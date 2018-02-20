Record Store Recon: Revolver Records

Name: Revolver Records

Address: 1451 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216

Hours: Tues, Wed, Thurs: 12-7pm; Fri: 12-8pm; Fri-Sat: 11am-8pm; Sun: 12-5pm

Phone: 716-213-7604

Web Site: www.revolverrecordsinc.com

STOCK (8): Revolver Records has a great selection of new and used records, CDs and some wicked, store T-shirts. You can also find 45s and 12-inch singles.

STAFF (9): Phil Machemer is the owner and the man knows his stuff. I had the opportunity to watch him interact with many different customers while I was there. He not only knows what he has in stock but he is willing to help you track it down.

STORE (9): I found this store to be one of the cleanest “old school” style record stores I’ve been in. It’s easy to find what you are looking for in the bins. Everything is organized.

SELECTION (9): Revolver Records meets the needs of all collectors; rock, blues, funk, county, jazz, punk and more. However, like most smaller shops I did not see an overabundance of back stock for each title so I would try and get in ASAP for any new releases. Phil brags that his stock of used is the best selection you will find in the area.

SPECIAL MENTION: This shop has been open for over a year. Phil relocated the store from his garage where he used to sell online. They do participate in Record Store Day and sometimes will have a live band perform outside.