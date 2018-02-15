Goldmine Record Show Calendar, February 2018 update

The following are upcoming records shows and events, including Cromwell Record Riot in Cromwell, CT on Jan. 28 and the KUSF.org Rock ‘N’ Swap in San Francisco, CA on Feb. 11.

Feb 11 RI, Warwick. Music Expos CD DVD Record Show. Hilton Garden Inn, 1 Thurber St, Warwick RI 02886. 9:30am – 3:00pm. A: $4. The early bird buyers and dealers is $10 from 8:30-9:30am. Plenty of FREE parking. Multiple vendors & all styles of music on vinyl records, CDs, DVDs plus books, posters, tour books, pins, patches and other collectibles. NEW & USED + Imports and Picture Discs. Vendors book now! Contact: musicexpos@yahoo.com. www.musicexpos.com

Feb 11 CA, San Francisco. KUSF.org Rock ‘N’ Swap USF Campus, McLaren Center, 2130 Fulton St. A: $3 SH: 7AM-3PM Contact: 415-422-2836.

Feb 11 CT, Hartford. HARTFORD RECORD RIOT! Pratt & Whitney Club, 200 Clement Road, East Hartford CT 06118. Yes, it’s one of our newer shows, but Hartford is a dynamic music town, giving the world Gene Pitney, Jackie McLean & The Porcaro brothers! Event hours: 10:00 AM-5:00 PM. $3.00 admission. Early admission at 8 AM, $10.00 (early birds!). Over 40 tables of LPs, CDs, DVDs, 45s, memorabilia and who knows what else. Dealers from all over the East Coast & Canada, usually featuring Ian Schlein from Vernon’s great store, Records The Good Kind. Hope to meet you digging in the crates!!! C: 914-409-3982

Feb 18 MA, Dedham. The Original N.E. Record & CD Show. American Legion Post #18. 155 Eastern Ave., Dedham, MA 02026. Vinyl Records, CDs, DVDs, Videos & Music. Memorabilia over 50 dealer tables. SH: 9:30am-3:00pm. A: $5.00. Free Parking. Vendor Tables Available. Sponsored by: Randolph Music, 900 North Main Street (Rt. 28) Randolph, MA 02368. Info: 781-986-4538. Email: recordsusa@yahoo.com.

Feb 18 CT, East Hartford. Music Expos CD DVD Record Show. Holiday Inn, 100 East River Drive, East Hartford, CT 06108. 9:30am – 3:00pm. A: $4. The early bird buyers and dealers is $10 from 8:30-9:30am. Plenty of FREE parking. Multiple vendors & all styles of music on vinyl records, CDs, DVDs plus books, posters, tour books, pins, patches and other collectibles. NEW & USED + Imports and Picture Discs. Vendors book now! Contact: musicexpos@yahoo.com. www.musicexpos.com

Mar 3 CT, Bridgeport THE WPKN MUSIC MASH!!! March 3rd, 2018. Get ready! Read’s Art Space, 1042 Broad Street. Bridgeport, CT. A wonderful record show/benefit for one of the tri-state areas’ finest non-profit radio stations, WPKN 89.5 FM! Over 40 tables of LPs, CDs, 45s, DVDs and memorabilia held in a wonderful historic art space (formerly a department store!). Hours of the show: 10 AM-6 PM. Admission is $6.00, Early admission $20 at 8 AM. Dealers from all over the East Coast and Canada converge on Bridgeport for a wonderful day of music, with great DJs, surprise guests too. Come hang with your vinyl friends in Bridgeport, birthplace of John Mayer, Vinnie Vincent and the band Steam. You can shop for records/CDs and support a great cause too. All profits from the operation of this event go to the general fund of WPKN 98.5 FM.

Mar 4 GA, Atlanta. The Atlanta Record and CD Show. Marriott Century Center 2000 Century Blvd. Early entry 7-10am – $10 / A: $3 – SH: 10am-4pm. C: 770-463-2727

Mar 11 CT, New Haven. New Haven Record Riot. YMA Annex, 554 Woodward Avenue, New Haven. Early admission 8 AM $10. A: $3. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 914-948-2674

Mar 14 MN, Minneapolis. American Legion Wold-Chamberlain Post 99, 5600 South 34th Avenue, Minneapolis, 55417 (Minnesota Highway 62, 34th Avenue exit). SH: 10AM-4PM. A: Free 10AM-4PM, early-bird admission $10/person at 8:30 AM. Tables $40 (8-foot). Contact: Tim 651-373-0065. www.mspmusicexpo.com

Mar 18 IL, Hillside. Chicagoland Record Collectors Shows at Best Western Chicago Hillside, 4400 Frontage Rd, Hillside, Illinois. Big vinyl show – 45’s, Lp’s – 75 dealers. A: $3.00. Early Bird Admission: $10.00. SH: 8:45am – 4:00pm. Early Bird Hours: 5:30am – 8:30am. Dealer Tables: 115 – 8’ tables $45.00 each. C: John Govi, 630-898-1533 (evenings), johngovi@hotmail.com.

