Features

Exclusive Goldmine interviews

A Byrd still flying high

| | 0

As one of the original members of The Byrds, Chris Hillman was a distinctive figure in the formation of the country rock genre. His Tom Petty-produced solo album, ‘Bidin’ My Time,’ proves the musical energy is forever there.

Goldmine Archive: In honor of George Harrison

| | 0

In honor of George Harrison’s 75th birthday, Goldmine would like to offer a free PDF download of a back issue. After George’s passing in 2001, Goldmine published a full issue dedicated to his life (the January 25, 2002 issue).

Beyond Poco

| | 0

As Poco begins to celebrate its 50th anniversary, Rusty Young explores being a solo artist, too.