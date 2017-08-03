Market Watch: Top records sold on eBay, July 2017

The following are the top records sold on eBay, July 2017 … records range from electronica to classical this month.

5. Robert Johnson – “Hell Hound On My Trail / From Four Until Late”

Sold For: $6,000.00 (1 Bid; Starting Price: $6,000.00)

Listed As: “78 RPM — Robert Johnson, Vocalion 03623 “Hell Hound On My Trail”, EE+ Blues”

Genre: Blues

Record Label: Vocalion (03623)

Country/Region of Manufacture: U.S.

Format: 10-inch, 78 RPM

Record Grading: EE+

Seller: BOMBASTIUM

Seller’s Comments: “Superb copy of one of top pre-war blues 78s – Vocalion 03623 from the Dallas, June 1937 sessions. Glossy grooves, no label wear. Music strong and articulate with silent surface. Both in look and sound it would be tough to find a better copy.”

4. Capoeira Twins – “4×3”

Sold For: $6,483.44 (41 Bids; Starting Price: GBP 500.00)

Listed As: “Capoeira Twins ‎4 x 3 rare white label vinyl with original Banksy sprayed sleeve”

Genre: Electronica

Record Label: Blowpop Records (Blank White Label)

Country/Region of Manufacture: U.K.

Format: Single, EP 12-Inch, 45RPM

Special Attributes: Banksy sprayed sleeve

Record Grading: None

Seller: Private Seller

Seller’s Comments: None

3. United Sounds – “It’s All Over (Baby)”

Sold For: $6,766.00 (30 Bids; Starting Price:$6.00)

Listed As: “Crossover Soul 45 – United Sounds – It’s All Over (Baby) – United – mp3 – rare!”

Genre: Northern Soul

Record Label: United Records (U-0334)

Country/Region of Manufacture: U.S.

Format: 7-inch

Record / Sleeve Grading: VG/VG-

Seller: Carolina Soul Records

Seller’s Comments: “United Sounds It’s All Over (Baby) b/w And When It’s Over (United. Visual grade: VG/VG-, faint label wear”

2. Leonid Kogan And Elisabeth Gilels – “Sonatas For Two Violins”

Sold For: $7,200.00 (49 Bids; Starting Price: $49.99)

Listed As: “LEONID KOGAN AND ELISABETH GILELS ‘SONATAS FOR TWO VIOLINS’”

Genre: Classical

Record Label: Columbia (SAX 2531)

Country/Region of Manufacture: U.K.

Released: 1964

Format: 12-inch

Special Attributes: First Edition, Stereo

Record /Sleeve Grading: NM/NM-

Seller: Private Seller

Seller’s Comments: “ULTRA RAREST AND VERY HARD TO FIND COPY, BEAUTIFUL PERFORMANCE. LEONID KOGAN AND ELISABETH GILELS (1919~2008. SOVIET .THE WIFE OF KOGAN AND SISTER OF LEGENDARY PIANIST EMIL GILELS) ‘ SONATAS FOR TWO VIOLINS.’ SLEEVE :NM-( BECAUSE OF REAR COVER’S A LITTLE WEAR.”

1. Paradoxx – “Plan of Attak”

Sold For: $8,500.00

Listed As: “PARADOXX Plan Of Attak on Silver Fin 1516 Ultra Rare Private Chicago Metal EX”

Genre: Metal

Record Label: Silver Fin (SF-1516)

Country/Region of Manufacture: U.S.

Released: 1985

Format: 12-inch 33rpm EP

Special Attributes: Signed

Record Grading: EX

Seller: Private Seller

Seller’s Comments: “Pristine original copy of this in-demand 1985 metal release from Chicago in 500 copies, 450 copies were soon dropped by the label. of the 50 remaining copies in circulation over the years ‘ 80, today probably there are only 10 in the world.

private collection.”