Goldmine Record Show Calendar updated September 2016

Sept 11 PA, Lancaster. Pennsylvania Music Expo hosted by the Keystone Record Collectors, Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway East (U.S. 30). Dealer Tables: 80 – 6’ tables, $35.00 ea. + annual club membership. SH: 9 am-3 pm. A: FREE. Features vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, concert and juke box items, imports, hobby supplies, picture sleeves and discs, music memorabilia, for a variety of genres. Occasional meet and greet appearances. Info: P.O. Box 10532, Lancaster, PA 17605, PH: 717-898-1246 or www.recordcollectors.org.

Sept 18 IL, Hillside. Chicagoland Record Collectors Shows, Best Western Chicago Hillside, 4400 Frontage Rd, Hillside, IL. Big vinyl show – 45’s, Lp’s – 75 dealers! Show Hours: 8:45am – 4:00pm. Early Bird Hours: 6:00am – 8:30am. Dealer Tables: 115 – 8’ tables. $45.00 ea. Show Admission: $3.00. Early Bird Admission: $10.00. Contact: John Govi, 3045 Worcester Ln, Aurora IL 60504. Phone: 630-898-1533 (evenings). Email: johngovi@hotmail.com

Sept 18 MD, Arbutus. Record & CD Show. Fire Hall, 5200 Southwestern Blvd. SH:9am-3pm. A: free. Frank Ruehl, PH: 410-242-4649 or arbutusrecshow@gmail.com

Sept 25 MI, Madison Heights. Detroit City Record Show, The UFCW Hall #876. 876 Horace Brown Drive, Madison Heights, Michigan 48071. 10am to 3pm. GA: $3 per person. Early Bird: $10 (after 8am). Contact Mark at (586) 530-3110. www.detroitcityrecordshow.com.

Sept 25 NY, Astoria. The Vinyl Revolution Record Show at Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden. Expanded show! TWO rooms! 55 dealer tables! 1,000’s of rare and collectible vinyl records! NYC’s oldest beer garden! Authentic Czech & Slovak delicacies. DJ Laura Rebel Angel spins all day! Door Prizes: Record Supplies / Concert tickets! Complimentary raffle ticket with price of admission! Special Meet & Greet guests TBA. SH:11am-5pm A: $3 Early:10am-11am / $5. Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden: 29-19 24th Avenue, Astoria, New York 11102. http://www.vinylrevolutionrecordshow.com

Oct 2 CT, Cromwell. The Cromwell Record Riot … returns! Sunday, October 2nd, 9:30am-3:30pm, Radisson Hotel, 100 Berlin Road, Cromwell. CT. A: $3. Early Bird: 8 am, $10. Over 45 dealer tables. LPs, 45s, CDs, DVDs, collectibles, much more. Contact: exilecds@optonline.net

Oct 8 MI, Dearborn. WHFR Record Show (9th annual). Henry Ford College, 5101 Evergreen Rd.. Dearborn, MI 48128. Door prizes and giveaways! 10am-4pm. GA: $1-$5 (sliding scale). Early Bird: 9am-10am, $5. whfr.fm/recordshow.

Oct 9 CT, Middletown. WESU’s Fall Community Record Fair, Wesleyan’s Beckham Hall, 55 Wyllys Ave on Wesleyan Campus Middletown CT. SH: 11am to 4pm. New and used records and music in all formats, concert T-shirts and music memorabilia. WESU DJs spin vinyl all day! A: FREE. Early Bird: $5, 10am. Contact: Ben Michael, WESU General Manager, 860-685-7707, generalmanager@wesufm.org, www.wesufm.org.

Oct 9 PA, Lancaster. Pennsylvania Music Expo hosted by the Keystone Record Collectors, Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway East (U.S. 30). Dealer Tables: 80 – 6’ tables, $35.00 ea. + annual club membership. SH: 9 am-3 pm. A: FREE. Features vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, concert and juke box items, imports, hobby supplies, picture sleeves and discs, music memorabilia, for a variety of genres. Occasional meet and greet appearances. Info: P.O. Box 10532, Lancaster, PA 17605, PH: 717-898-1246 or www.recordcollectors.org.

