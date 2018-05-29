Record Store Recon: Mellow Matt’s Music & More

By Dr. Disc

Mellow Matt’s Music & More

Bowling Green, Kentucky

Address: 1200 Smallhouse Rd, Unit C, Bowling Green, KY Shop Hours: M-Sat 10-8, Sunday 12-5 Phone: (270)-780-0068 Web Site: www.mellowmatts.com

STOCK 8

This store not only has a good selection of music formats — 45s, CDs, cassettes and LPs — but they also have posters, old music magazines, stickers, 8-tracks, tapestries and stereo equipment. I even found some Elvis plates.

STAFF 9

Mellow Matt (Matt Pfefferkorn) is a good guy. I had the opportunity to watch him interact with several customers while I was there. He knows the music business and has worked in record stores for over 23 years.

STORE 9

This college town record store is one of the better college town record stores I have visited. Easy to see what Matt has to offer and everything is categorized. The walls are covered with everything music and Matt was spinning some great music while I visited.

SELECTION 9

A very large country music section but an equally impressive classic rock section. Matt stocks new and used records where you can find all styles of music. He even has a special section for K-Tel and Ronco records!

SPECIAL MENTION

The store participates in Record Store Day. They will have six bands performing all day long and special “Print Mafia” posters for the event. And four of the bands performing will have their own RSD releases available that day.