Goldmine Record Show Calendar, November 2018

Nov 3 MI, Lansing. Lansing Record and CD Show. University Quality Inn, 3151 E Grand River Ave. Dealer tables $35 for 1 $60 for 2 $80 for 3: US 127 to Grand River, Saginaw St Exit, East on Saginaw 2 blks, to light at Coolidge, turn left. A: Free SH: 11AM-4PM. C: 734-604-2540 Nov 3 ME, Portland. WMPG Record Sale. Saturday at the USM Sullivan Gym, 41 Falmouth Street, Portland ME 04101. 23rd Annual WMPG Record & CD Sale. CDs, LPs. DVDs and more! Tables $35 each. A: $2. SH: 10am-3pm. Contact: 207-780-4424, Stationmanager@wmpg.org, www.WMPG.org. Nov 4 VA, Roanoke. Virginia Music Collectors Show, Ramada Inn, 1927 Franklin Rd SW, show times 10am-4pm, admission $2.00. <Facebook.com/GregNealShows> Nov 4 IN, Fort Wayne. Fort Wayne Record & CD Collector’s Show. Classic Cafe, 4832 Hillegas, across from Golf Course by I69 overpass. 60 dealer tables. Just off I69 Exit 309A, 6 ft-$30. 8 ft- $40 Discounts>1. A: Free. SH: 11AM-5PM. C: 574-329-1483. See us on Facebook. Nov 4 MO, St. Louis. St. Louis Record Collectors Show. American Czech Hall, 4690 Landsdowne at Kingshighway. The best show in Missouri and one of the best in the Midwest! A: $2. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 314-550-1814 Nov 4 NC, Clemmons. Clemmons Record Show. Village Inn Event Center, 6205 Ramada Dr., Clemmons, NC 27012. 35+ Record Dealers, 70 Tables. A: Free. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 336-978-7618 Nov 4 OH, Toledo. The Toledo Record Show. St. Clements Hall – 2990 Tremainsville Road, Toledo, Ohio 43613. Toledo’s Biggest Show running for over 26 years! A: $1. SH: 9AM-4PM. C: 419-833-5040. Do not email for information. Call phone number. Nov 4 MA, Dedham. The Original N.E. Record & CD Show. American Legion Post #18. 155 Eastern Ave., Dedham, MA 02026. Vinyl Records, CDs, DVDs, Videos & Music. Memorabilia over 50 dealer tables. SH: 9:30am-3:00pm. A: $5.00. Free Parking. Vendor Tables Available. Sponsored by: Randolph Music, 900 North Main Street (Rt. 28) Randolph, MA 02368. Info: 781-986-4538. Email: recordsusa@yahoo.com. Nov 10 TN, Chattanooga. The Metro Chattanooga, TN Record Show, will be held at: The Colonnade Center, Benton Place Campus, 264 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold, GA 30736. Dealer Load-in: 8 AM. Early Admission: 9 AM, is only $10. Regular Admission for Show: 10 AM – 4 PM is only $3. 30+ vinyl record dealer tables (8′, $50 each, pre-pay via PayPal at j.b.lightfoot@att.net, or call Jack (423) 802-5382). Nov 10 AZ, Tucson. 14TH Annual Tucson Record Show. Fraternal Order of Police Hall, 3445 N. Dodge Blvd. 9AM–3PM.Admission is $4.00. 520-622-0104 – Bruce Smith /Cassidy Collectibles. 8′ tables 1 for $40. or 2 for $70. cassidycollectibles@earthlink. net and on Facebook. Nov 10 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission! Nov 11 NC, Carrboro. 26th Bi-annual Carrboro CD and Record Show. Noon-6:00 P.M- early shopping OK. Carrboro Century Center: Century Hall. 100 North Greensboro St. 27510. 42 tables of new & used CDs, vinyl records and music memorabilia. Free admission. For info : 919-260-0661 or gerrycw51@gmail.com – www.musicalroots.net Nov 11 CT, New Haven. New Haven Record Riot. YMA Annex, 554 Woodward Avenue, New Haven. Early admission 8 AM $10. A: $3. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 914-948-2674. Nov 11 PA, Lancaster. Pennsylvania Music Expo. Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway (Beside Dutch Wonderland). The largest show of its kind, by collectors, for collectors.. A: Free. SH: 9AM-3PM. C: 717-898-1246, www.recordcollectors.org. NOV 17 PA, Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh Record Convention XLVII. Bridgeville PA VFD Chartiers Room, 370 Commercial St. 15017. SH: 8am-10am ($10) 10am-4pm, free admission. 6′ tables $55. Phone: 412-331-5021 or fullhouserecords@yahoo.com. Nov 17 IL, Orland Park. Record Collectors Show. Quality INN, 8800 W. 159th St., Orland Park, IL. S.W. Chicago shows since 1986! 40 dealer tables. A: $3. Early Birds at 8am-9am, $10. SH: 9am-3pm. C: Larry O’ Connell, 773-585-6254. real-record-shows@sbcglobal.net. Nov 17 MN, Woodbury (Minneapolis/St Paul). Sound+Vision MN- Music, Comics, Toys; Pop Culture Collectibles Show/Sale. Valley Creek Mall, 1750 Weir Drive Woodbury, MN (1 block west of 494 / Valley Creek Rd[exit 59]) SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. F:$25. Show Info/Table request at http://soundvisionmn.webs.com/ or soundvisionMN@gmail.com. Nov 17 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission! Nov 17 WA, Olympia. Olympia Record Show. Elk’s Lodge, 1818 4th Ave, Olympia WA 98506. A: $3. Early admission at 2PM is $10. SH: 3PM-7PM. C: 360-357-4755. Nov 18 FL, Sarasota. Sarasota Records & Collectibles Show. Sarasota VFW Hall 124 S. Tuttle. SH: 11AM to 3PM. Admission: $3. Additional information: 608 751-4814 or Sarasota Records and Collectibles Show on Facebook. Nov 18 MD, Arbutus. Arbutus Record & CD Show. Arbutus Volunteer Fire Dept Hall 5200 Southwestern Blvd Arbutus MD 21227. 1000s of records, CDs, DVDs and Music related collectibles … A: Free. SH: 9AM-3PM. C: 410-242-4649. Check out our website: www.arbutusrecordshow.net ! Nov 18 NY, Massapequa. The LONG ISLAND Music Lover’s Faire. American Legion, 66 Veterans Blvd (GPS: 20 Broadway). A: $5. SH: 10AM-3PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission! Nov 18 WA, Seattle. Lake City Record Show. Lake City Community Center, 12531 28th N.E. 2 Blks W of Lake City Way. Albums, 45’s, 78’s Memorabilia, Posters, Sheet Music, etc. A: Free. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 206-850-1588 Nov 18 IL, Hillside. Chicagoland Record Collectors Shows at Best Western Chicago Hillside, 4400 Frontage Rd, Hillside, Illinois. Big vinyl show – 45’s, Lp’s – 75 dealers. A: $3.00. Early Bird Admission: $10.00. SH: 8:45am – 4:00pm. Early Bird Hours: 5:30am – 8:30am. Dealer Tables: 115 – 8’ tables $45.00 each. C: John Govi, 630-898-1533 (evenings), johngovi@hotmail.com. Nov 23 PA, Oaks. The 32nd Annual “not just” Rock Expo. The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave. A: $5. SH: Noon-6PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.notjustrockexpo.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission and show updates! Nov 24 PA, Oaks. The 32nd Annual “not just” Rock Expo. The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave. A: $5. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.notjustrockexpo.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission and show updates! Dec 01 MI, Livonia. Motor City Music Convention. Elks on Plymouth Road (East of Merriman). 6 YEARS GOING STRONG, 1 BLK EAST MERRIMAN, SOUTH OF I-96 A: $3. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 313-304-0778 Dec 1 NC, Charlotte. Charlotte Music Collectors Show, Springhill Suites, 12325 Johnston Rd., show times 10am-4pm, admission $2.00 <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>

