Jimi Hendrix album discography

By Frank Daniels

The following is a selected discography of the Jimi Hendrix vinyl record albums.

Abbreviations:

djM: mono promo

djS: stereo promo

Multi: green/pink/yellow multi-colored label

w7: label has the Warner Bros. “w7” logo in a square

R: two-tone Reprise label without “w7” logo

RCA Club R: RCA Record Club issue with two-one Reprise label

Cap: Capitol Record Club issue

Green: green label; PS: picture sleeve.

Are You Experienced

Reprise R- or RS-6261

Released: August 1967

djM: $1,200, Mono: $400, Stereo Multi: $200, w7: $28, R: $12

Get That Feeling (with Curtis Knight)

Capitol T- or ST-2856

Released: December 1967

Mono: $60, Stereo: $32

Axis: Bold as Love

Reprise R- or RS-6281,

Capitol Record Club (SKAO-91441)

Released: January 1968

djM: $3,000, Mono: $4,000 = RCA Club, Stereo Multi: $120, w7: $32, R: $12, Cap: $32

Flashing (with Curtis Knight)

Capitol ST-2894

Released: August 1968

Black Rainbow: $60



Electric Ladyland

Reprise 2RS-6307,

Capitol Record Club (STBO-91568)

Released: October 1968

djM: unconfirmed, djS: $800, w7: $100, R: $15, Cap: $120

Smash Hits

Reprise MS-2025

Released: July 1969

w7: $50, R: $20

Band of Gypsys

Capitol STAO-472

Released: March, 1970

Green: $40

Historic Performances Recorded at the Monterey International Pop Festival

(one side is by Otis Redding)

Reprise MS-2029,

Capitol Record Club SW-93371

Released: August 1970

Dj: $40, Dj with timing strip: $120, w7: $200, RCA Club R: $20

Note: Two covers are known