Market Watch: Top records sold on eBay, June 2017

The following are the top records sold on eBay, June 2017 … and we even added a Beatles gem, too.

6. The Beatles – “Something/Come Together” Demo Promo

Sold For: $6,105.07 (37 Bids; Starting Price: GBP 0.99)

Listed As: “Beatles Original 31.10.1969 Something/Come-together Rarest Demo Promo Near Mint”

Record Label: Parlophone (R 5814)

Country/Region of Manufacture: U.K.

Released: 1969

Format: 7-inch

Special Attributes: Demonstration Record (Promo)

Record Grading: NM

Seller’s Comments: “Both labels : Near Mint condition. vinyl visually both sides Near Mint condition. Very few Hairline marks present. audio : excellent condition No jumps,skips or deterioration in sound quality a bit of minor surface noise when both tracks start but once the tracks kick in it’s excellent.”

5. Forever Amber – “The Love Cycle”

Sold For: $6,819.49

Listed As: “FOREVER AMBER Love Cycle LP VINYL 16 Track Mono Pressing Original”

Genre: Prog Rock, Psychedelic Rock

Record Label: Advance (M ADV LP 001001)

Country/Region of Manufacture: U.K.

Released: 1969

Format: LP

Special Attributes: 16-track LP, Original Pressing, Ltd, Mono

Record/Sleeve Grading: VG+

Seller: Vinyl Tap

Seller’s Comments: “16 TRACK MONO PRESSING ORIGINAL (MADVLP001001) SUPER RARE LIMITED TO JUST 99 COPIES NEVER TURNS UP FOR SALE NICE AND CLEAN DISC AND SLEEVE WITH JUST A FEW LIGHT SCUFFS.”

4. Tenor Saw/Coco Tea – “Clash Vinyl”

Sold For: $7.14 w/ shipping; approx. $9,091.35 (3 Bids; Starting Price: GBP 4.99)

Listed As: “TENOR SAW/COCO TEA CLASH 1985 US MISPRINT VINYL LP WITTY REGGAE DUB.DANCEHALL”

Genre: Reggae

Record Label: Witty

Country/Region of Manufacture: U.S.

Released: 1985

Format: 45 RPM

Special Attributes: Misprint

Record/Sleeve Grading: VG+

Seller: Private Seller

Seller’s Comments: “Rare misprint version with blank A side label – track listing has been written on in biro by previous owner.”

3. Joe Bataan – “Gypsy Woman”

Sold For: $10,000.00

Listed As: “JOE BATAAN Gypsy Woman IMPOSSIBLE TO FIND 1 AND ONLY 78 RPM 10″ FANIA”

Genre: Latin Jazz

Record Label: Fania Records (447)

Format: 10-inch, 78 RPM

Record Grading: “OK Condition”

Seller: Private Seller

Seller’s Comments: “THIS IS A FIRST TIME ON EBAY 78 RPM FANIA. THERE IS A NO INFO ALL OVER INTERNET ABOUT 78 RPM FANIA. FANIA MAKES 78 RPM???? THIS IS A FIRST TIME. LPs are graded visually and conservatively under bright lights.”

2. The Doors – “Waiting For The Sun”

Sold For: $12,500

Listed As: “A Very Special Example Of THE DOORS Waiting For The Sun 60’s Rock Record Album”

Genre: Classic Rock

Record Label: Elektra (EKS-74024))

Country/Region of Manufacture: U.S.

Released: 1968

Format: 12-inch

Record/Sleeve Grading: Poor

Special Attributes: Autographed

Seller: Private Seller

Seller’s Comments: “The Doors Waiting For The Sun LP w/ cover, record and inner sleeve — all in bad condition. I just got off the phone with the previous owner whose name is writen on the back. She never met the guys, but her friend’s father knew them and hence she received a very nice gift for a young girl in the 60’s! I saw a contract online between The Doors and Elektra Records from 1970 — you might want to look at that too. I promised Sharon I’d send a little money after I sell this, and although she said she doesn’t want anything, I’m still going to do that because it’s the right thing to do. She said she got rid of a bunch of her records when she was moving from Florida, so obviously this was one of them and I guess she forgot that this special one was in there. How it made it’s way up to me in NJ — I have no clue, but I’m happy it did and happy it survived the swingin’ sixties!”

1. André Lévy – J.S. Bach, Suites Pour Violoncelle Seul

Sold For: $13,937.02 (60 Bids; Starting Price: C $12.99)

Listed As: “Andre Levy . Bach: 6 Suites for solo cello. France . 3 LP Lumen Box”

Record Label: Lumen (LD 3.447 D.P.)

Country/Region of Manufacture: France

Special Attributes: 3-LP Box Set

Record Grading: VG+

Seller: Private Seller

Seller’s Comments: None