

Sept 23 NY, Brooklyn. Brooklyn Flea Record Fair. Saturday, September 23 at 11am-6pm. East River State Park (next to Smorgasburg), 90 Kent Ave, Brooklyn 11211. Free Admission with Saturday, September 23 at 11am-6pm. East River State Park (next to Smorgasburg), 90 Kent Ave, Brooklyn 11211. Free Admission with RSVP . 50+ record labels, stores, and collectors. Website: https://www.brooklynflearecord fair.com/september2017/

Sept 23 PA, Allentown. The World Famous Semi-Annual 45 & 78 RPM Only Show, Merchants Square Mall 1901 S. 12th St, Allentown, PA 18103, A: $3 at 10AM-4PM. Call 610-530-7606. Early Admission 8:00AM $10 – Info: www.surroundsoundproductions.com Sept 23 TN, East Ridge (Chattanooga) East Tennessee Music Collectors Show. East Ridge Community Center, 1515 Tombras Ave. 37412. A: $2 at 10AM-4PM. 704-996-9945 feat. dealers from all over the Southeast, selling rare vintage vinyl, CDs, DVDs, more … Sept 24 GA, Atlanta. The Atlanta Record and CD Show. Marriott Century Center 2000 Century Blvd. A: $3 at 10AM-4PM. C: 404-861-3496. Early entry 6:30am-10am $10 Sept 24 Fort Wayne IN Fort Wayne Record & CD Collector’s Show Classic Cafe, 4832 Hillegas, across from Golf Course by I69 overpass Free 11AM-5PM 574-329-1483 60 dealer tables. Just off I69 Exit 309A, 6 ft-$30. 8 ft- $40 Discounts>1. See us on Facebook. Sept 24 IN, Indianapolis. Alpha Music Collectors Convention. LaQuinta Hotel, I-465 & Emerson South. A: $4. H: 10AM-3PM. Call 317-882-3378. LPs, 45s, 78s, DVDs, CDs, books, magazines, posters + other collectibles Sept 24 NC, Greenville. Greenville Vinyl Record Show, Greenville Masonic Temple 1104 Charles St, Greenville, NC 27858. Free 10AM-5PM 252-565-8313. Thousands of Records to choose from. There will also be some tables with CDs and other memorabilia. Sept 24 NM, Albuquerque. ALBUQUERQUE RECORD CONVENTION ELEGANTE HOTEL, 2020 MENAUL BLVD, NE. A: $2 at 9AM-5PM. Call 505-281-9215. OVER 35 YEARS Sept 24 PA, Allentown. he Record, CD & DVD Collectors Show. Merchants Square Mall 1901 S. 12th St, Allentown, PA 18103. A: $3. 10AM-4PM. Call 610-530-7606. Early Admission 8:00AM $15 – Info: www.surroundsoundproductions.com

Sept. 24 Manchester NH Record/CD show @ The Falls Event Center, 21 Front St. 45 Tables 60 Each. Free admission with live deejay at 11am-4pm, 978-504-0664, FB page new england vinyl record shows.

Sept. 24 CT, Cromwell. Cromwell Record Riot. Cromwell Radisson, 100 Berlin Road, just off of I-91 (exit 21). Over 45 tables of records, CDs, DVDs, posters, other music memorabilia too. New extended hours! Early admission starts at 7 AM ($10). Regular admission starts at 9 AM ($3) and the show ends at 4 PM. Record Riot hotline for more info on buying or selling: 914-948-2674

Oct 1 Astoria, NY The Vinyl Revolution Record Show at Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden • 29-19 24th Ave. Astoria, NY 11102 • TWO rooms! 55 dealer tables! Door Prizes! Record Supplies! Concert tickets! Authentic Czech & Slovak delicacies, BEER! DJ Laura Rebel Angel spins all day! SH: 11am – 5pm • A: $3.00 • Early A: 10am – 11am / $5.00 • www.vinylrevolutionrecordshow. com

Oct 1 MA, Dedham. New England Record & Compact Disc Expo. Sunday. American Legion Post #18,155 Eastern Avenue, Dedham, MA 02026. SH: 9:30 am-3 pm. A: $5 Free parking. Thousands and thousands of CDs, Vinyl LPs &45s, DVDs, imports, books and music memorabilia. Info: Randolph Music Center, 781-986-4538 or email recordsusa@juno.com.

