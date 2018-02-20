Record Store Recon

For a store that has only been open for little more than a year, Revolver Records has a great selection of new and used records, CDs and some “wicked” store T-shirts. ►
A Separate Reality Records is a no frills record store — just records… oh, and a Witchcraft Museum inside. ►
Treehouse Records carry a good selection of LPs, CDs, store T-shirts and record care supplies. ►
Imagine walking into the Library of Congress record section with rows and rows of records on shelves and in boxes. Welcome to Bill’s! ►
Skully’z Recordz deserves attention. This is the BEST small store Recon has been in to date. Here’s why. ►
This college town record store not only has a great selection of new and used vinyl but also collecting essentials. ►
Goldmine had the opportunity to speak with Wil Brooks, the store manager of Josey Records, a very unique “new” record store in Kansas City. ►
Orange Records has a very good selection of new vinyl, maybe one of the best in the Fargo area. ►
This record store carries a small selection of music memorabilia and shirts. But where they’re short in merchandise they make up for in records and CDs. ►
A high score is given to Ragged Records in Davenport, IA, a record store you can find almost everything and anything music related… and more. ►