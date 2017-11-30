Goldmine Record Show Calendar, Year End 2017 update

The following are upcoming records shows and events, including Hamden Record Fair on Dec. 10 and the Pennsylvania Music Expo in Lancaster, PA, also on Dec. 10.

Call before you travel. Listings are provided by show promoters, subject to change and not verified by Goldmine. Want to list your event? Send pertinent information at least six weeks before the show via e-mail to GoldmineMagazine@fwmedia.com (Subject: “Shows Calendar”) or via mail to Goldmine Record Show Calendar, 700 E. State St., Iola, WI 54990.

Dec 2 IL, Hoffman Estates. HOFFMAN ESTATES RECORD SHOW. HYATT PLACE CHICAGO – HOFFMAN ESTATES 2750 Greenspoint Parkway. ADMISSION $3.00 WITH FLYER $2.00. A: $3. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 847-409-9656. FOR MORE INFO CALL BILL@ 847-409-9656

Dec 2 MA, Northampton Record Fair. WW2 Club, 50 Conz Street. $5 early admission from 9-11AM. Free admission 11-5PM A: Free. AH: 9AM-5PM. C: 413-687-7896

Dec 2 MO, Kansas City. Voltaire Holiday Record Fair, 1617 Genessee St. A: $5. SH: 11AM-3PM. C: 312-203-2022

Dec 2 MI, Livonia. MOTOR CITY MUSIC CONVENTION. Livonia Elks Hall, 31117 Plymouth Rd. Livonia Michigan. 5 YEARS GOING STRONG, 1 BLK EAST MERRIMAN, SOUTH OF I-96 A: $3. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 313-492-3997

Dec 2 MS, Jackson. Central Mississippi Record Convention. During Hall, 622 Duling Avenue, Jackson, MS 39216. Dealers from four states in attendance selling 45’s, 78’s, LP’s and other music memorabilia! A: $5. SH: 9AM-4PM. C: 601-984-1110

Dec 2 NV, Reno. All fresh inventory, 3000 records – 3-days. Grassroots Books, 660 E Grove St Reno NV 89502. Treasure hunt! $2.99 Saturday, 79-cent Sunday, 29-cent Monday. No previews. A: Free. SH: 9AM-8PM. C: 775-848-8781

Dec 3 CT, Cromwell. CROMWELL RECORD RIOT! Radisson Hotel, 100 Berlin Road. 5 Dealer Tables, Early Admission 7:30 AM – $10. A: $3. SH: 9AM-3PM. C: 914-409-3982

Dec 3 IA, Des Moines. Des Moines Music Collectors’ Show. Downtown Holiday Inn – 1050 6th Ave. 20+ Midwestern dealers. LPs, 45s, CDs & more! A: $2. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 515-284-1401

Dec 3 IN, South Bend. South Bend Record & CD Collector’s Show. Comfort Suites 52939 In 933N @Cleveland Rd. A: Free. SH: 11AM-5PM. C: 574-329-1483. We’ve expanded! 2 rooms 63 tables! $30-6 foot Discounts for >1, See us on Facebook.

Dec 3 KY, Louisville. Alpha Music Collectors Convention. Ramada Plaza, I-64 &Hurstbourne Pkwy. Triple Crown Pavilion. LPs, 45s, 78s, DVDs, CDs, books, magazines, posters + other collectibles. A: $4. SH: 10AM-3PM. C: 317-882-3378.

Dec 3 NC, Greenville. Greenville Vinyl Record Show. Greenville Masonic Temple 1104 Charles St, Greenville, NC 27858.Thousands of Records to choose from. There will also be some tables with CDs and other memorabilia.A: Free. SH: 10AM-5PM. C: 252-565-8313

Dec 3 PA, Allentown. The Record, CD & DVD Collectors Show. Merchants Square Mall 1901 S. 12th St, Allentown, PA 18103. A: $3. Early Admission 8:00AM. $15SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 610-530-7606 Info: www.surroundsoundproductions.com.

Dec 9 IL, Chicago. R.P.M.S.(Rogers Park Music Swap), Heartland Cafe’s Red Line Tap 7006 N. Glenwood Ave, Chicago, IL 60626. Quarterly record show in Rogers Park neighborhood in Chicago, with local shops, private sellers. A: Free. SH: 12PM-6PM. C: 502-533-3682.

Dec 9 IL, Countryside IL, SW Chicago Record Show, Holiday Inn 6201 Joliet Rd, Countryside IL. Your favorite record dealers with LP’s & 45’s. Rare performances on CD & DVD. Used CD’s too.A: $3. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 847-409-9656.