Mar 18 CT, East Hartford. Music Expos CD DVD Record Show. Holiday Inn, 100 East River Drive, East Hartford, CT 06108. 9:30am – 3:00pm. A: $4. The early bird buyers and dealers is $10 from 8:30-9:30am. Plenty of FREE parking. Multiple vendors & all styles of music on vinyl records, CDs, DVDs plus books, posters, tour books, pins, patches and other collectibles. NEW & USED + Imports and Picture Discs. Vendors book now! Contact: musicexpos@yahoo.com. www.musicexpos.com

Mar 25 MA, Dedham. The Original N.E. Record & CD Show. American Legion Post #18. 155 Eastern Ave., Dedham, MA 02026. Vinyl Records, CDs, DVDs, Videos & Music. Memorabilia over 50 dealer tables. SH: 9:30am-3:00pm. A: $5.00. Free Parking. Vendor Tables Available. Sponsored by: Randolph Music, 900 North Main Street (Rt. 28) Randolph, MA 02368. Info: 781-986-4538. Email: recordsusa@yahoo.com.

March 25 RI, Warwick. Music Expos CD DVD Record Show. Hilton Garden Inn, 1 Thurber St, Warwick RI 02886. 9:30am – 3:00pm. A: $4. The early bird buyers and dealers is $10 from 8:30-9:30am. Plenty of FREE parking. Multiple vendors & all styles of music on vinyl records, CDs, DVDs plus books, posters, tour books, pins, patches and other collectibles. NEW & USED + Imports and Picture Discs. Vendors book now! Contact: musicexpos@yahoo.com. www.musicexpos.com

April 8 CA, San Francisco. KUSF.org Rock ‘N’ Swap USF Campus, McLaren Center, 2130 Fulton St. A: $3 SH: 7AM-3PM Contact: 415-422-2836.

April 8 NY, Wappingers Falls. Music Expos CD DVD Record Show. VFW, 8 School Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590. 9:30am – 3:00pm. A: $4. The early bird buyers and dealers is $10 from 8:30-9:30am. Plenty of FREE parking. Multiple vendors & all styles of music on vinyl records, CDs, DVDs plus books, posters, tour books, pins, patches and other collectibles. NEW & USED + Imports and Picture Discs. Vendors book now! Contact: musicexpos@yahoo.com. www.musicexpos.com

April 15 CT, East Hartford. Music Expos CD DVD Record Show. Holiday Inn, 100 East River Drive, East Hartford, CT 06108. 9:30am – 3:00pm. A: $4. The early bird buyers and dealers is $10 from 8:30-9:30am. Plenty of FREE parking. Multiple vendors & all styles of music on vinyl records, CDs, DVDs plus books, posters, tour books, pins, patches and other collectibles. NEW & USED + Imports and Picture Discs. Vendors book now! Contact: musicexpos@yahoo.com. www.musicexpos.com

April 22 CT, Cromwell. CROMWELL RECORD RIOT! LPs, 45s, CDs, DVDs, and more. Radisson Hotel, 100 Berlin Road. 5 Dealer Tables, Early Admission 7:30 AM – $10. A: $3. SH: 9AM-3PM. C: 914-409-3982

April 27-29 The WFMU Record Fair will take place at the Brooklyn Expo Center in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Tables (8’x30″) are on sale now for the whole weekend (10% discount on tables purchased before September 1st). $25 early admission (Friday 4-7pm) & weekend pass, $7 admission the rest of the weekend (7-10pm Friday, 10am-7pm Saturday & Sunday). For more information about the fair, email Matt Warwick at recfair@wfmu.org or visit wfmu.org/recfair

May 6 NY, Buffalo. Buffalo Record & CD sale. Leonard Post VFW 2450 Walden Ave .1mi east of exit 52E. SH: 10am-4pm. $3 admission. 54 tables of all music. Albums, CDs, DVDs, cassettes, memorabilia, 45s and more. Door prizes and a grand prize drawing. Early admission available. Call 716-871-8722

May 6 MA, Dedham. The Original N.E. Record & CD Show. American Legion Post #18. 155 Eastern Ave., Dedham, MA 02026. Vinyl Records, CDs, DVDs, Videos & Music. Memorabilia over 50 dealer tables. SH: 9:30am-3:00pm. A: $5.00. Free Parking. Vendor Tables Available. Sponsored by: Randolph Music, 900 North Main Street (Rt. 28) Randolph, MA 02368. Info: 781-986-4538. Email: recordsusa@yahoo.com.

