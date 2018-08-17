Record Store Recon: Taang! Records

Address: 3834 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA Shop Hours: M-Th 11:30AM-9PM,

F/Sat 11:30AM-10PM, Sun 11-8 Phone: 858-880-8754 Web Site: www.taang.com

STOCK 9

This store is an ADHD person’s dream come true. There is so much to see: LPs, CDs cassettes and 45s (both new and used), books, shirts, posters, stereo equipment and even DVDs. Wall-to-wall adventure and everything is at a very competitive price.

STAFF 10

I had the pleasure of meeting the owner and creator Curtis Casella. I have never met an owner who not only knew so much about music but took the time to show me around the whole store. This included getting to see lot of the backroom operations. Curtis also armed me with all of the necessary Tanng! Record releases. I also had the opportunity to watch a staff member interact with many different customers. They know what their customers want and take time to really know their customers.

STORE 10

An amazing example of organized chaos. I wanted to just lay down on the floor and spend time looking at everything hanging on the walls. Records everywhere, like fine works of art. Curtis and the staff have made great use of every inch of space. And it is easy to flip through the bins to find what you are looking for.

SELECTION 8 & 10

I think it’s the first time I have split a score, so let me explain. You are not going to find all the hip and trendy records from the ‘80s to now, but that is not what this store is designed around. If you are looking for punk and then other styles of music, you have come to the right place. I saw items that I had never seen at a store before.

SPECIAL MENTION

Tanng! Records is much more than a store, it’s a record label. Curtis started this back in 1984 with a focus on showcasing the Boston punk scene. This year the label released more official Record Store Day releases than any other independent record label. This store is not only a must visit, but I might build a trip around only visiting them!