Oct 8 PA, Lancaster. Pennsylvania Music Expo hosted by the Keystone Record Collectors, Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway East (U.S. 30). Dealer Tables: 80 – 6’ tables, $35.00 ea. + annual club membership. SH: 9 am-3 pm. A: FREE. Features vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, concert and juke box items, imports, hobby supplies, picture sleeves and discs, music memorabilia, for a variety of genres. Occasional meet and greet appearances. Info: P.O. Box 10532, Lancaster, PA 17605, PH: 717-898-1246 or www.recordcollectors.org.

Oct 15 MA, Waltham/Boston. Record/CD 2nd Anniversary show @ The Hilton Garden Inn 450 Totten Pond Rd Waltham. 45 Tables 60 Each. Free admission with live deejay at 11 am-4pm. 978-504-0664 FB page new england vinyl record shows.

Oct 21 FL, Jacksonville. Jacksonville Record & CD Festival, UNF Adam W. Herbert University Center, 12000 Alumni Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32224 – 2678, SH 9 am-5 pm, Free admit, free parking, 50+ 6 ft tables (1 or 2 @$50 ea, 3 @ $145) Contact:thatcdguyjax@gmail.com Info: https://www.facebook. com/events/1244642558978304/?

Oct 22 CT. Danbury Record and CD Expo hosted by Trash American Style. Ethan Allen Hotel, 21 Lake Ave Ext., Danbury, CT 06811 Showtime 10 AM – 4PM. Admission $4 / Early bird $10. Dealer tables $50 for 6′. Malcolm Tent email: mt@malcolmtent.net PH: (203) 942-7612 or go to https://www.facebook.com/ CTRecordExpo/

Oct 28 NY, Albany. Albany Record Riot. SH:10am-5pm. Albany Ramada Plaza, 3 Watervliet Ave ext., Albany. A: $3. Early Admission: 8 am, $10. Over 55 dealer tables! LPs, 45s, CDs, DVDs, collectibles, much more. 8 foot of table space costs $70. Reserve early since this show always sells out. Contact: Stephen Gritzan at www.recordriots.com

Nov 5 Garden City, NY • The Vinyl Revolution Record Show at Cluett Hall • 295 Stewart Ave. Garden City, NY 11530 • Expanded show! 60 Dealer Tables filled with vendors from all over the east coast! Plus CDs • DVDs • Memorabilia! Door Prizes! Record Supplies! Concert tickets! SH: 11am – 4pm • A: $4.00 • Early A: 10am – 11am / $7.00 • www.vinylrevolutionrecordshow. com

Nov 11 NC, Carrboro. Bi-Annual Carrboro CD and Record Show. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Century Hall (second floor). SH: Noon-6pm. A: Free. Features 40 tables of new and used CDs, vinyl records and music memorabilia. PH: 919-260-0661. Info: musical_roots@bellsouth.net or www.musicalroots.net

Nov. 11 AZ, Tucson. 13th Annual Tucson Record Show hosted by Cassidy Collectibles, Fraternal Order of Police Hall, 3445 N. Dodge Blvd. Dealer tables 8″ $40.00 or two for $70.00 paid prior to day of show. Early bird admission $10.00 at 7:30, regular admission $4.00 at 9:00. For information call Bruce Smith/Cassidy Collectibles 520-622-0104

Nov 12 CA, San Francisco. KUSF.org Rock ‘N’ Swap USF Campus, McLaren Center, 2130 Fulton St. A: $3 SH: 7AM-3PM Contact: 415-422-2836.

Nov 12 MA, Dedham. New England Record & Compact Disc Expo. Sunday. American Legion Post #18,155 Eastern Avenue, Dedham, MA 02026. SH: 9:30 am-3 pm. A: $5 Free parking. Thousands and thousands of CDs, Vinyl LPs &45s, DVDs, imports, books and music memorabilia. Info: Randolph Music Center, 781-986-4538 or email recordsusa@juno.com.