May 20 IL, Hillside. Chicagoland Record Collectors Shows at Best Western Chicago Hillside, 4400 Frontage Rd, Hillside, Illinois. Big vinyl show – 45’s, Lp’s – 75 dealers. A: $3.00. Early Bird Admission: $10.00. SH: 8:45am – 4:00pm. Early Bird Hours: 5:30am – 8:30am. Dealer Tables: 115 – 8’ tables $45.00 each. C: John Govi, 630-898-1533 (evenings), johngovi@hotmail.com.

Jun 23 MI, Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids Record & CD Show; Westgate Bowl Center (Banquet Room) 4486 Alpine Ave. NW Grand Rapids MI 49321. Show hours 10 am-5 pm; FREE admission; Dealers and Collectors from all over the Mid-West and Beyond selling new & vintage vinyl records, CD’s and memorabilia. 8′ tables are $40. Call Doug Smith 616-802-0076 or email dlmssmith@msn.com

July 15 IL, Hillside. Chicagoland Record Collectors Shows at Best Western Chicago Hillside, 4400 Frontage Rd, Hillside, Illinois. Big vinyl show – 45’s, Lp’s – 75 dealers. A: $3.00. Early Bird Admission: $10.00. SH: 8:45am – 4:00pm. Early Bird Hours: 5:30am – 8:30am. Dealer Tables: 115 – 8’ tables $45.00 each. C: John Govi, 630-898-1533 (evenings), johngovi@hotmail.com.

Sept. 16 IL, Hillside. Chicagoland Record Collectors Shows at Best Western Chicago Hillside, 4400 Frontage Rd, Hillside, Illinois. Big vinyl show – 45’s, Lp’s – 75 dealers. A: $3.00. Early Bird Admission: $10.00. SH: 8:45am – 4:00pm. Early Bird Hours: 5:30am – 8:30am. Dealer Tables: 115 – 8’ tables $45.00 each. C: John Govi, 630-898-1533 (evenings), johngovi@hotmail.com.

Sept 23 MA, Dedham. The Original N.E. Record & CD Show. American Legion Post #18. 155 Eastern Ave., Dedham, MA 02026. Vinyl Records, CDs, DVDs, Videos & Music. Memorabilia over 50 dealer tables. SH: 9:30am-3:00pm. A: $5.00. Free Parking. Vendor Tables Available. Sponsored by: Randolph Music, 900 North Main Street (Rt. 28) Randolph, MA 02368. Info: 781-986-4538. Email: recordsusa@yahoo.com.

Sept 29 MI, Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids Record & CD Show; Westgate Bowl Center (Banquet Room) 4486 Alpine Ave. NW Grand Rapids MI 49321. Show hours 10 am-5 pm; FREE admission; Dealers and Collectors from all over the Mid-West and Beyond selling new & vintage vinyl records, CD’s and memorabilia. 8′ tables are $40. Call Doug Smith 616-802-0076 or email dlmssmith@msn.com

Nov 4 MA, Dedham. The Original N.E. Record & CD Show. American Legion Post #18. 155 Eastern Ave., Dedham, MA 02026. Vinyl Records, CDs, DVDs, Videos & Music. Memorabilia over 50 dealer tables. SH: 9:30am-3:00pm. A: $5.00. Free Parking. Vendor Tables Available. Sponsored by: Randolph Music, 900 North Main Street (Rt. 28) Randolph, MA 02368. Info: 781-986-4538. Email: recordsusa@yahoo.com.

Nov 11 CT, New Haven. New Haven Record Riot. YMA Annex, 554 Woodward Avenue, New Haven. Early admission 8 AM $10. A: $3. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 914-948-2674

Nov 18 IL, Hillside. Chicagoland Record Collectors Shows at Best Western Chicago Hillside, 4400 Frontage Rd, Hillside, Illinois. Big vinyl show – 45’s, Lp’s – 75 dealers. A: $3.00. Early Bird Admission: $10.00. SH: 8:45am – 4:00pm. Early Bird Hours: 5:30am – 8:30am. Dealer Tables: 115 – 8’ tables $45.00 each. C: John Govi, 630-898-1533 (evenings), johngovi@hotmail.com.

Dec 8 MI, Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids Record & CD Show; Westgate Bowl Center (Banquet Room) 4486 Alpine Ave. NW Grand Rapids MI 49321. Show hours 10 am-5 pm; FREE admission; Dealers and Collectors from all over the Mid-West and Beyond selling new & vintage vinyl records, CD’s and memorabilia. 8′ tables are $40. Call Doug Smith 616-802-0076 or email dlmssmith@msn.com