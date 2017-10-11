Market Watch: Top records sold on eBay, September 2017

The following are the top records sold on eBay, September 2017 … Vintage Blues, Classical and The Beatles.

5. Robert Johnson ‎– Come In My Kitchen/They’re Red Hot

Sold For: $6,420 (7 bids; Starting Price: $4,598)

Listed As: “BLUES ROBERT JOHNSON Vocalion 03563 E to E+ They’re Red Hot/Come in my Kitchen”

Genre: Blues

Record Label: Vocalian (03563)

Country/Region of Manufacture: U.S.

Release Year: 1937

Format: Shellac, 10-inch, 78 rpm

Record Grading: E+

Seller: Private Seller

Seller’s Comments: “COME ON IN MY KITCHEN/RED HOT is one of the scarcer RJ’s and this copy is close to pristine. It has a few storage blemishes on the surface that do not affect play. The label is gleaming and the disc has few signs of play. It’s a 1st stamper pressing and sounds beautiful and crisp. The only way to upgrade is with a time machine.”

4. Leonid Kogan ‎– Brahms Violin Concerto (Concerto In D Major, Op. 77)

Sold For: $7,100 (22 bids; Starting Price: $1,999.99)

Listed As: “LEONID KOGAN – KONDRASHIN / BRAHMS / COLUMBIA SAX 2307 B/S”

Genre: Classical

Record Label: Columbia (SAX 2307)

Country/Region of Manufacture: U.K.

Release Year: 1958

Format: 12-inch LP, 33 rpm

Special Attributes: Blue silver label – ES1

Record Grading: NM

Sleeve Grading: EX

Seller: Private Seller

Seller’s Comments: “BRAHMS concerto for violin op.77, PHILHARMONIA ORCHESTRA conducted by KYRIL KONDRASHIN.”

3. L’ARCHET D’OR – COUP D’ARCHET SERIES

Sold For: $7,500

Listed As: “COUP D’ARCHET L’ARCHET D’OR SERIES I, 2 and 3 COMPLETE TEST PRESSING SET MINT”

Genre: Classical

Record Label: Coup d’Archet

Country/Region of Manufacture: Europe

Release Year: 2002-2006

Format: 12-inch LP, 33 rpm

Special Attributes: 180-220 gram, Limited Editions

Record Grading: M

Sleeve Grading: M

Seller: Private Seller

Seller’s Comments: “A very rare opportunity to purchase the ultimate collection of the complete Coup d’Archet L’Archet d’Or Series 1-3. A set of ‘release copies’ with a complete set of single sided test pressings. One of only three such sets. Responsible for introducing the artistry of many of these musicians to the international market between twelve and fifteen years ago and long unavailable, these award-winning (and influential) landmark productions rarely surface in the secondary market. Certainly never like this. Featuring hand silk-screened artwork and hand-made jackets, these amazing records are housed in linen-bound slipcases. 100% analogue mastering from tape at Abbey Road Studios, pressed by Pallas in Germany, these recordings were never made available in any digital format and will never be released again. This set is MINT, unplayed and complete. The set’s edition numbering has been struck through, being irrelevant. There are only three sets like this extant. This is the first to be offered. It will be some years before you see another. The buyer will receive a personal letter from the producer stating that this is indeed one of three. The set comprises of twelve LP records and two 45 rpm ‘special pressings’ in their hand printed and constructed jackets. There are 3 sheets of notes. In addition, there are the 26 single sided test pressings, as packed by Pallas GmbH, between 2002 and 2006. A total of 40 records, all housed in 7 appropriate slipcases, as shown.

THE TEST PRESSINGS ARE THE FINAL VERSIONS APPROVED PRIOR TO FULL PRODUCTION.

More info, reviews, etc can be seen here: coupdarchet.com/l-archet-d-or.html”

2. The Beatles – Please Please Me

Sold For: $8,685.73 (12 bids; Starting Price: GBP 500.00)

Listed As: “Please Please Stereo Gold Label Northern Songs – Investment Grade 1G/1R’”

Record Label: Parlophone (PCS-3042)

Country/Region of Manufacture: U.K.

Release Year: 1963

Format: 12-inch LP, 33 rpm

Special Attributes: Stereo, Black & Gold Label, Dick James Credit

Record/SleeveGrading: See Seller’s Comments below

Seller: Private Seller

Seller’s Comments: “This is without doubt the holy grail of any Beatles collection. Not just a stereo gold label but a Northern Songs credit gold label in superb investment grade condition. As you know the first issues of Please Please Me incorrectly credited seven tracks to Dick James Music Co. and this was subsequently corrected just before Parlophone switched to the yellow/black label design. Very few of these Northern Songs credit LP’s were issued and very few survive in anything like this superb condition. We are talking maybe a handful at this grade. It’s not perfect. It does have some marks on the vinyl, but these are few in number and what it doesn’t have is any of those multiple surface marks that tend to happen from taking it in and out of the sleeve. Whoever owned this one either wasn’t a fan and hardly played or was a true audiophile.”

1. The Beatles ‎– Love Me Do/P.S. I Love You

Sold For: $18,524.41 (55 bids; Starting Price: GBP 0.99)

Listed As: “Beatles Love Me Do DEMO 1st Original UK MINT 250 BEST COPY IN THE WORLD TODAY?’”

Record Label: Parlophone (45-R-4949)

Country/Region of Manufacture: U.K.

Release Year: 1962

Format: 7-inch, 45 rpm

Special Attributes: Promo

Record Grading: NM

Seller: Private Seller

Seller’s Comments: “Mint Minus Vinyl – Mint Labels HOLY GRAIL! 55 Years Old. Original 1st 1962 Love me do / PS I love you DEMO 250 – only McArtney spelt wrong. Parlophone co rim red A very rare beatles love me do demonstration record there very first record from 1962. KT on A side label. Side A 7xce17144-1n stampers JR ZT. Side B 7xce17145-1n stampers JR ZT. Comes with Original Top pop Sleeve blue variation. Record vinyl condition : Mint minus just pressed look beautiful sheen to both sides no dulling. No Skips, no jumps, no distortion, no feelable scratches in fact its got no marks or hairlines its that nice. Label condition : Side one Mint minus condition, No spindle marks at all. Side two Mint minus, One spindle mark; Top pop sleeve: Excellent + condition, no rips, no tears

Don’t miss out because I don’t think there is one in similar condition if you want the best, This is it! Easily the most important piece of Beatles vinyl in the world today….If this single hadn’t been successful they wouldn’t have gone on to record any more material with parlophone… they might have gone into total obscurity and we might have never heard from the Beatles ever again. Even though it only reached no 17 in the charts, the record company deemed it a success and they went onto record please please me and the album of the same name…. and the rest as they say is history.”