Nov 12 NC, Carrboro. Bi-Annual Carrboro CD and Record Show. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Century Hall (second floor). SH: Noon-6pm. A: Free. Features 40 tables of new and used CDs, vinyl records and music memorabilia. PH: 919-260-0661. Info: musical_roots@bellsouth.net or www.musicalroots.net

Nov 12 PA, Lancaster. Pennsylvania Music Expo hosted by the Keystone Record Collectors, Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway East (U.S. 30). Dealer Tables: 80 – 6’ tables, $35.00 ea. + annual club membership. SH: 9 am-3 pm. A: FREE. Features vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, concert and juke box items, imports, hobby supplies, picture sleeves and discs, music memorabilia, for a variety of genres. Occasional meet and greet appearances. Info: P.O. Box 10532, Lancaster, PA 17605, PH: 717-898-1246 or www.recordcollectors.org.

Nov 18 MN, Woodbury (Minneapolis/St Paul). Sound+Vision MN- Music, Comics, Toys; Pop Culture Collectibles Show/Sale. Valley Creek Mall, 1750 Weir Drive Woodbury, MN (1 block west of 494 / Valley Creek Rd[exit 59]) SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. F:$25. soundvisionMN@gmail.com or http://soundvisionmn.webs. com/ .

Nov. 19 BC Canada, Vancouver. Vancouver Vinyl Record Show aka Main Street Vinyl Record Fair, Heritage Hall, 3102 Main Street Vancouver BC Canada. Sunday.November.19th.2017. SH: 11am-5pm. A: $4@Door. Door Prize. Rock And Roll Memorabilia, 33’s 45’s 78’s Vinyl Records LP’s, To Book A Vendor Table Or More Info: Please Contact Tyler 604-771-8697 tyler@vancouvervinyl.com

Dec 10 PA, Lancaster. Pennsylvania Music Expo hosted by the Keystone Record Collectors, Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway East (U.S. 30). Dealer Tables: 80 – 6’ tables, $35.00 ea. + annual club membership. SH: 9 am-3 pm. A: FREE. Features vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, concert and juke box items, imports, hobby supplies, picture sleeves and discs, music memorabilia, for a variety of genres. Occasional meet and greet appearances. Info: P.O. Box 10532, Lancaster, PA 17605, PH: 717-898-1246 or www.recordcollectors.org.

2018

Jan 28 NY, Albany. Albany Record Riot. SH:10am-5pm. Albany Ramada Plaza, 3 Watervliet Ave ext., Albany. A: $3. Early Admission: 8 am, $10. Over 55 dealer tables! LPs, 45s, CDs, DVDs, collectibles, much more. 6 foot of table space costs $70. Reserve early since this show always sells out. Contact: Stephen Gritzan at www.recordriots.com

Feb 11 CA, San Francisco. KUSF.org Rock ‘N’ Swap USF Campus, McLaren Center, 2130 Fulton St. A: $3 SH: 7AM-3PM Contact: 415-422-2836.

Mar 14 MN, Minneapolis. American Legion Wold-Chamberlain Post 99, 5600 South 34th Avenue, Minneapolis, 55417 (Minnesota Highway 62, 34th Avenue exit). SH: 10AM-4PM. A: Free 10AM-4PM, early-bird admission $10/person at 8:30 AM. Tables $40 (8-foot). Contact: Tim 651-373-0065. www.mspmusicexpo.com

April 8 CA, San Francisco. KUSF.org Rock ‘N’ Swap USF Campus, McLaren Center, 2130 Fulton St. A: $3 SH: 7AM-3PM Contact: 415-422-2836.

April 27-29 The WFMU Record Fair will take place at the Brooklyn Expo Center in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Tables (8’x30″) are on sale now for the whole weekend (10% discount on tables purchased before September 1st). $25 early admission (Friday 4-7pm) & weekend pass, $7 admission the rest of the weekend (7-10pm Friday, 10am-7pm Saturday & Sunday). For more information about the fair, email Matt Warwick at recfair@wfmu.org or visit wfmu.org/recfair