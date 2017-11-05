Market Watch: Top records sold on eBay, October 2017

The following are the top records listed as sold on eBay, October 2017 … Soul, Classical and, of course, The Beatles.

5. The Professionals – “That’s Why I Love You/Did My Baby Call”

Sold For: $4,910.00 (22 bids; Starting Price: $6.99)

Listed As: “Professionals – That’s Why I Love You / Did My Baby Call (Soul, 45)”

Genre: Soul

Record Label: Groove City (101)

Country/Region of Manufacture: U.S.

Release Year: 1967

Format: 7-inch, 45 rpm

Record Grading: VG+

Seller: Private Seller

Seller’s Comments: “”X” marks”

4. Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart ‎– “Mozart A Paris, The Complete Parisian Mozart Compositions (1763 and 1778)”

Sold For: $5,357.68 (11 bids; Starting Price: GBP 1,000.00)

Listed As: “ERC004 (DTX 191-197) – Mozart a Paris – Fernand OUBRADOUS – TEST PRESSING SET”

Genre: Classical

Record Label: The Electric Recording Co. (ERC004)

Country/Region of Manufacture: U.K.

Release Year: 2013

Format: 12-inch, Box Set

Special Attributes: Test Pressing of Limited Edition 7-LP Box Set, Mono

Record Grading: Brand New

Seller: Private Seller

Seller’s Comments: “Brand New. TRUE VALVE MONO CUT”

3. Leonid Kogan – "Lalo Symphonie Espagnole"

Sold For: $5,643.85 (19 bids; Starting Price: GBP 25.00)

Listed As: “VERY RARE SAX 2329 Kogan Lalo Symphonie Espagnole UK Columbia B/S LP VG++/EX”

Genre: Classical

Record Label: Columbia (SAX 2329)

Country/Region of Manufacture: U.K.

Release Year: 1960

Format: 12-inch

Special Attributes: First Pressing, Stereo

Record Grading: See Seller’s Comments

Seller: Private Seller

Seller’s Comments: “Blue and Silver label UK LP – vinyl looks EX, plays VG++ (some background noise), and sleeve EX. Very rare copy of this first issue UK Columbia stereo LP, VG++ vinyl and sleeve. Not a perfect copy but very enjoyable. PLEASE NOTE – you are bidding on original 1960s vinyl – this will not have completely silent surfaces, even when in unplayed condition – but the sound and recording quality is generally excellent. If you are looking for absolutely perfect blemish-free reproduction, please bear this in mind. Lalo Symphonie Espagnole and Tchaikovsky Serenade Melancolique. Played by Leonid Kogan with the Philharmonia Orchestra, conducted by Kyril Kondrashin

Vinyl appears EX+, superb gloss, flat, looks barely played, one tiny mark visible

Fully play-tested VG++ overall. Excellent sound reproduction overall, generally low background/surface noise, but some light background “static” pops and occasional ticks as common on pressings of this date. On side one, band 2, there are about 7 light “pops” from a tiny mark, not very loud. In the Tchaikovsky, there is more obvious “ticky” surface noise, but not very loud. Superb recording and performance, of course. No wear and no distortion. Labels NM, no spindle trails visible. Condition of front laminated heavyweight triple flipback sleeve with large “STEREO” top left is EX (all intact, crisp and clean, glossy undamaged laminate with small corner rubs, back generally clean but with some damp staining upper left (not too bad, no one tiny water stain). Original printed poly-lined paper EMI “Take good care of your records.”

2. The Beatles – “Yesterday And Today”

Sold For: $5,850.00 (54 bids; Starting Price: $9.95)

Listed As: “BEATLES BUTCHER Cover & LP “FIRST STATE” COA by Perry Cox; Slick is VG+++ to NM”

Record Label: Capitol (ST 2553)

Country/Region of Manufacture: U.S.

Release Year: 1966

Format: 12-inch

Special Attributes: Stereo, First Pressing, “First State,” COA

Record Grading: See Seller’s Comments

Seller: Private Seller

Seller’s Comments: “Condition is described on the COA by Perry Cox. Very rarely does a 1st state Beatles Butcher appear on eBay..This is the rarest of the rarest in that it is a 1st state stereo with the slick graded at VG+++ to Near Mint by Perry Cox. I am allowing the market place to determine the value by a no reserve auction. I will ship one day after payment is received and will include insurance and tracking … recall letter from Capital is also included, and has been sealed in plastic.

1. LaRom Baker, “You’re the Best”

Sold For: $6,000 (29 Bids; Starting Price $1.00)

Listed As: “Rare Modern Soul 45 – LaRom Baker – You’re The Best – Original”

Genre: Soul

Record Label: The Record Company

Country/Region of Manufacture: U.S.

Release Year: 1978

Format: 45rpm, 7-inch EP

Special Attributes: Original, One-sided Pressing

Record Grading: VG++

Seller: Private Seller

Seller’s Comments: “Very clean copy.”