Market Watch: Top records sold on eBay, May 2017

The following are the top records sold on eBay, May 2017, including rare Reggae and, you guessed it, The Beatles. [Note: Seller’s comments are “as is” – typos and all!]

5. The Beatles – “A Hard Day’s Night” (test records)

Sold For: $5,733.68 (23 Bids; Starting Price: GBP 500.00)

Listed As: “THE BEATLES, A HARD DAY’S NIGHT 1964 UK PARLOPHONE LONG PLAYING TEST RECORDS”

Record Label: Parlophone

Country/Region of Manufacture: U.K.

Format: LP 12-inch

Special Attributes: Tests

Record Grading: EX+

Seller: Private Seller

Seller’s Comments: “This is a pair of original, authentic and 100% Genuine 1964 Made in Great Britain, Long Playing Test Records, which play sides 1 & 2 of The Beatles 1964 third UK album release, A Hard Day’s Night. In superb condition these Test Pressings play the full released album with a stunning sound quality through all tracks.

The matrix’s and stampers of Test Pressing Side 1, XEX 481-3 N & 1 G and the blank Side 2, LPFB 2.

The matrix’s and stampers of Test Pressing Side 2, XEX 482-3 N & 1 G and the blank Side 2, LPFB 2.

The Record Labels and both play sides of the Test Pressings are in superb Excellent Plus condition, with super clean and undamaged vinyl surfaces to both sides with nothing more than a few insignificant hairlines, no scratches or scuffs. The Blank sides of both Test Pressings are also undamaged with just hairlines.

Each Test Pressing comes in a polythene lined USE ‘EMITEX’ Bag.”

4. Elvis Presley – “Elvis Sails”

Sold For: $6,211.00 (47 Bids; Starting Price: $1.00)

Listed As: “Elvis-Presley-Sails-MEGARARE-WITHDRAWN-SLEEVE-EPA-4325”

Record Label: RCA (EPA 4325)

Release Year: 1958

Country/Region of Manufacture: Germany

Format: 7-inch, 45 RPM EP

Special Attributes: Withdrawn sleeve, First edition, German original pressing

Record Grading: VG+

Sleeve Grading: VG

Seller: Private Seller

Seller’s Comments: “German original – epa.4325 – withdrawn sleeve – extremely rare !! Vinyl in nr excellent condition with just one visable hairline – nice gloss on both sides. Labels in top-cond with no marks, or stickers. the very rare sleeve in vg condition, no tears or split, has a little wear and laminate-crease.”

3. Damon – “Song of a Gypsy”

Sold For: $6,499.98 – Buy It Now

Listed As: “DAMON-Song-Of-A-Gypsy-LP-Anhk-Rec-A-968-1968-RARE-ORIGINAL-PSYCH-MONSTER-1A-VG”

Genre: Rock

Record Label: Ankh (ANKH-968)

Country/Region of Manufacture: U.S.

Release Year: 1968

Format: LP 12-inch

Special Attributes: Gatefold, Original pressing

Record/Sleeve Grading: VG++

Seller: The Record Parlour

Seller’s Comments: “ VINYL Condition: VG++ (Light Surface Wear/ Sleeve Marks/ A Few Very Light Surface Scratches) Disc Only Has Minor Wear/ Still Has A Nice Shine and Plays Great!!! JACKET Condition: VG++ (Light Cover Wear/ Light Edge Wear/ Minor Discoloration and Creasing On Inner Cover) *** Textured / Gatefold Original Cover is in Great Shape!!!! Records are cleaned and visually graded to Goldmine Standards.”

2. Gioconda de Vito – “Bach, Mozart Violin Concerto”

Sold For: $6,600 (32 Bids; Starting Price: $49.99)

Listed As: “GIOCONDA DE VITO ‘ BACH, MOZART CONCERTO’”

Genre: Classical

Record Label: His Master’s Voice (ASD 429)

Country/Region of Manufacture: U.K.

Format: LP 12-inch

Record/Sleeve Grading: NM

Seller: Private Seller

Seller’s Comments: “VERY RAREST AND BEAUTIFUL RECITAL. NM (VERY QUIET PLAYED). ASD 429(WIHITE AND GOLD).”

1. Upsetter ‎– “Rhythm Shower”

Sold For: $8,648.93 (53 Bids; Starting Price: GBP 9.99)

Listed As: “♫ rarest LEE PERRY UPSETTERS LP – Rhythm Shower (orig Jamaican pressing) Probably only one copy sold online before”

Genre: Reggae

Country/Region of Manufacture: Jamaica

Release Year: 1973

Format: LP 12-inch

Record Grading: E+

Seller: Private Seller

Seller’s Comments: “Probably the rarest Lee Perry / Upsetters LP. It appears that this was only sold once on eBay in 2013 for an eye-watering £2627 (US$3977) but let’s start the bidding at GBP 9.99 to give everyone a chance on this record. Released in 1973 but it’s very rarely seen. This copy is in excellent condition and comes in a blank sleeve as there was never a printed cover. Vinyl is nice and shiny with a few very light surface scratches and looks visually a grade E+ A lovely copy of this extremely rare LP.”