Dec 9 MI, Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids Record and CD Show, Westgate Bowl Conference Center 4486 Alpine Ave. 49321. Dealers from all over selling vinyl records, CD’s and more! A: $2. SH: 10AM-5PM. C: 616-802-0076

Dec 9 NJ. Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show, Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S). A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067, www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Dec 10 CA, Newark. Newark Record Swap Meet, Newark Pavilion 6430 Thornton Ave. A: $3.50 Early Bird admission is $7.00. SH: 7AM-1PM C: 408-263-5127

Dec 10 MI, Kalamazoo. Kalamazoo Record & CD Show, Kalamazoo County Fairgrounds Expo Ctr 2900 Lake St. A: Free SH: 11AM-4PM C: 734-604-2540. 8’ dealer tables $40 for 1, $75 for 2 $105 for 3.

Dec 10 PA, Lancaster. Pennsylvania Music Expo, Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway (Beside Dutch Wonderland). The largest show of its kind, by collectors, for collectors. A: Free. SH: 9AM-3PM C: 717-898-1246, www.recordcollectors.org

Dec 10 PA, Philadelphia. Lucky Strike Lanes Presents ‘Philly Record Riot!’ Lucky Strike Lanes, 1336 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia. 30+ tables of LPs,CDs in a festive bowling alley setting with live DJs, food & drink.A: Free. Early adm $10. SH: 12PM-6PM. C: 609-468-0885.

Dec 10 WI, Milwaukee. Milwaukee Music Fest, American Serb Hall, 5101 West Oklahoma Avenue, Milwaukee, WI. Your favorite record dealers with LP’s & 45’s. Rare performances on CD & DVD. Used CD’s too.A: $3. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 847-409-9656

Dec 10 PA, Lancaster. Pennsylvania Music Expo hosted by the Keystone Record Collectors, Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway East (U.S. 30). Dealer Tables: 80 – 6’ tables, $35.00 ea. + annual club membership. SH: 9 am-3 pm. A: FREE. Features vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, concert and juke box items, imports, hobby supplies, picture sleeves and discs, music memorabilia, for a variety of genres. Occasional meet and greet appearances. Info: P.O. Box 10532, Lancaster, PA 17605, PH: 717-898-1246 or www.recordcollectors.org.

Dec 10 CT, Hamden Record Fair And CT Craft Beer Takeover

The Outer Space, 295 Treadwell St, Hamden, CT Noon – 5:00 PM General Public 11:00AM. Earlybird Shoppers Fee $10. Vendor space still available. More Info 203-288-6400, spacebooking@gmail.com www.theouterspace.net

Dec 10 MA, Seekonk. Music Expos CD DVD Record Show. Ramada Inn, 213 Taunton Ave, Seekonk, MA 02771. 9:30am – 3:00pm. A: $4. The early bird buyers and dealers is $10 from 8:30-9:30am. Plenty of FREE parking. Multiple vendors & all styles of music on vinyl records, CDs, DVDs plus books, posters, tour books, pins, patches and other collectibles. NEW & USED + Imports and Picture Discs. Vendors book now! Contact: musicexpos@yahoo.com. www.musicexpos.com.

Dec 16 CA, Los Angeles. LA Record Fair www.larecordfair.com 5610 Soto Street. Huntington Park, CA 90255. A: Free. SH: 3PM-8PM. C: 213-926-8220. One table $50 Three tables $125 Five tables $200 Food trucks $100 – Off loading starts 3PM ends 7PM Fridays before show.

Dec 16 NV, Reno. Grassroots Books, 660 E Grove St Reno NV 89502. All fresh inventory, 3000 records – 3-days. A: Free. SH: 9AM-8PM. C: 775-848-8781.Treasure hunt! $2.99 Saturday, 79-cent Sunday, 29-cent Monday. No previews.

Dec 16 NY, New York City. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show, Holiday Inn, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.)A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067, www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Dec 17 CO, Longmont. Boulder County Record Show, Boulder County Fairgrounds, Barn A. Great vinyl record show in great location! A: $3. SH: 10AM-3PM. C: 303-774-8868

Dec 17 IN, Indianapolis. Crossroads Music Show Northside Knights Of Columbus – 2100 E 71st Street. A: $3. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 317-627-8057. Naptown’s Biggest & Best Show! Over 60 x 6′ tables @ 30 ea. Dealers from all over! Facebook details!

Dec 17 MD, Arbutus. Arbutus Record & CD Show, Arbutus Volunteer Fire Dept Hall 5200 Southwestern Blvd Arbutus MD 21227. 1000s of records, CDs, DVDs and Music related collectibles …A: Free. SH: 9AM-3PM. C: 410-242-4649. Check out our website: www.arbutusrecordshow.net

Dec 23 IA, Oskaloosa. TREASURE FEST, PENN CENTRAL MALL, HWY 92 WEST. THIS WILL HAVE 50 TABLES OF VINYL AND COLLECTIBLES! A: Free. SH: 10AM-6PM. C: 641-638-4751.