Oct 15 MI, Livonia. Motor City Music Convention. Livonia Elks’ Lodge Hall, 31117 Plymouth Rd, Livonia, MI. 1 mile off I- 96. 10am-4pm. GA: $3. Buy, sell, trade! Parking Lot. Food and drinks available/cash bar. $$$ drawings begin at 11am. Contact: (313) 492-3997 or motorcitymusicconvention@hotmail.com.

Oct 16 MD, Arbutus. Record & CD Show. Fire Hall, 5200 Southwestern Blvd. SH:9am-3pm. A: free. Frank Ruehl, PH: 410-242-4649 or arbutusrecshow@gmail.com

Oct 16 NY, Garden City. The Vinyl Revolution Record Show returns to Long Island! New location! The debut show @ Cluett Hall, Garden City, NY. 50 Dealer Tables filled with vendors from all over the east coast! 1,000’s of rare and collectible vinyl records! Food and drinks available all day! Door prizes throughout the day! Complimentary raffle ticket with price of admission. On site parking! SH:11am-4pm. A: $4. Early:10am-11am / $7. Cluett Hall 295 Stewart Ave. Garden City, NY 11530. http://www.vinylrevolutionrecordshow.com

Oct 23 CT, Danbury. DANBURY RECORD + CD EXPO. Ethan Allen Inn of Danbury. LPs, 45s 78s, CDs, and memorabilia. The show runs from 10 AM till 4 PM. Regular admission during these hours is still only $4. Kids under 12 are free! Early birds can pay $10 from 8 AM till 9:59 AM. The Ethan Allen Inn, 21 Lake Avenue Extension, Danbury CT 06811. Take I-84 to exit 4, make a right at the end of the exit (from either direction), and the Ethan Allen is on the right after the first traffic light. www.trashamericanstyle.us to view a flyer for the Expo which has more information.

Oct 23 MA, Seekonk Dr. Oldie Presents The Original Southern New England Rock ‘n’ Roll Collectors Convention. Ramada Hotel Seekonk, 213 Taunton Ave. (Rte. 44). SH: 10 AM — 3 PM. A: $3. Early Admission (8:30 – 10 AM): $8. PH: (401) 465-0618 or drorecordshow@gmail.com

Oct 30 MI, Ann Arbor. Monster Record & CD Collector’s Show. Weber’s Inn, 3050 Jackson Road, I-94, Exit 172. 10am-4pm. GA: $3 at 10am. Early admission at 8am is $15. Contact Rod for dealer info: 734-604-2540, rerun45@rocketmail.com.

Nov 6 NY, Brooklyn. The Vinyl Revolution Record Show at Littlefield. Over 30 dealer tables! 1,000’s of rare and collectible vinyl records! Drink specials all day. Food available in the littlefield courtyard! SH:12pm-5 pm. A: $3. Early:11am-12pm / $5. This event is all ages / 21 and over to drink. Littlefield: 622 Degraw Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217. http://www.vinylrevolutionrecordshow.com

Nov 13 PA, Lancaster. Pennsylvania Music Expo hosted by the Keystone Record Collectors, Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway East (U.S. 30). Dealer Tables: 80 – 6’ tables, $35.00 ea. + annual club membership. SH: 9 am-3 pm. A: FREE. Features vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, concert and juke box items, imports, hobby supplies, picture sleeves and discs, music memorabilia, for a variety of genres. Occasional meet and greet appearances. Info: P.O. Box 10532, Lancaster, PA 17605, PH: 717-898-1246 or www.recordcollectors.org.

