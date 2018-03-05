Read an interview with Curved Air’s Sonja Kristina and enter to win a double solo anthology CD. ►
Stevie Ray Vaughan author Craig Hopkins discusses Vaughan’s early years as a guitarist and his first guitar, “Jimbo,” which will be up for auction this month via Heritage Auctions. ►
As one of the original members of The Byrds, Chris Hillman was a distinctive figure in the formation of the country rock genre. His Tom Petty-produced solo album, ‘Bidin’ My Time,’ proves the musical energy is forever there. ►
In honor of George Harrison’s 75th birthday, Goldmine would like to offer a free PDF download of a back issue. After George’s passing in 2001, Goldmine published a full issue dedicated to his life (the January 25, 2002 issue). ►
As Poco begins to celebrate its 50th anniversary, Rusty Young explores being a solo artist, too. ►
Win the new book ‘Cover Me’ and hear an interview with its author Ray Padgett on cover songs. ►
Pink Floyd biographer Bill Kopp talks about his latest book, ‘Reinventing Pink Floyd: From Syd Barrett to The Dark Side of the Moon,’ on the Goldmine Magazine Podcast. Kopp has a lot of to offer as far as insight into the band’s transition from Syd Barrett to David Gilmour. This is a must-listen for any Pink Floyd fan. ►
David Crosby aims high with latest release, ‘Sky Trails.’ ►
Guitarist Eric Johnson takes ‘Ah Via Musicom’ on the road while releasing new material. ►
The owner of Backstage Auctions talks about the Houston-based auctioneer’s upcoming Headliners & Legends auction in February. ►