2018

Jan 7 CT, East Hartford. Music Expos CD DVD Record Show. Holiday Inn, 100 East River Drive, East Hartford, CT 06108. 9:30am – 3:00pm. A: $4. The early bird buyers and dealers is $10 from 8:30-9:30am. Plenty of FREE parking. Multiple vendors & all styles of music on vinyl records, CDs, DVDs plus books, posters, tour books, pins, patches and other collectibles. NEW & USED + Imports and Picture Discs. Vendors book now! Contact: musicexpos@yahoo.com. www.musicexpos.com

Jan 14 IL, Hillside. Chicagoland Record Collectors Shows at Best Western Chicago Hillside, 4400 Frontage Rd, Hillside, Illinois. Big vinyl show – 45’s, Lp’s – 75 dealers. A: $3.00. Early Bird Admission: $10.00. SH: 8:45am – 4:00pm. Early Bird Hours: 5:30am – 8:30am. Dealer Tables: 115 – 8’ tables $45.00 each. C: John Govi, 630-898-1533 (evenings), johngovi@hotmail.com.

Jan 28 NY, Albany. Albany Record Riot. SH:10am-5pm. Albany Ramada Plaza, 3 Watervliet Ave ext., Albany. A: $3. Early Admission: 8 am, $10. Over 55 dealer tables! LPs, 45s, CDs, DVDs, collectibles, much more. 6 foot of table space costs $70. Reserve early since this show always sells out. Contact: Stephen Gritzan at www.recordriots.com

Feb 11 CA, San Francisco. KUSF.org Rock ‘N’ Swap USF Campus, McLaren Center, 2130 Fulton St. A: $3 SH: 7AM-3PM Contact: 415-422-2836.

Mar 14 MN, Minneapolis. American Legion Wold-Chamberlain Post 99, 5600 South 34th Avenue, Minneapolis, 55417 (Minnesota Highway 62, 34th Avenue exit). SH: 10AM-4PM. A: Free 10AM-4PM, early-bird admission $10/person at 8:30 AM. Tables $40 (8-foot). Contact: Tim 651-373-0065. www.mspmusicexpo.com

Mar 18 IL, Hillside. Chicagoland Record Collectors Shows at Best Western Chicago Hillside, 4400 Frontage Rd, Hillside, Illinois. Big vinyl show – 45’s, Lp’s – 75 dealers. A: $3.00. Early Bird Admission: $10.00. SH: 8:45am – 4:00pm. Early Bird Hours: 5:30am – 8:30am. Dealer Tables: 115 – 8’ tables $45.00 each. C: John Govi, 630-898-1533 (evenings), johngovi@hotmail.com.

April 8 CA, San Francisco. KUSF.org Rock ‘N’ Swap USF Campus, McLaren Center, 2130 Fulton St. A: $3 SH: 7AM-3PM Contact: 415-422-2836.

April 27-29 The WFMU Record Fair will take place at the Brooklyn Expo Center in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Tables (8’x30″) are on sale now for the whole weekend (10% discount on tables purchased before September 1st). $25 early admission (Friday 4-7pm) & weekend pass, $7 admission the rest of the weekend (7-10pm Friday, 10am-7pm Saturday & Sunday). For more information about the fair, email Matt Warwick at recfair@wfmu.org or visit wfmu.org/recfair

May 20 IL, Hillside. Chicagoland Record Collectors Shows at Best Western Chicago Hillside, 4400 Frontage Rd, Hillside, Illinois. Big vinyl show – 45’s, Lp’s – 75 dealers. A: $3.00. Early Bird Admission: $10.00. SH: 8:45am – 4:00pm. Early Bird Hours: 5:30am – 8:30am. Dealer Tables: 115 – 8’ tables $45.00 each. C: John Govi, 630-898-1533 (evenings), johngovi@hotmail.com.

July 15 IL, Hillside. Chicagoland Record Collectors Shows at Best Western Chicago Hillside, 4400 Frontage Rd, Hillside, Illinois. Big vinyl show – 45’s, Lp’s – 75 dealers. A: $3.00. Early Bird Admission: $10.00. SH: 8:45am – 4:00pm. Early Bird Hours: 5:30am – 8:30am. Dealer Tables: 115 – 8’ tables $45.00 each. C: John Govi, 630-898-1533 (evenings), johngovi@hotmail.com.

Sept. 16 IL, Hillside. Chicagoland Record Collectors Shows at Best Western Chicago Hillside, 4400 Frontage Rd, Hillside, Illinois. Big vinyl show – 45’s, Lp’s – 75 dealers. A: $3.00. Early Bird Admission: $10.00. SH: 8:45am – 4:00pm. Early Bird Hours: 5:30am – 8:30am. Dealer Tables: 115 – 8’ tables $45.00 each. C: John Govi, 630-898-1533 (evenings), johngovi@hotmail.com.

Nov 18 IL, Hillside. Chicagoland Record Collectors Shows at Best Western Chicago Hillside, 4400 Frontage Rd, Hillside, Illinois. Big vinyl show – 45’s, Lp’s – 75 dealers. A: $3.00. Early Bird Admission: $10.00. SH: 8:45am – 4:00pm. Early Bird Hours: 5:30am – 8:30am. Dealer Tables: 115 – 8’ tables $45.00 each. C: John Govi, 630-898-1533 (evenings), johngovi@hotmail.com.