Nov 13 CA, San Francisco. KUSF Rock ‘n’ Swap. Sunday, April 10 at McLaren Center at the University of San Francisco. 6,000+ square-foot venue. 7am-3pm. FREE admission for all students, faculty, and staff. Proceeds help support KUSF.org, USF’s campus online radio station. Go to www.kusf.org for the most up-to-date scheduling. Deadline to reserve tables is one week prior to the event. Vendors, please call Miranda Morris at (415) 422-2836 or email at mrmorris@usfca.edu.

Nov 13 Detroit City Record Show, The UFCW Hall #876. 876 Horace Brown Drive

Madison Heights, Michigan 48071. 10am to 3pm. GA: $3 per person. Early Bird: $10 (after 8am). Contact Mark at (586) 530-3110. www.detroitcityrecordshow.com

Nov 20 IL, Hillside. Chicagoland Record Collectors Shows, Best Western Chicago Hillside, 4400 Frontage Rd, Hillside, IL. Big vinyl show – 45’s, Lp’s – 75 dealers! Show Hours: 8:45am – 4:00pm. Early Bird Hours: 6:00am – 8:30am. Dealer Tables: 115 – 8’ tables. $45.00 ea. Show Admission: $3.00. Early Bird Admission: $10.00. Contact: John Govi, 3045 Worcester Ln, Aurora IL 60504. Phone: 630-898-1533 (evenings). Email: johngovi@hotmail.com

Nov 20 MD, Arbutus. Record & CD Show. Fire Hall, 5200 Southwestern Blvd. SH:9am-3pm. A: free. Frank Ruehl, PH: 410-242-4649 or arbutusrecshow@gmail.com

Nov 26 & 27 St. Charles, IL. Chicago Pop Culture Convention. Pheasant Run Mega Center, 4051 E Main St, St. Charles, IL 60174. SH: Sat. 9-4pm, Sun. 9-3pm. Contact: Zurko Promotions 715-526-9769, timzurko@zurkopromotions.com, www.chicagopopculturecon.com.

Dec 3 MI, Livonia. Motor City Music Convention. Livonia Elks’ Lodge Hall, 31117 Plymouth Rd, Livonia, MI. 1 mile off I- 96. 10am-4pm. GA: $3. Buy, sell, trade! Parking Lot. Food and drinks available/cash bar. $$$ drawings begin at 11am. Contact: (313) 492-3997 or motorcitymusicconvention@hotmail.com.

Dec 11 PA, Lancaster. Pennsylvania Music Expo hosted by the Keystone Record Collectors, Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway East (U.S. 30). Dealer Tables: 80 – 6’ tables, $35.00 ea. + annual club membership. SH: 9 am-3 pm. A: FREE. Features vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, concert and juke box items, imports, hobby supplies, picture sleeves and discs, music memorabilia, for a variety of genres. Occasional meet and greet appearances. Info: P.O. Box 10532, Lancaster, PA 17605, PH: 717-898-1246 or www.recordcollectors.org.

Dec 18 MD, Arbutus. Record & CD Show. Fire Hall, 5200 Southwestern Blvd. SH:9am-3pm. A: free. Frank Ruehl, PH: 410-242-4649 or arbutusrecshow@gmail.com

2017

Jan 8 PA, Lancaster. Pennsylvania Music Expo hosted by the Keystone Record Collectors, Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway East (U.S. 30). Dealer Tables: 80 – 6’ tables, $35.00 ea. + annual club membership. SH: 9 am-3 pm. A: FREE. Features vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, concert and juke box items, imports, hobby supplies, picture sleeves and discs, music memorabilia, for a variety of genres. Occasional meet and greet appearances. Info: P.O. Box 10532, Lancaster, PA 17605, PH: 717-898-1246 or www.recordcollectors.org.

