Market Watch: Top records sold on eBay, April 2017

The following are the top records sold on eBay, April 2017, including rare Punk and, once again, The Beatles. [Note: Seller’s comments are “as is” – typos and all!]

5. Leonid Kogan – “Beethoven Violin Concerto”

Sold For: $4,400.00 (4 Bids; Starting Price: GBP 3,500.00)

Listed As: “SAX 2386 B/s 1st LEONID KOGAN – BEETHOVEN VIOLIN CONCERTO – SILVESTRI”

Genre: Classical

Record Label: Columbia – Blue Silver (SAX 2386)

Country/Region of Manufacture: U.K.

Released: 1959

Format: 12-inch

Record Grading: EX+

Sleeve Grading: EX

Seller: WORLDCOLLECTABILIA RECORDS

Seller’s Comments: “VINYL in EX+ DUE TO ONE SUPERFICIAL HAIRLINE TO SIDE TWO / SLEEVE IN EX light minimal age yellowing and corner / spine rubbing very mimimal laminate lift to one corner. matrix nos. YLX 1052-1 & YLX 1053-1. ALL RECORDS HAVE BEEN GRADED UNDER 100W LAMP AND PLAY TESTED ON SME TURNTABLE WITH SME V ARM AND KOETSU CARTRIDGE.”

4. The Queers – “Love Me” EP

Sold For: $5,750.00

Listed As: “QUEERS ~ 1st EP with handwritten dust sleeve (Doheny 1982) | oRiGiNaL KBD punk”

Genre: Punk

Record Label: Doheny

Country/Region of Manufacture: U.S.

Released: 1982

Format: 7-inch

Special Attributes: Handwritten sleeve

Record Grading: NM

Seller: ryebreadrodeo.com

Seller’s Comments: “Let me be clear: I do not want you to buy this record. It’s my personal copy, and it’s in pristine condition with the original handwritten dust sleeve (as issued). 100% guaranteed original with correct #8210×85 matrix. Only 200 copies pressed. Having seen this public display of profound retardation earlier today, I feel that it would be irresponsible for me to keep this record if some more-dollars-than-cents chucklehead’s willing to shell out 5G’s for this cruncher. I would like to reiterate: I really don’t want you to buy this record. Me selling the 1st Queers EP means that I’m basically willing to sell any record in my collection for the “right” (read: 3x stupid) price, and my days as a record collector are officially over. Everything is for sale. Please don’t do this to me. Please don’t do this to yourself. I want to keep this record. Free shipping worldwide. I specialize in original punk rock records and paper. These eBay listings represent a tiny fraction of available inventory. Google “Ryebread Rodeo” for further details.”

3. The Queers – “Love Me”

Sold For: $5,850.00 (67 Bids; Starting Price: $9.99)

Listed As: “The Queers Rare Doheny Records Yellow Label Punk Rock Single 45 7″ 1982”

Genre: Punk

Record Label: Doheny

Country/Region of Manufacture: U.S.

Released: 1982

Format: 7-inch

Record Grading: Not Listed

Seller: Private Seller

Seller’s Comments: “No handwritten credits on the generic sleeve. matrix etchings: 8210×85-A 8210×85-B”

2. The Beatles – “I Want To Hold Your Hand”

Sold For: $6,062.06 (21 Bids; Starting Price: GBP 0.99)

Listed As: “Beatles Original I Want To Hold Your Hand Demo 1963 Promo R5084 Near Mint!!”

Record Label: Parlophone (R5084)

Country/Region of Manufacture: U.K.

Released: 1963

Format: 7-inch

Special Attributes: Demo, Promo

Record Grading: NM

Seller: Private Seller

Seller’s Comments: “Very few Hairline marks present. audio : excellent condition No jumps,skips or deterioration in sound quality. Both labels : Near Mint condition. Comes with Original top pop sleeve which is in excellent no splits, no rips.”

1. The Beatles – “Please Please Me”

Sold For: $7,093.90

Listed As: “Beatles Please Please Me UK Stereo 1st press LP Gold Labels Dick James credits”

Record Label: Parlophone (PCS 3042)

Country/Region of Manufacture: U.K.

Released: 1963

Format: 12-inch

Special Attributes: First Pressing, Stereo

Record Grading: VG

Sleeve Grading: G+

Seller: Private Seller

Seller’s Comments: “The vinyl has many light marks on both sides, (especially in the run out dead wax) yet it retains a lot of original gloss and shine and grades as VG visually. There’s a small mark which is feelable on baby it’s you which causes a few light ticks, but other than that the marks (in numerous) are light and surface, nothing deep or feelable. It plays with great reproduction but has crackle at the start of each side which fades as the tracks progress and is generally completely drowned out by the louder tracks. However inbetween trcsk and quieter moments the crackle is more noticable but this may be removed with a deep clean. There are no skips, jumps or sticks anywhere on the LP. Black & Gold labels are VG+. Clean from any writing, they both have light wear, some spindle wear but remain nice and bright with clear text, the Dick James Music credits clear and bright. Side 1 also has the MZT tax code (see pics) in the inner centre groove. The orig inner is VG+ with creases and light general wear. The sleeve has several areas of heavier wear and tear (see pics) I’ve graded it G+ The rear is lightly creasesd and slightly discoloured with light damage to a few areas on the flipbacks, especially on the bottom edge. The bottom right corner on the front has the misaligned Angus McBean text with the P under the s of songs. However on this corner there is a 5cm split in the bottom edge. The spine text is clear but the Me is worn away. There are also corner rubs, and a couple of small tears in the top edge (see pics) along with general aging and creases. However there is no writing anywhere on the sleeve or labels. matrix: YEX 94-1N YEX 95-1, mothers/stampers: 1 R 1 G.”