Paddle8 celebrates The Beatles with online auction

JUNE 5, NEW YORK NY – Paddle8, the leading online auction house, today launches The Beatles, a sale dedicated to the Fab Four and launching today, upon the 50th anniversary of the release of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The 80-lot sale celebrates the Beatles’ career with photography, artwork, and rare memorabilia including an original 1967 set piece from the cover shoot of Sgt. Pepper by pop artist Sir Peter Blake, a rare one-of- a-kind 1963 Swedish concert poster and an Andy Warhol Beatles screenprint from 1980.

Highlights from the sale trace the arc of the Beatles decade-long career. Starting with a never-before-offered early concert poster from a 1963 tour of Sweden, undertaken months before their American debut on The Ed Sullivan Show (estimate $25,000-$35,000). The sale also includes the Beatle’s first Grammy nomination for I Want to Hold Your Hand from 1964 (est. $15,000-$18,000), and rare photography by Richard Avedon, Robert Whitaker, Terry O’Neill, Robert Freeman and Henry Grossman amongst others captures the Fab Four’s evolving style from their early Mod look to their later psychedelic style (estimate range $1,000-$25,000).

In 1967, the Beatles collaborated with pop artist Peter Blake to create the iconic cover of their eighth album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. A featured lot in The Beatles is an original cardboard cutout from the Sgt. Pepper album cover, signed by Blake, depicting the popular mid-century child actor Bobby Breen, whose films the Beatles watched while growing up (estimate $50,000 – $70,000).

Photographer Lynn Goldsmith encountered the Beatles as a teenager in Miami during their first American visit in 1964. A unique lot in The Beatles is Goldsmith’s personal Beatles scrapbook from the 1960s, which includes the original Deauville Hotel rooming list for the group, as provided by Ed Sullivan. The scrapbook is offered along with a large format fine art print of Goldsmith’s “Feet of the Beatles” photograph. (Estimate $25,000-$30,000).

Other highlights include collectibles such as Beatles figures from Yellow Submarine, memorabilia from the Beatles Apple Boutique, and Andy Warhol’s pink hued screenprint from 1980, The Beatles (est. $95,000-$105,000).