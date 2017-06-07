Elvis – A Boy From Tupelo: The Complete 1953-1955 recordings set announced

June 7, 2017– New York, NY- Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, and RCA Records will release Elvis Presley – A Boy From Tupelo – The Complete 1953-1955 Recordings on Friday, July 28.

Available as a 3CD deluxe box set and a digital collection, A Boy From Tupelo – The Complete 1953-1955 Recordings is the most comprehensive collection of early Elvis recordings ever assembled, with many tracks becoming available for the first time as part of this package and one performance–a newly discovered recording of “I Forgot To Remember To Forget” (from the Louisiana Hayride, Shreveport, Louisiana, October 29, 1955)–being officially released for the first time ever.

A Boy From Tupelo – The Complete 1953-1955 Recordings includes–for the first time in one collection–every known Elvis Presley Sun Records master and outtake, plus the mythical Memphis Recording Service Acetates–“My Happiness”/”That’s When Your Heartaches Begin” (recorded July 1953) and “I’ll Never Stand in Your Way”/”It Wouldn’t Be the Same (Without You)” (recorded January 4, 1954)–the four songs Elvis paid his own money to record before signing with Sun. A Boy From Tupelo – The Complete 1953-1955 Recordings includes every Elvis live performance and radio recording known to exist from the period.

Essential to the understanding and appreciation of Elvis and his explosive impact on pop music and culture, A Boy From Tupelo – The Complete 1953-55 Recordings presents–in the best possible sound– every known Presley recording from his early career, when the world’s first atomic singer fused blues, pop and hillbilly country swing to create an electrifying new music that changed the world.

A Boy From Tupelo – The Complete 1953-1955 Recordings also includes a 120-page book formatted as an illustrated travelogue and datebook chronicling the genesis of Elvis’ early career via facts, anecdotes, memorabilia and many rare photos. Independence Day 1954 is when this unique American saga begins, less than 24 hours before his first professional recording session, and it ends in December 1955, when the singer leaves Sun Records to record for RCA. The material is organized by calendar entries. During the months July through October 1954, the majority of the calendar is empty, as Elvis had his daytime job with Crown Electric, and music making was confined to the weekends and evening hours. This is Elvis Presley before he becomes world-famous, and an account of how this amazing young man readies himself for stardom, a young man on the pinnacle of an unprecedented level of success. “A boy from Tupelo” would become much more than a world-famous superstar, he would become ELVIS!

Behind the making of A Boy From Tupelo – The Complete 1953-55 Recordings lie more than 1,500 hours of restoration work and nearly 200 hours of additional studio time devoted to the painstaking remastering of the material. The results are stunning.

A Boy From Tupelo – The Complete 1953-55 Recordings is produced, researched and written by Ernst Mikael Jørgensen.

Disc one of A Boy From Tupelo – The Complete 1953-1955 Recordings covers the masters Elvis recorded for Sun Records, some variations, and the four sides he paid for himself. Disc two covers all known outtakes, even just the smallest surviving fragments. Disc three covers all the live and radio recordings known to exist.

On July 28th, Legacy Recordings will also release A Boy From Tupelo: The Sun Masters , a single disc 12″ vinyl package that chronicles the rise of Elvis Presley before he became The King of Rock and Roll. Recorded with producer Sam Phillips, guitarist Scotty Moore and bassist Bill Black during his first incredible year as a professional recording artist (July 1954-July 1955), this collection includes Elvis’ complete single A and B-sides for Sun Records, plus additional songs recorded at Sun Studio and released on his landmark self-titled debut album in 1956.