Jan 8 CT, E. Hartford. Music Expos, Holiday Inn of East Hartford, Lounge Ball Room,100 East River Drive, East Hartford, CT 06108, just off I-84/Rt.2 & 5/15N. First record show in Connecticut of 2017! SH: 930am-3pm. GA: $4 during standard hours, $10 for early buyers. Buy, sell, trade! Free parking on site, plus door prizes 10am, Noon & 2pm by BAGS UNLIMITED. CDs, DVDs, 45s, LPs, Picture discs, imports, box sets, pins, magnets, books, magazines, books and other music related items on hand from multiple vendors. Contact: musicexpos.com.

Feb 12 PA, Lancaster. Pennsylvania Music Expo hosted by the Keystone Record Collectors, Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway East (U.S. 30). Dealer Tables: 80 – 6’ tables, $35.00 ea. + annual club membership. SH: 9 am-3 pm. A: FREE. Features vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, concert and juke box items, imports, hobby supplies, picture sleeves and discs, music memorabilia, for a variety of genres. Occasional meet and greet appearances. Info: P.O. Box 10532, Lancaster, PA 17605, PH: 717-898-1246 or www.recordcollectors.org.

Mar 12 PA, Lancaster. Pennsylvania Music Expo hosted by the Keystone Record Collectors, Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway East (U.S. 30). Dealer Tables: 80 – 6’ tables, $35.00 ea. + annual club membership. SH: 9 am-3 pm. A: FREE. Features vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, concert and juke box items, imports, hobby supplies, picture sleeves and discs, music memorabilia, for a variety of genres. Occasional meet and greet appearances. Info: P.O. Box 10532, Lancaster, PA 17605, PH: 717-898-1246 or www.recordcollectors.org.

Apr 2 NC, Carrboro. Bi-Annual Carrboro CD and Record Show. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Century Hall (second floor). SH: Noon-6pm. A: Free. Features 40 tables of new and used CDs, vinyl records and music memorabilia. PH: 919-260-0661. Info: musical_roots@bellsouth.net or www.musicalroots.net

Apr 8 NC, Carrboro. Bi-Annual Carrboro CD and Record Show. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Century Hall (second floor). SH: Noon-6pm. A: Free. Features 40 tables of new and used CDs, vinyl records and music memorabilia. PH: 919-260-0661. Info: musical_roots@bellsouth.net or www.musicalroots.net

Apr 9 PA, Lancaster. Pennsylvania Music Expo hosted by the Keystone Record Collectors, Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway East (U.S. 30). Dealer Tables: 80 – 6’ tables, $35.00 ea. + annual club membership. SH: 9 am-3 pm. A: FREE. Features vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, concert and juke box items, imports, hobby supplies, picture sleeves and discs, music memorabilia, for a variety of genres. Occasional meet and greet appearances. Info: P.O. Box 10532, Lancaster, PA 17605, PH: 717-898-1246 or www.recordcollectors.org.

May 7 PA, Lancaster. Pennsylvania Music Expo hosted by the Keystone Record Collectors, Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway East (U.S. 30). Dealer Tables: 80 – 6’ tables, $35.00 ea. + annual club membership. SH: 9 am-3 pm. A: FREE. Features vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, concert and juke box items, imports, hobby supplies, picture sleeves and discs, music memorabilia, for a variety of genres. Occasional meet and greet appearances. Info: P.O. Box 10532, Lancaster, PA 17605, PH: 717-898-1246 or www.recordcollectors.org.

June 11 PA, Lancaster. Pennsylvania Music Expo hosted by the Keystone Record Collectors, Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway East (U.S. 30). Dealer Tables: 80 – 6’ tables, $35.00 ea. + annual club membership. SH: 9 am-3 pm. A: FREE. Features vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, concert and juke box items, imports, hobby supplies, picture sleeves and discs, music memorabilia, for a variety of genres. Occasional meet and greet appearances. Info: P.O. Box 10532, Lancaster, PA 17605, PH: 717-898-1246 or www.recordcollectors.org.