Dec 2 NC, Raleigh. Raleigh Music Collectors Show, Hampton Inn, 3920 Arrow Dr., show times 10am-4pm, admission $2.00 <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>

Dec 2 CT, NORWALK VINYL RECORD SHOW,.Hilton Garden Inn, 560 Main Ave, Norwalk – 25 dealer tables. A: $4. Early Birds at 9am-10am, $10. SH: 10am-4pm. C: musicexpos.com 860-840-6171 musicexpo@yahoo.com

Dec 2 CT, Cromwell. CROMWELL RECORD RIOT! Radisson Hotel, 100 Berlin Road. 45 Dealer Tables A: $3. Early Admission 7:30 AM – $10. SH: 9AM-4PM. C: 914-409-3982

Dec 2 IA, Des Moines. Des Moines Music Collectors’ Show. Holiday Inn – 1050 6th Ave. Over 20 midwestern dealers. LPs, 45s, CDs, DVDs & more! A: $2. SH: 10AM-4PM C: 515-284-1401

Dec 2 IN, South Bend. South Bend Record & CD Collector’s Show. Comfort Suites 52939 In 933N @Cleveland Rd. We’ve expanded! 2 rooms 63 tables! $30-6 foot Discounts for >1. A: Free. SH: 11AM-5PM. C: 574-329-1483. See us on Facebook

Dec 8 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Dec 8 MI, Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids Record & CD Show; Westgate Bowl Center (Banquet Room) 4486 Alpine Ave. NW Grand Rapids MI 49321. Show hours 10 am-5 pm; FREE admission; Dealers and Collectors from all over the Mid-West and Beyond selling new & vintage vinyl records, CD’s and memorabilia. 8′ tables are $40. Call Doug Smith 616-802-0076 or email dlmssmith@msn.com

Dec 9 MI, Kalamazoo. Kalamazoo Record & CD Show. Kalamazoo County Fairgrounds Expo Ctr 2900 Lake St. 8 dealer tables $40 for 1, $75 for 2 $105 for 3: Take I94 Sprinkle Rd Exit, Left to Bus. 94 (3rd light), Turn Left to 2nd Light. A: Free. SH: 11AM-4PM. C: 734-604-2540

Dec 9 PA, Lancaster. Pennsylvania Music Expo. Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway (Beside Dutch Wonderland). A: Free. SH: 9AM-3PM. C: 717-898-1246. www.recordcollectors.org

Dec 15 CA, Los Angeles. LA Record Fair. www.larecordfair.com 5610 Soto Street. Huntington Park, CA 90255. One table $50 Three tables $125 Five tables $200 Food trucks $100 – Off loading starts 3PM ends 7PM Fridays before show. A: Free. SH: 3PM-8PM. C: 213-926-8220

Dec 15 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Dec 15 MA, Northampton. THE NORTHAMPTON RECORD FAIR, The World War II Club, 50 Conz St, Northampton, Massachusetts 01060 on SATURDAY from 9am-5pm. 40 tables of vinyl records and CDs from local and regional record dealers. Early admission from 9-11AM is $5, for the die hard’s looking to snatch the rare finds. FREE admission from 11-5PM. All ages, everyone’s invited. DJs will be spinning vinyl all day at the fair. Contact Justin at StudebakerhawkDJ@gmail.com

Dec 16 IN, Indianapolis. Crossroads Music Show. Northside Knights Of Columbus 2100 E. 71st Street 46220. Naptown’s Biggest & Best Show! Over 70 x 6′ tables @ 30 ea. Dealers from all over! A: $3. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 317-627-8057

Dec 16 MD, Arbutus. Arbutus Record & CD Show. Arbutus Volunteer Fire Dept Hall 5200 Southwestern Blvd Arbutus MD 21227. A: Free. SH: 9AM-3PM. C: 410-242-4649. Check out our website: www.arbutusrecordshow.net !

Dec 16 TX, Houston. Houston Record Convention. Southwest Hilton Hotel 6780 Southwest Freeway at Hillcroft. 6,000 Sq. feet packed with all types and formats of music as well as DVD’s and musical memorabilia. A: $4. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 832-816-6727.

Dec 29 IL, Countryside. SW Chicago Record Show. Holiday Inn 6201 Joliet Rd, Countryside IL. Your favorite dealers old and new – Vinyl, CD, DVD – New, Used and collectible! Saturday. A: $3. Early bird admission is $10. SH: 10AM-4PM. Six-foot tables are $40.00 each, C: 847-409-9656

Dec 30 WI, Milwaukee. SPECIAL ONE-TIME LOCATION!!!! FOUR POINTS BY SHERIDAN, 5311 South Howell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53207. Near the airport.Dealer set-up begins at 8:00 a.m. A: $3. Early bird admission is $10.00. SH: 10AM-4PM. Contact: (414) 481-2400.

2019