July 9 PA, Lancaster. Pennsylvania Music Expo hosted by the Keystone Record Collectors, Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway East (U.S. 30). Dealer Tables: 80 – 6’ tables, $35.00 ea. + annual club membership. SH: 9 am-3 pm. A: FREE. Features vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, concert and juke box items, imports, hobby supplies, picture sleeves and discs, music memorabilia, for a variety of genres. Occasional meet and greet appearances. Info: P.O. Box 10532, Lancaster, PA 17605, PH: 717-898-1246 or www.recordcollectors.org.

Aug 13 PA, Lancaster. Pennsylvania Music Expo hosted by the Keystone Record Collectors, Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway East (U.S. 30). Dealer Tables: 80 – 6’ tables, $35.00 ea. + annual club membership. SH: 9 am-3 pm. A: FREE. Features vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, concert and juke box items, imports, hobby supplies, picture sleeves and discs, music memorabilia, for a variety of genres. Occasional meet and greet appearances. Info: P.O. Box 10532, Lancaster, PA 17605, PH: 717-898-1246 or www.recordcollectors.org.

Sept 10 PA, Lancaster. Pennsylvania Music Expo hosted by the Keystone Record Collectors, Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway East (U.S. 30). Dealer Tables: 80 – 6’ tables, $35.00 ea. + annual club membership. SH: 9 am-3 pm. A: FREE. Features vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, concert and juke box items, imports, hobby supplies, picture sleeves and discs, music memorabilia, for a variety of genres. Occasional meet and greet appearances. Info: P.O. Box 10532, Lancaster, PA 17605, PH: 717-898-1246 or www.recordcollectors.org.

Oct 8 PA, Lancaster. Pennsylvania Music Expo hosted by the Keystone Record Collectors, Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway East (U.S. 30). Dealer Tables: 80 – 6’ tables, $35.00 ea. + annual club membership. SH: 9 am-3 pm. A: FREE. Features vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, concert and juke box items, imports, hobby supplies, picture sleeves and discs, music memorabilia, for a variety of genres. Occasional meet and greet appearances. Info: P.O. Box 10532, Lancaster, PA 17605, PH: 717-898-1246 or www.recordcollectors.org.

Nov 12 NC, Carrboro. Bi-Annual Carrboro CD and Record Show. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Century Hall (second floor). SH: Noon-6pm. A: Free. Features 40 tables of new and used CDs, vinyl records and music memorabilia. PH: 919-260-0661. Info: musical_roots@bellsouth.net or www.musicalroots.net

Nov 12 PA, Lancaster. Pennsylvania Music Expo hosted by the Keystone Record Collectors, Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway East (U.S. 30). Dealer Tables: 80 – 6’ tables, $35.00 ea. + annual club membership. SH: 9 am-3 pm. A: FREE. Features vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, concert and juke box items, imports, hobby supplies, picture sleeves and discs, music memorabilia, for a variety of genres. Occasional meet and greet appearances. Info: P.O. Box 10532, Lancaster, PA 17605, PH: 717-898-1246 or www.recordcollectors.org.

Dec 10 PA, Lancaster. Pennsylvania Music Expo hosted by the Keystone Record Collectors, Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway East (U.S. 30). Dealer Tables: 80 – 6’ tables, $35.00 ea. + annual club membership. SH: 9 am-3 pm. A: FREE. Features vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, concert and juke box items, imports, hobby supplies, picture sleeves and discs, music memorabilia, for a variety of genres. Occasional meet and greet appearances. Info: P.O. Box 10532, Lancaster, PA 17605, PH: 717-898-1246 or www.recordcollectors.org.

Nov 11 NC, Carrboro. Bi-Annual Carrboro CD and Record Show. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Century Hall (second floor). SH: Noon-6pm. A: Free. Features 40 tables of new and used CDs, vinyl records and music memorabilia. PH: 919-260-0661. Info: musical_roots@bellsouth.net or www.musicalroots.net

